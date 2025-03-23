Volta Ciclista a Catalunya live stream 2025: how to watch the World Tour stage race
Where to watch the 104th edition of this classic stage race
- Stream Volta Ciclista a Catalunya FREE on SBS (Australia), RTVE (Spain)
- Watch your usual stream from anywhere with NordVPN (save 72% today)
- Men's race starts Monday, March 24
One of the oldest races on the calendar, the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya celebrates its 104th edition in 2025 with seven stages of mountainous racing in the north-east corner of Spain.
Read on and we'll show you how to watch the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2025 live streams from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.
Watch Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2025: quick guide
Key dates
- Dates: Monday, March 24 to Sunday, March 30
- Start times vary each day
Best streams
- SBS(Australia) FREE
- RTVE (Spain) FREE
- FloBikes (US)
- FloBikes (CAN)
- Discovery+ (UK)
- Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere
First held in 1911 the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya is the third oldest race on the World Tour calendar. It's one that favours the climbers with three summit finishes and a multitude of peaks to cross.
The week kicks off with a rolling stage starting and finishing in Baix Empordà before a tougher stage two around the town of Banyoles. The action will really heat up on stage 3 though, which sees the first of the trio of summit finishes at La Molina. There is no relief for the riders as stage 4 then heads to another, even tougher summit finish at Montserrat to celebrate the monastery's 1000th anniversary.
Thankfully stage 5 will be a more relaxed affair before the final punishing mountain top finale on stage 6 into Queralt. As is traditional the week-long race culminates with laps of the circuit around Barcelona and its multiple ascents of the iconic Montjuïc climb.
Last year's dominant winner Tadej Pogačar is giving the race a miss this year so favorite status will fall to his principal rival, Jonas Vingegaard – assuming he’s recovered from the injury he sustained in Paris-Nice. Other big names on the start sheet are Juan Ayuso and Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), Primož Roglič (Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe), Enric Mas (Movistar Team), Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost) and Lennert Van Eetvelt (Lotto), so expect a thrilling race.
Read on for everything you need to know to watch the 2025 Volta Ciclista a Catalunya live stream from anywhere.
How to watch the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2025 live stream online for FREE
If you live in Spain or Australia then you can look forward to a FREE Volta Ciclista a Catalunya live stream in 2025.
Spain's RTVE and Australia's SBS are set to serve up free streams of this seven-stage race.
If you're a resident of Spain or Australia and you're abroad right now, don't worry about missing the action – all you need to do is download a VPN to re-connect to your home streaming coverage. Details above.
Watch a 2025 Volta Ciclista a Catalunya live stream from abroad
Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2025 is streaming on lots of platforms around the world, but what if you're abroad and don't want to take out a new subscription just to watch the race, or you want your familiar, favorite commentary?
This is where a VPN can help. It's a handy piece of software that can make your device appear to be back home, so you can unlock your usual service or subscription from wherever you find yourself. The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything you want it to do at great speeds and an even better price.
There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate as the best VPN. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.
How to watch Volta Ciclista a Catalunya live streams in the US
Cycling fans in the U.S. can watch the 2025 Volta Ciclista a Catalunya on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back US$150 for the year or US$29.99 on a monthly basis.
And if you're currently out of the U.S. but still want to watch the race, then don't forget to explore NordVPN set out above.
How to watch Volta Ciclista a Catalunya live streams in the UK
With Eurosport no longer available in the U.K. the only place to catch the cycling action is now on TNT Sports. Coverage will be on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports 2 on TV.
To access TNT Sports, you'll either need to add it to your TV package, or you can take out a standalone subscription via Discovery+ which will set you back £30.99 per month, though BT Broadband customers can get a discounted rate. You will also have access to Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football plus rugby, wrestling, UFC and MotoGP.
If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch your usual service from abroad.
How to watch Volta Ciclista a Catalunya live streams in Canada
Cycling fans in Canada can watch the 2025 Volta Ciclista a Catalunya on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back CAN$203.88 for the year or CAN$39.99 on a monthly basis.
Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to make your device think you're still in Canada.
How to watch Volta Ciclista a Catalunya live streams in Australia
Cycling fans in Australia can watch Volta Ciclista a Catalunya for FREE on SBS On Demand
If you're an Aussie cycling fan traveling overseas, you don't have to miss the action, because you can use a VPN like NordVPN to unlock your usual stream from wherever you are.
Volta Ciclista a Catalunya stages 2025
Stage 1 | Monday, March 24 | Sant Feliu de Guíxols - Sant Feliu de Guíxols
Stage 2 | Tuesday, March 25 | Banyoles - Figueres
Stage 3 | Wednesday, March 26 | Viladecans The Style Outlets - La Molina
Stage 4 | Thursday, March 27 | Sant Vicenç de Castellet - Montserrat Millenari
Stage 5 | Friday, March 28 | Paüls - Amposta (Terres de l’Ebre)
Stage 6 | Saturday, March 29 | Berga - Queralt
Stage 7 | Sunday, March 30 | Barcelona - Barcelona
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Simon Warren has been obsessed with cycling since the summer of 1989 after watching Greg Lemond battle Laurent Fignon in the Tour de France. Although not having what it took to beat the best, he found his forte was racing up hills and so began his fascination with steep roads. This resulted in his 2010’s best-selling 100 Greatest Cycling Climbs, followed to date by 14 more guides to vertical pain. Covering the British Isles, Belgium, France, Italy and Spain he has been riding and racing up hills and mountains for over 30 years now. He hosts talks, guides rides, has written columns for magazines and in 2020 released his first book of cycling routes, RIDE BRITAIN. Simon splits his time between working as a graphic designer and running his 100 Climbs brand and lives in Sheffield on the edge of the Peak District with his wife and two children.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
How to watch This City Is Ours online – stream Sean Bean crime drama from anywhere
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru live stream: how to watch IPL 2025 opening match online from anywhere now, team news