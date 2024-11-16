UFC 309 live stream: how to watch Jones vs Miocic start time, odds, weigh-in results

The UFC Heavyweight Championship is up for grabs at UFC 309, which takes place in New York City on Saturday. Jon Jones will defend his belt against Stipe Miocic, a former two-time champion who is looking to reclaim the prize, and we have you covered for all the ways to watch UFC 309 – the planet's most popular MMA franchise.

Jon Jones will defend his UFC Heavyweight Championship in a highly anticipated match against fellow American Stipe Miocic at UFC 309. These two are genuine UFC greats and you won't want to miss their headline bout.

Jones is the favourite as the reigning champion, but Miocic would dearly love to regain the belt for a third time. Jones has the reach advantage and that could be significant, but Miocic's grappling will give the belt-holder something to think about.

Jones came in at 237.6lb at the weigh-in, with Miocic 11lb lighter.

There is plenty of other contests to look forward to at Madison Square Garden, including Charles Oliveira vs Michael Chandler and Bo Nickal vs Paul Craig

The full details on how to watch UFC 309 live streams online in the UK, US, Australia and beyond below. We also explain how you can use a VPN to watch your usual service if you're traveling overseas when the big fight gets underway.

Is UFC 309 a pay-per-view? UFC 309 is a PPV in the US, UK and Australia – but not in Ukraine, where UFC 309 will be live on Megogo's Maximal plan for 69 UAH (around $2). That's worth knowing if you're a Ukrainian away from home because you can use a VPN to watch UFC 309 from abroad on Megogo as usual.

How to watch UFC 309 around the world

How to watch UFC 309 live stream in USA

Exclusive US coverage can be found on UFC on ESPN Plus. The main card, which is headlined by Jones vs Miocic, starts at 10pm ET / 7pm PT. There are three options on cost, which depend on whether you already subscribe to the service. 1. Existing ESPN Plus subscribers If you already subscribe to ESPN Plus, then it's very straightforward. It's a classic pay-per-view scenario, and you'll need to spend $79.99 to watch UFC 309. 2. UFC 309 + ESPN Plus If you don't yet subscribe to ESPN Plus, you can take advantage of the value offer. You'll need to go for the UFC Bundle, costing you $134.98. That gets you both the UFC 309 PPV and a year-long subscription to ESPN+ that would normally cost $109.99 alone. 3. UFC 309 + Disney Plus/ESPN Plus/Hulu bundle Your final option is to buy access to UFC 309 and with it, get one month of access to the Disney Plus Bundle. So, that's 30 days of everything on Disney Plus (Marvel, Pixar, The Simpsons, Star Wars etc), the full catalog of live sports and documentaries on ESPN+, and the hundreds of box sets and films on Hulu. It's $96.98. That's $79.99 for the PPV and $16.99 for the Disney Bundle.

How to watch UFC 309 live stream in UK

TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) has exclusive broadcast rights to UFC in the UK right now. Some events are available through a standard subscription, but UFC 309 is a PPV event costing £19.99 via TNT Sports Box Office. The main card action is set to begin at 3am GMT on Sunday morning. You can purchase UFC 309 via discovery+, or you can take it through your BT, Sky or Virgin Media TV package.

How to watch UFC 309 live stream in Canada

If you want to watch a UFC 309 live stream in Canada, Sportsnet+ is what you need. It's a PPV event, so for Jones vs Miocic and the rest of the main card you'll need to pay $69.99. It's a one-off fee, so a regular subscription is not required. Tune into the main card from 10pm ET / 7pm PT on Saturday.

How to watch UFC 309 live stream in Australia

As per usual, you'll find UFC 309 and Jones vs Miocic available on PPV in Australia, setting you back AU$59.95. The main card is set to kick off at 2pm AEDT on Sunday afternoon. So to watch the fight, you'll need to sign up via the Foxtel site or Kayo Sports Main Event. You can live stream the whole event via your web browser and devices like Android, iOS, Samsung TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Telstra TV and Chromecast. You can also catch all the prelims and the main card using UFC Fight Pass.

How to watch UFC 309 live stream in New Zealand

Sky Sport Now is offering UFC 309 in New Zealand a Jones vs Miocic live stream – with the Sky Arena PPV priced at NZ$44.95 for all the main card action. You'll want to make sure you're watching from at least the 4pm NZDT main card start time on Sunday to catch all the action.

Who is Jon Jones? Born in New York, this is akin to a home bout for Jon Jones. The 37-year-old is the reigning UFC Heavyweight champion and is widely regarded as one of the best MMA artists of all time. Jones has won 27 of his 29 matches so far, with one no-contest and one loss via disqualification.

Who is Stipe Miocic? Ohio native Stipe Miocic is the underdog for this fight with Jones. He boasts a record of 20 wins in 24 MMA matches, but he has been knocked out three times in the past. Miocic, is a former two-time UFC Heavyweight champion, who has held the belt for 1,372 days in total.

Jones vs Miocic: who is favourite to win? The bookies have Jones down as the odds-on favourite, offering a best price of 1/6. Miocic can be backed at 5/1.