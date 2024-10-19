New Zealand vs Australia live streams for FREE – watch 2024 Constellation Cup from anywhere

Watch New Zealand vs Australia live streams, as the netball arch-rivals lock horns in Game 1 of the 2024 Constellation Cup. Below we have all the info on how to watch New Zealand vs Australia from anywhere with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, live streams and start times.

The mouthwatering matchup between the Diamonds' Kiera Austin and the Silver Ferns' Kelly Jury has the potential to define the series. Austin is one of the most dominant forwards in Super Netball, but will she be able to execute against Jury, the undisputed top dog in the Trans-Tasman Netball League?

As back-to-back champions and boasting an 11-2 record in this competition, the Aussies are the favorites, but they've got plenty to prove in the opener at Wellington's TSB Arena. Under the tutelage of Stacey Marinkovich, they've won once on Kiwi soil, way back in 2021.

Here's where to watch New Zealand vs Australia live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Watch New Zealand vs Australia Quick Guide Key Dates Date: Sunday, October 20

New Zealand vs Australia start time: 2.30am ET / 7.30am BST / 5.30pm AEDT / 7.30pm NZDT Best free streams Kayo Freebies (Australia)

Sky Open (New Zealand)

FREE New Zealand vs Australia live stream broadcasters

You can watch the New Zealand vs Australia 2024 Constellation Cup game for FREE on the Kayo Sports streaming service in Australia, and on Sky Open in New Zealand:

Kayo Sports – Australia

Sky Open – New Zealand

Use a VPN to watch any New Zealand vs Australia stream

How to watch New Zealand vs Australia live streams in the US

Netball fans in the US can watch New Zealand vs Australia live streams on the dedicated Netball Pass streaming service, which is offering a Constellation Cup pass for £19.99.

How to watch New Zealand vs Australia live streams in the UK

The New Zealand vs Australia live stream is exclusive to Netball Pass in the UK, with a four-game Constellation Cup pass available for £19.99.

How to watch Silver Ferns vs Diamonds live streams in Australia

As mentioned above, the Silver Ferns vs Diamonds game is available to watch for free in Australia, courtesy of Kayo Sports.

How to watch New Zealand vs Australia live streams in the rest of the world

Worldwide (excluding Australia and New Zealand)

Netball Pass is the only place to watch the New Zealand vs Australia in the Constellation Cup in every country around the world, apart from Australia and New Zealand.

Can I watch the 2024 Constellation Cup for free? Yes! Viewers in Australia and New Zealand can watch all four games of the 2024 Constellation Cup for free. They're being streamed on the Freebies tier of Kayo Sports in Australia, and on Sky Open in New Zealand. Aussies and Kiwis away from home can use a VPN to watch Constellation Cup netball free from abroad.

When does New Zealand vs Australia start? The New Zealand vs Australia game takes place at 2.30am ET / 7.30am BST / 5.30pm AEDT / 7.30pm NZDT on Sunday, October 20, 2024.

What is the 2024 Constellation Cup schedule? (All times ET) Sunday, October 20

2.30am – Game 1 Wednesday, October 23

2.30am – Game 2 Sunday, October 27

4.00am – Game 3 Wednesday, October 30

4.00am – Game 4

Can I watch New Zealand vs Australia on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with all things netball on the official social media channels on YouTube (@Netball-TV) and Instagram (@Netball.TV).