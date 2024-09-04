Scotland vs Poland live stream: how to watch 2024 Nations League anywhere

The Scotland vs Poland live stream sees the Scots returning to international action in the 2024 Nations League after the first turn at the top tier of UEFA’s international competition for quite some time. Scotland have been drawn in a difficult Nations League group and will be determined to start with a positive result against Poland. Both teams have a point to prove after a disappointing showing at Euro 2024.

Read on to find out how to get a Scotland vs Poland live stream and watch the 2024/25 Nations League online, no matter where you are in the world — including ways to watch the game absolutely FREE.

Scotland vs Poland live stream Date: Thursday, September 5 Kick-off time: 7.45pm BST / 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT / 4.45am AEST (Sep. 6) Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland Free live stream: TVP1 (POL) | ITVX (UK) Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

After picking up just one point at Euro 2024, Scotland will look to bounce back and will be desperate to impress in front of a passionate home crowd. With tough games against Croatia and Portugal to come, they need a big performance against Poland.

Like Scotland, Poland also finished bottom of their group at the Euros. All-time top scorer Robert Lewandowski is back to full fitness after struggling with a thigh problem throughout the summer. Having the Barcelona striker firing on all cylinders will be hugely important, especially with Arkadiusz Milik sidelined with injury.

Here's where to watch Scotland vs Poland and watch UEFA Nations League live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

How to watch Scotland vs Poland: live stream Nations League for FREE

The great news for soccer fans in the UK is that Scotland vs Poland is set to be shown absolutely FREE on ITV4 and via the ITVX streaming service. Away from the UK right now? Use a VPN to watch a Scotland vs Poland free live stream from abroad Coverage of Scotland vs Poland game starts at 7.30pm BST on Thursday evening, ahead of a 7.45pm kick-off. If you are indeed watching online, you can do so on your laptop, or via apps for the likes of Android, iOS, PS4, Xbox, Roku, Amazon Fire.

How to watch Scotland vs Poland for FREE in Poland

Soccer fans in Poland are among the luckiest as they will be able to watch a Scotland vs Poland live stream for FREE via public broadcaster TVP1 with Polish commentary.

If you're outside of Poland when the game takes place, you can still watch the Scotland vs Poland live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

How to watch Scotland vs Poland from outside your country

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Scotland vs Poland live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

How to watch Scotland vs Poland: live stream soccer in the US

Viewers in the U.S. can watch a Scotland vs Poland live stream via Fox Soccer Plus which can be assessed on Fubo and DirecTV.

The Fubo Pro Plan costs $79.99/month, though it gives you 150+ channels for that hefty investment, including Fox Soccer Plus, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you are already a DirecTV customer then you can get Fox Soccer Plus as an add-on for just $14.99/month.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the Scotland vs Poland live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Scotland vs Poland live stream: how to watch Nations League soccer online in Canada

Soccer fans in Canada can watch Scotland vs Poland on streaming service DAZN, with kick-off set for 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT on Thursday.

DAZN costs just $20 per month or there's an annual subscription for $150, which also gets you live coverage of plenty more Nations League soccer action, huge boxing events, snooker, NFL, and much more.

It's a slick service with a range of handy apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make your streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch Scotland vs Poland: live stream Nations League game in Australia

Aussies can watch the Scotland vs Poland game on Optus Sport, which also has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. The game gets underway at 4.45am on Friday, September 6.

Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99/month. An Annual Plan is also available for $229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch Scotland vs Poland: live stream Nations League in New Zealand

Kiwis can access a Scotland vs Poland live stream via Sky Sport, with the game getting underway at 6.45am on Friday, September 6.

Sky Sport costs $67.99 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.