How to watch England vs Finland: free live streams for 2024 Nations League game

Watch England vs Finland in the 2024 Nations League, as interim Three Lions coach Lee Carsley takes charge of the senior team at Wembley Stadium for the first time.

Declan Rice and Jack Grealish got the post-Southgate era got off the ground at the weekend, but signs of familiar failings were there for all to see, in the struggle to keep going for the full 90, and in Harry Kane's ongoing slump. Kane, who stands to become a centurion on Tuesday, has been worryingly immobile for much of the past year, and Ollie Watkins, the man likeliest to succeed him, isn't available for selection.

England's skipper likely won't be short of chances against Finland, however. Markku Kanerva's insistence on building from the back had disastrous consequences in Greece, as a clumsy spell of possession led to the ball trickling under Bayer Leverkusen keeper Lukas Hradecky's foot for the opener. Benjamin Källman, who could make way for Teemu Pukki, then turned the ball into his own net, and Finland found themselves on the end of a 3-0 drubbing.

Here's where to watch England vs Finland online from anywhere – including FREE options.

How to watch England vs Finland in Nations League Quick Guide Key Dates Event date: Tuesday, September 10

Tuesday, September 10 England vs Finland start time: 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT / 7.45pm BST / 4.45am AEST (Wed) Best free streams ITVX (UK)

Virgin Media Play (Ireland)

Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere

FREE England vs Finland live stream broadcasters

You can watch England vs Finland in Nations League 2024 for FREE on ITVX in the UK and Virgin Media Play in Ireland:

Use a VPN to watch England vs Finland for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

How to watch England vs Finland live streams in the US

You can watch an England vs Finland live stream on Fox Sports 2 in the USA. If you don't have a cable package with Fox, you can use Sling, FuboTV or another cable replacement service to stream FS2.

How to watch England vs Finland live streams in the UK

In the UK, England vs Finland is being televised on ITV1, with live streaming available via ITVX.

The app is available on nearly everything that plugs in these days - just give it a search on your device, phone or console of choice.

How to watch England vs Finland live streams in Australia

In Australia, England vs Finland is being shown on Optus Sport.

Fans who are happy to brave the unsociable kick-off time of 4.45am AEST can stream Optus Sport's coverage via mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV.

How to watch England vs Finland live streams in Rest of World

Africa

Click to see more England vs Finland streams▼ The Nations League broadcast rights are held by beIN Sports in Algeria, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania and Morocco. SuperSport and Star Times are the Nations League broadcasters in sub-Saharan countries: Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cabo Verde, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Republic of Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Cote d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

Americas

Click to see more England vs Finland streams▼ Canada DAZN has the rights to broadcast the Nations League. Latin America Disney Plus and/or ESPN have the broadcast rights to the Nations League across Latin America. Brazil For Nations League coverage in Brazil, you should check out Disney Plus and ESPN. Mexico The Nations League rights belong to Sky Mexico in Mexico.

Asia

Click to see more England vs Finland streams▼ Tapmad holds the Nations League rights in Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. China iQiyi is the main Nations League rights-holder in China. Japan Broadcaster DAZN has the rights to show Nations League live streams in Japan.

Oceania

Click to see more England vs Finland streams▼ New Zealand Sky Sport is the Nations League broadcaster in New Zealand.

Can I watch England vs Finland for free? Soccer fans can watch England vs Finland for free in the UK via ITVX, and in Ireland courtesy of Virgin Media Play. Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch England vs Finland free from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When is England vs Finland in the 2024 Nations League? The England vs Finland game takes place at 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT / 7.45pm BST on Tuesday, September 10 in the US and UK, which in Australia is 4.45am AEST on Wednesday, September 11.

Can I watch England vs Finland on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. You can also stay up-to-date with the latest Nations League news and highlights on the official UEFA social media channels on X/Twitter (@UEFA), Instagram (@UEFA_official) and YouTube (@UEFA).