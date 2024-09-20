Joshua vs Dubois live stream: watch boxing online and on TV – PPV, start time, full card

The Joshua vs Dubois live stream brings a battle of the Brits to Wembley Stadium, as the two heavyweights go head-to-head. They top an absolutely stacked card. The streaming options are simple: it's a DAZN PPV in most countries, with Sky Sports and TNT Sports also options in the UK. The fight can also be purchased in the US and Canada via PPV.com.

Full details on where to watch Joshua vs Dubois live streams below:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date: Saturday, September 8 Start time (main card): 11am ET / 8am PT / 4pm GMT / 3am AEDT (Sat) Joshua vs Dubois ring walks: 4.45pm ET / 9.45pm BST / 8.45am AEDT (Sat) Live stream: DAZN (worldwide) Watch anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Dubois is the current IBF heavyweight champion. AJ previously picked up this belt in 2016 after knocking out Charles Martin inside two rounds. If he claims it again he would become a world champion for the third time, a huge achievement for a fighter many have questioned in recent years.

He is in good form, winning four bouts in a row after back-to-back losses to Oleksandr Usyk. The Ukranian has also stopped Dubois, albeit in somewhat more controversial circumstances. Dubois did though bounce back, getting an impressive win against Filip Hrgović . He was awarded the IBF belt after the Usyk chose to fight Tyson Fury instead of him.

Dubois can be a strong starter and has secured five first-round knockouts in his career. There are also rumours he caused his opponent problems when they were sparring against each other. AJ is, though, unbeaten at Wembley, winning all three times he has fought there.

Here's where to watch and stream Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois PPV live streams – the full fight – from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Joshua vs Dubois from anywhere

Streaming service DAZN has the rights to show Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois all over the world, and it's a PPV that you'll have to purchase on top of a subscription. Prices are equivalent to $19.99 in the local currency markets, apart from the UK where it's £19.99. Traveling outside your home country? You can use a VPN to access your DAZN account from anywhere. We'll show you how below.

How to live stream AJ vs Dubois PPVs from outside your country

If you're abroad and discover that your usual Joshua live streams are geo-blocked, then the only alternative that we know is to use a VPN to dial back to your home country which is showing tonight's big AJ-Dubois fight.

The software is perfect for this, as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location – and all through a safe, encrypted connection. Here's how to get started.

Use a VPN to stream Joshua vs Dubois from anywhere:

NordVPN – get the world's best VPN

We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all.



The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.99 per month, and includes an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important and there's a 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you. - So, try NordVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Extra ways to watch Joshua vs Dubois in the UK

Fans in the UK have extra ways to watch this all-British bout. Sky customers can get the event for £19.95 in the UK on Sky Sports Box Office. It's €24.95 if you're in the Republic of Ireland.

The fight is also available via TNT Box Office for £19.99. Once purchased, it can be streamed on Discovery Plus.

Joshua vs Dubois tale of the tape

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Anthony Joshua Daniel Dubois Nationality British Brish Date of birth October 15, 1989 September 6, 1997 Height 6' 6" 6' 5" Reach 82" 78" Total fights 31 23 Record 28-3 (25 KOs) 21-2 (20 KOs)

Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois full card