How to watch Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2023 from anywhere

Watch Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2023 online

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2023 will be broadcast live on NBC and Telemundo from 8.30am ET on Thursday. You can also stream the event online either with a subscription to Peacock ($5.99), or through a virtual multi-channel video distributor like FuboTV. But, if you’re out of the country during the holidays, you can download a VPN watch your preferred streaming service from anywhere.

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2023: preview

This year's Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is thundering into view. Organized annually by the department store since 1924, the parade attracts millions to Manhattan to witness giant inflatable cartoon characters and iconic performers on floats proceeding along the 2.5-mile parade route. But you don’t have to step foot in New York to witness this incredible spectacle because it's all streamed and televised.

It begins at the slightly earlier time of 8.30am ET with show hosts Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker all returning. Take a look at the timings, route and performers below.

Viewers can expect to see a total 31 floats, 25 giant balloons, 29 clown crews and 6 balloonicles wind through Manhattan, filling West 77th street and beyond with jubilation and live music from over a dozen well-known acts.

Oscar-winning musician Jon Batiste will kick things off, before Tom Turkey – the parade’s longest running title float – shoots down Central Park West to Macy’s Herald Square. Once there, pop legend Cher will dazzle the crowds with hits from her first-ever Christmas album, before passing the mic to the real holiday headliner: Santa Claus himself!

Viewers will spot tons of American icons, both fictional and real. Rock band Chicago will be aboard The Wondership from Wonder, while girl group En Vogue will perform on the float called Colossal Wave of Wonder. Overhead, the character balloons include Kung Fu Panda’s Po, SpongeBob, Grogu, and Pikachu & Eevee on a Poké Ball-inspired sleigh.

It's a Thanksgiving TV staple as traditional as pumpkin pie. Read on below and we'll we explain how to watch Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2023 online from anywhere.

How to watch Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in the US

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will be broadcast live on NBC on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, November 23. The broadcast starts at 8.30am ET / 5.30am PT and will run for around 3 hours. There will be Spanish-language coverage via Telemundo too. If the initial broadcast is too early for you, or you’re busy preparing a huge Thanksgiving feast, you’ll have the opportunity to watch the parade in full later, with NBC airing a repeat from 2pm ET / 11am PT. If you don’t have a cable package that includes NBC, a Peacock subscription will be the easiest and cheapest way to watch Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade 2023 online. The streaming service costs just $5.99 per month and will provide a live stream of the 2023 parade in line with the NBC broadcast. You also have the option of the ad-free Peacock Premium Plus plan for $11.99 a month, and you could save an extra 10% on Premium Plus by purchasing an annual plan at $119.99 per year. Alternatively, you could stream NBC or Telemundo through a virtual multichannel video programming distributor service. The following cord cutting options provide either an introductory offer or a free trial. Sling TV is one of the best budget-friendly options out there. It includes NBC as part of a Sling Blue plan - although you’ll want to check this channel is available in your market area first. A Sling TV Blue subscription is only $22.50 for your first month ($45 thereafter), and has upward of 40 channels, including National Geographic, Discovery, FX, AMC, and plenty more. Then there’s FuboTV , a comprehensive cable replacement with a whopping selection of over 100 channels. Plans start at $74.99 a month, but new subscribers can snag a free trial before paying a thing.

How to watch Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2023 online outside your country

Out of the country for either work or pleasure? If so, you’ll likely encounter geo-blocking restrictions when trying to access your local streaming service, which means you won’t be able to watch Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade online over the holidays.

Luckily, the best VPN – otherwise known as a virtual private network – provides a simple solution. It alters your IP address to make it appear like you’re somewhere else. While this can be used for privacy, it can also be used to access your preferred streaming platform back home, even when you're out of the country.

Use a VPN to watch Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2023 online from anywhere:

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN

Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to – it really is that easy.

Can I watch Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2023 online in Canada?

Canadians won’t be able to watch Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade online as there are no broadcasters in the country with plans to air the holiday event in full. And NBC’s streaming service Peacock is still pretty much exclusive to the US. Travelling over the holidays? If you're not in the US right now, don't worry - just grab a good VPN and you'll be able to connect to your favorite services and stream your usual TV shows just like you would back home.

Can I watch Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade online in the UK?

Sadly not. UK viewers won’t be able to share in the holiday spectacle and stream Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade online. While Peacock is available to Sky and NOW customers, there’s no indication that either service will offer live coverage of the event on November 23. As mentioned above, if you’re travelling during the holidays, simply download a good VPN. That way you can connect to your usual streaming services and can still watch Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade online while abroad, which will air in the UK from 1.30pm GMT on November 23.

Can I watch Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade online in Australia?

Thanksgiving isn’t widely celebrated in Australia, which could be part of the reasoning for not airing the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade online Down Under. And yet again, the Peacock streaming service remains fairly exclusive to the US, with no immediate plans for its launch in Australia. A US citizen currently abroad? If you’re eager to watch Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade online, you can simply download a VPN to connect to the same VOD service you pay for back home. If you’re watching from Australia, the event will air early Friday morning, November 24, from 12.30am AEDT.

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2023: time, route and performers

What time does the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2023 start? The parade kicks off live on NBC at 8.30am ET / 5.30am PT Thanksgiving Day, with coverage repeated later in the day at 2pm ET / 11am PT. If you’re a US citizen watching from the UK, that means the initial broadcast starts at 1.30pm GMT, while those in Australia trying to watch the parade will have to wait until early morning, on Friday, November 24 at 12.30am.

What route will the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade take? The 2.5-mile route starts at West 77th Street & Central Park West, with the parade moving past Columbus Circle and on to Central Park South. The procession then continues on to 6th Avenue, before making its final turn and stopping outside Macy's flagship department store in Herald Square.

What artists are performing at the Thanksgiving Day Parade 2023? Cher

Jon Batiste

Bell Biv DeVoe (BBD)

Brandy

Chicago

En Vogue

Enhypen

David Foster and Katharine

Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors

Jessie James Decker

Ashley Park with the "Sesame Street" muppets

Pentatonix

Paul Russell

Amanda Shaw and Alex Smith

Manuel Turizo

Jabari Banks

Miss American Grace Stanke

What are the origin’s of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade? The annual parade first took place in 1924 and was organized by US-based department store Macy’s. It is the second-oldest Thanksgiving parade, tying with America’s Thanksgiving Parade in Chicago. Originally, live zoo animals joined the procession of musicians and performers, until 1927, when they were replaced by less volatile, animal-shaped balloons.