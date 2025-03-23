Volta Ciclista a Catalunya live stream 2025: how to watch the World Tour stage race

Stream Volta Ciclista a Catalunya FREE on SBS (Australia), RTVE (Spain)

Men's race starts Monday, March 24

One of the oldest races on the calendar, the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya celebrates its 104th edition in 2025 with seven stages of mountainous racing in the north-east corner of Spain.

First held in 1911 the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya is the third oldest race on the World Tour calendar. It's one that favours the climbers with three summit finishes and a multitude of peaks to cross.

The week kicks off with a rolling stage starting and finishing in Baix Empordà before a tougher stage two around the town of Banyoles. The action will really heat up on stage 3 though, which sees the first of the trio of summit finishes at La Molina. There is no relief for the riders as stage 4 then heads to another, even tougher summit finish at Montserrat to celebrate the monastery's 1000th anniversary.

Thankfully stage 5 will be a more relaxed affair before the final punishing mountain top finale on stage 6 into Queralt. As is traditional the week-long race culminates with laps of the circuit around Barcelona and its multiple ascents of the iconic Montjuïc climb.

Last year's dominant winner Tadej Pogačar is giving the race a miss this year so favorite status will fall to his principal rival, Jonas Vingegaard – assuming he’s recovered from the injury he sustained in Paris-Nice. Other big names on the start sheet are Juan Ayuso and Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), Primož Roglič (Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe), Enric Mas (Movistar Team), Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost) and Lennert Van Eetvelt (Lotto), so expect a thrilling race.

How to watch the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2025 live stream online for FREE

If you live in Spain or Australia then you can look forward to a FREE Volta Ciclista a Catalunya live stream in 2025.

Spain's RTVE and Australia's SBS are set to serve up free streams of this seven-stage race.

How to watch Volta Ciclista a Catalunya live streams in the US

Cycling fans in the U.S. can watch the 2025 Volta Ciclista a Catalunya on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back US$150 for the year or US$29.99 on a monthly basis.

How to watch Volta Ciclista a Catalunya live streams in the UK

With Eurosport no longer available in the U.K. the only place to catch the cycling action is now on TNT Sports. Coverage will be on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports 2 on TV.

To access TNT Sports, you'll either need to add it to your TV package, or you can take out a standalone subscription via Discovery+ which will set you back £30.99 per month, though BT Broadband customers can get a discounted rate. You will also have access to Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football plus rugby, wrestling, UFC and MotoGP.

How to watch Volta Ciclista a Catalunya live streams in Canada

Cycling fans in Canada can watch the 2025 Volta Ciclista a Catalunya on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back CAN$203.88 for the year or CAN$39.99 on a monthly basis.

How to watch Volta Ciclista a Catalunya live streams in Australia

Cycling fans in Australia can watch Volta Ciclista a Catalunya for FREE on SBS On Demand

Volta Ciclista a Catalunya stages 2025

Stage 1 | Monday, March 24 | Sant Feliu de Guíxols - Sant Feliu de Guíxols

Stage 2 | Tuesday, March 25 | Banyoles - Figueres

Stage 3 | Wednesday, March 26 | Viladecans The Style Outlets - La Molina

Stage 4 | Thursday, March 27 | Sant Vicenç de Castellet - Montserrat Millenari

Stage 5 | Friday, March 28 | Paüls - Amposta (Terres de l’Ebre)

Stage 6 | Saturday, March 29 | Berga - Queralt

Stage 7 | Sunday, March 30 | Barcelona - Barcelona