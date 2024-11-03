How to watch New York Marathon 2024: live streams for race, free, start time

The New York Marathon takes place in the Big Apple on Sunday with over 50,000 runners aiming to complete the course. That number includes some of the fastest long-distance professionals in the world.

Tamirat Tola is back after winning the men's event in in 2:04:58 last year. The Ethiopian won gold at the Paris Olympics and is seen as the favourite to cross the line first in New York. Bashir Abdi, the Belgian who won silver in the summer games, is out to stop him. Kenyan duo Evans Chebet and Albert Korir are also contenders.

As for the women, Hellen Obiri is eyeing first place. She won bronze in Paris despite an injury-disrupted build-up to the event. She is the reigning champion and will not give up that status without a fight. Sharon Lokedi, another former winner, is also worth watching.

Here's where to watch New York Marathon 2024 online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Date: Sunday, November 3

Start time (Elite): 8am ET / 12pm GMT / 11pm AEDT

FREE New York Marathon live stream broadcasters

You can watch New York Marathon 2024 for FREE on RTVE in Spain.

Watch FREE on RTVE Play – Spain

Use a VPN to watch New York Marathon 2024 for free on your usual streaming service above if you're away from Spain.

How to watch New York Marathon live streams in the US

If you want to watch the New York Marathon in the US, coverage is available to stream on ESPN2 and via the ESPN app.

If you're a cord cutter, you can access ESPN via Fubo. The Pro Plan costs $79.99 per month after a handy 7-day free trial.

How to watch New York Marathon live streams in the UK

Live coverage of the 2024 New York Marathon will be broadcast on Eurosport and Discovery+.

A 'standard' subscription to Discovery+ will set you back £6.99 per month. The package includes coverage of snooker, tennis, cycling, motorsports and more.

A premium subscription, which includes all that plus TNT Sports (Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football plus rugby, wrestling, UFC, and MotoGP), costs £30.99 per month.

How to watch New York Marathon live streams in Australia

In Australia, the New York Marathon is being shown on Fox Sports and Kayo.

For Fox Sports, you'll need a subscription which starts at $69 per month for the sport, drama and entertainment package.

Alternatively, Kayo Sports costs just $1 for your first month and $25 per month thereafter.

How to watch New York Marathon live streams in Canada

In Canada, the New York Marathon is being shown on TSN as part of a cable TV package.

However, if you've cut the cord, you can sign up for TSN for $19.99 per month or you can take an annual pass which cost $199.90 per year.

Can I watch New York Marathon 2024 for free? Free New York Marathon 2024 coverage is available in Spain via RTVE Play. Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch New York Marathon free from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When is the 2024 New York Marathon? The 2024 New York Marathon takes place on Sunday, November 3.

Can I watch New York Marathon 2024 on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with the latest New York Marathon news and highlights on the official New York Marathon social media channels on Instagram (@NYCMarathon) and Facebook (@NYCMarathon).