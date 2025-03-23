Volta Ciclista a Catalunya live stream 2025: how to watch the World Tour stage race

Where to watch the 104th edition of this classic stage race

Tadej Pogačar celebrates crossing the line first in the 2024 Volta Ciclista a Catalunya
Who’ll claim Tadej Pogačar’s title in the 2025 Volta Ciclista a Catalunya? (Image credit:  David Ramos/Getty Images)
  • Stream Volta Ciclista a Catalunya FREE on SBS (Australia), RTVE (Spain)
  • Watch your usual stream from anywhere with NordVPN (save 72% today)
  • Men's race starts Monday, March 24

One of the oldest races on the calendar, the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya celebrates its 104th edition in 2025 with seven stages of mountainous racing in the north-east corner of Spain.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2025 live streams from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

Watch Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2025: quick guide

Key dates

  • Dates: Monday, March 24 to Sunday, March 30
  • Start times vary each day

Best streams

First held in 1911 the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya is the third oldest race on the World Tour calendar. It's one that favours the climbers with three summit finishes and a multitude of peaks to cross.

The week kicks off with a rolling stage starting and finishing in Baix Empordà before a tougher stage two around the town of Banyoles. The action will really heat up on stage 3 though, which sees the first of the trio of summit finishes at La Molina. There is no relief for the riders as stage 4 then heads to another, even tougher summit finish at Montserrat to celebrate the monastery's 1000th anniversary.

Thankfully stage 5 will be a more relaxed affair before the final punishing mountain top finale on stage 6 into Queralt. As is traditional the week-long race culminates with laps of the circuit around Barcelona and its multiple ascents of the iconic Montjuïc climb.

Last year's dominant winner Tadej Pogačar is giving the race a miss this year so favorite status will fall to his principal rival, Jonas Vingegaard – assuming he’s recovered from the injury he sustained in Paris-Nice. Other big names on the start sheet are Juan Ayuso and Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), Primož Roglič (Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe), Enric Mas (Movistar Team), Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost) and Lennert Van Eetvelt (Lotto), so expect a thrilling race.

Read on for everything you need to know to watch the 2025 Volta Ciclista a Catalunya live stream from anywhere.

How to watch the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2025 live stream online for FREE

If you live in Spain or Australia then you can look forward to a FREE Volta Ciclista a Catalunya live stream in 2025.

Spain's RTVE and Australia's SBS are set to serve up free streams of this seven-stage race.

If you're a resident of Spain or Australia and you're abroad right now, don't worry about missing the action all you need to do is download a VPN to re-connect to your home streaming coverage. Details above.

Watch a 2025 Volta Ciclista a Catalunya live stream from abroad

Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2025 is streaming on lots of platforms around the world, but what if you're abroad and don't want to take out a new subscription just to watch the race, or you want your familiar, favorite commentary?

This is where a VPN can help. It's a handy piece of software that can make your device appear to be back home, so you can unlock your usual service or subscription from wherever you find yourself. The best VPN right now? We recommend NordVPN – it does everything you want it to do at great speeds and an even better price.

NordVPN – try risk-free
Exclusive deal

NordVPN – try risk-free

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate as the best VPN. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.

Get 72% off with this NordVPN deal

View Deal

How to watch Volta Ciclista a Catalunya live streams in the US

USA flag

(Image credit: Other)

Cycling fans in the U.S. can watch the 2025 Volta Ciclista a Catalunya on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back US$150 for the year or US$29.99 on a monthly basis.

And if you're currently out of the U.S. but still want to watch the race, then don't forget to explore NordVPN set out above.

How to watch Volta Ciclista a Catalunya live streams in the UK

UK flag

With Eurosport no longer available in the U.K. the only place to catch the cycling action is now on TNT Sports. Coverage will be on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports 2 on TV.

To access TNT Sports, you'll either need to add it to your TV package, or you can take out a standalone subscription via Discovery+ which will set you back £30.99 per month, though BT Broadband customers can get a discounted rate. You will also have access to Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football plus rugby, wrestling, UFC and MotoGP.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch your usual service from abroad.

How to watch Volta Ciclista a Catalunya live streams in Canada

Canadian flag

(Image credit: Other)

Cycling fans in Canada can watch the 2025 Volta Ciclista a Catalunya on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back CAN$203.88 for the year or CAN$39.99 on a monthly basis.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to make your device think you're still in Canada.

How to watch Volta Ciclista a Catalunya live streams in Australia

Australian flag

Cycling fans in Australia can watch Volta Ciclista a Catalunya for FREE on SBS On Demand

If you're an Aussie cycling fan traveling overseas, you don't have to miss the action, because you can use a VPN like NordVPN to unlock your usual stream from wherever you are.

Volta Ciclista a Catalunya stages 2025

Stage 1 | Monday, March 24 | Sant Feliu de Guíxols - Sant Feliu de Guíxols
Stage 2 | Tuesday, March 25 | Banyoles - Figueres
Stage 3 | Wednesday, March 26 | Viladecans The Style Outlets - La Molina
Stage 4 | Thursday, March 27 | Sant Vicenç de Castellet - Montserrat Millenari
Stage 5 | Friday, March 28 | Paüls - Amposta (Terres de l’Ebre)
Stage 6 | Saturday, March 29 | Berga - Queralt
Stage 7 | Sunday, March 30 | Barcelona - Barcelona

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

