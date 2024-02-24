Liverpool vs Chelsea live stream: how to watch Carabao Cup 2024 final online from anywhere

Watch a Liverpool vs Chelsea live stream

Looking for a Liverpool vs Chelsea live stream? The game is being shown on beIN Sports in Australia, which offers a free trial to new users. If you live in Australia but you're away from home, use a VPN to unblock the stream from anywhere. For full details on how to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea where you are, read on.

Liverpool vs Chelsea: preview

Something barmy always happens when Liverpool and Chelsea meet in the EFL Cup final. Two years ago, Reds keeper Caoimhin Kelleher scored the winning penalty. Rewind another 17 years and the Blues nicked a thriller in extra-time (after John Arne Riise scored the fastest ever goal in a League Cup final, which Steven Gerrard cancelled out with a late clanger). You might want to buckle up for this one.

It's also a potentially career-defining game for Mauricio Pochettino, who's never won a trophy in England before. The Argentine, whose lack of silverware has long been used as a stick to beat him with, reached the Carabao Cup final once before, but fell short against Chelsea.

The winning team will qualify for the playoff round of the Conference League, a prize that Chelsea fans would have sniffed at in seasons past, but would mean the world in current circumstances. Here's how to watch a Liverpool vs Chelsea live stream online, and with the help of a VPN if you're currently away from home.

FREE Liverpool vs Chelsea live streams

The 2024 Carabao Cup final is stuck behind a paywall in most countries, though there is a way to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea for free.

That's because the game is being shown on beIN Sports in Australia, which offers new subscribers a 7-day FREE trial. After that, a subscription costs AU$14.99 per month or AU$149.99 per year.

Aussie abroad? Use the No.1 streaming VPN to unblock your usual coverage from anywhere. Details below.

Watch Liverpool vs Chelsea from abroad

How to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea from outside your country

We've set out how you can live stream Liverpool vs Chelsea in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away traveling, you probably won't be able to watch the Carabao Cup final like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

A good streaming VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. They're also very easy to use.

Use a VPN to live stream Liverpool vs Chelsea from anywhere:

Global Liverpool vs Chelsea live streams

How to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea: live stream in the US without cable

ESPN Plus is showing Liverpool vs Chelsea live in the US. Kick-off set for 10am ET / 7am PT first thing on Sunday morning. The streaming service also has the rights to MLB, NHL, PGA Tour golf, Top Rank boxing and FA Cup, Bundesliga and La Liga soccer. Monthly plans cost $10.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $109.99 a year. But there's even better value to be had if you grab ESPN Plus as part of the big Disney Plus Bundle. As well as ESPN Plus live sports and documentaries, you'll get access to the hugely impressive Disney Plus catalog, which features Marvel movies, every Simpsons episode ever, the complete Star Wars canon, Pixar films, and much more, plus all the great shows and movies that Hulu offers. And the cost is super reasonable – you only have to pay $14.99 a month for the Disney Plus bundle – $24.99 if you want to ditch the ads. Out of the US and want to watch your home coverage? No worries - just use a VPN as described above.

Liverpool vs Chelsea live stream: how to watch online in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the place to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea in Canada. Kick-off is set for 10am ET / 7am PT on Sunday. DAZN costs CA$29.99 a month or $199.99 a year. Away from home? No problem. Use a VPN to watch Carabao Cup final on DAZN while abroad. DAZN is also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Champions League, Europa League and EFL Championship soccer! It's also got the rights to every single NFL game. DAZN comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

How to watch a Liverpool vs Chelsea live stream in the UK

Liverpool vs Chelsea is exclusive to Sky Sports in the UK, so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £18/month to add those channels. The game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £13/month for the TV, plus a sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £11.99 or month-long access for £34.99.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the UK, you can still follow the Carabao Cup final live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea: live stream in Australia

beIN Sports has the rights to show the Carabao Cup final in Australia. The only catch is that Liverpool vs Chelsea is set to kick-off at 2am AEDT on Sunday night/Monday morning. If you don't have it as part of a pay TV package, you can also sign up to beIN Sports as a standalone subscription, costing $14.99 per month or $149.99 per year after you've taken advantage of a FREE 7-day trial. beIN Sports also has the rights to Lige 1, Serie A, Bundesliga and EFL Championship football, Pro14 rugby, and ATP and WTA tennis. Don't forget, you can take your coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN will sort you out.

How to watch a Liverpool vs Chelsea live stream in India