How to watch Copa America 2024 live streams – online, TV, free options

Soccer in South and Central America doesn't get much bigger than the Copa America 2024. The oldest still-running continental competition founded 108 years ago, there's nothing to match its vibrancy, passion and color, with rivalries running deep wherever you look – particularly between favorites Argentina and Brazil.

You can watch FREE Copa America 2024 live streams on Mexico and Chile and watch subscription services in other countries. Below we have all the information to watch the football online and TV wherever you are.

Defending champions, and reigning world champions, Argentina will again start as favorites. With captain Lionel Messi confidence is always high.

Brazil will fancy themselves running their bitter rivals close. Vinicius Jr is already the heavy favorite to pick up the Ballon d'Or. Real Madrid team-mates Rodrygo and wunderkid Endrick will be on show too, but Neymar is absent through injury.

Elsewhere, Marcelo Bielsa's Uruguay should be fun to watch with Darwin Nunez and Luis Suarez spearheading the attack. Hosts USA and an impressive Colombia will want a good run too. Otherwise, watch out for Canada, Jamaica, Panama and Costa Rica who offer a real blend of youth and experience to the tournament.

How to watch FREE Copa America 2024 live streams

One of the best things about Copa America 2024 is that it's completely FREE to watch in some places around the world. For example:

Chile – Canal 13

Mexico – Azteca 7

If you're from any of the countries listed above but you're abroad right now, don't worry about missing out on that free coverage. All you need to do is use a to a VPN to watch a free Copa America 2024 live stream and re-connect to your home streaming coverage.

How to watch Copa America 2024 from outside your country

If you're keen to watch Copa America 2024 but you're away from home and the coverage is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

Use a VPN to watch Copa America 2024 live streams from anywhere:

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN – as we say, our top choice is NordVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location – open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location.

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream – so if you're from the Mexico, just head to TV Azteca Sport and watch the Copa America as if you were back at home!

How to watch Copa America 2024 live streams in the US without cable

The Copa America 2024 group stage matches are split between Fox and FS1, with the knockout rounds airing on Fox.

The Copa America 2024 group stage matches are split between Fox and FS1, with the knockout rounds airing on Fox.

Not got cable? The $45 per month Sling Blue plan carries both Fox and FS1.

(Note: there are three games on FS2 for which you'll need the $11 Sports Extra addon to watch them on Sling: Bolivia vs Panama, Costa Rica vs Paraguay and Canada vs Chile.)

Sling Blue plans start from $40 a month and come with 30-plus channels, including Fox, FS1, NBC and USA and more.

If you want the most complete option, try Fubo, which is live streaming all games from the Copa America 2024 soccer tournament. Plans start at $79.99 a month after a 7-day free trial.

Fubo has dozens of sports channels, including Fox, FS1, FS2, NBC and USA Network.

How to watch a Copa America 2024 live stream in the UK

In the U.K., the Copa America 2024 live streams are being shown on Premier Sports, which used to be Viaplay. You'll need the Premier Sports Pack (which includes Premier Sports 1 & 2, plus La Liga TV for Spanish football) and costs from £9.99 a month.

How to watch Copa America 2024 live streams in Australia

In Australia, every game of Copa America 2024 will be shown on Optus Sport, which also holds the rights to Premier League football. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can get a monthly subscription to Optus Sport from AU$24.99. For existing Optus customers, Optus Sport prices start at $6.99 per month. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use our top-rated VPN to watch the coverage from another country.

How to watch Copa America 2024 live streams in New Zealand

Free-to-air TVNZ has been advertised as holding the rights to Copa America 2024 in New Zealand but it doesn't appear to be on the program list at the time of writing. We'll keep our Kiwi readers updated.

How to watch Copa America 2024 live streams in Canada

In Canada, you can watch every game of Copa America 2024 on TSN. If you get the channel as part of your cable deal, log in with the details of your provider for access to a Copa America live stream. If you don't have cable, a subscription to the TSN Plus streaming service costs CA$8 per month or CA$80 each year. If you can't tune in due to geo-blocking restrictions, remember that a VPN is all you need to tap back into your preferred coverage wherever you are.

How to watch Copa America 2024 live streams in India

Football fans in India can watch the Copa America 2024 on FanCode. FanCode subscriptions costs Rs 199 per month, or a whole year will set you back Rs 999. Streaming is in HD via the FanCode app, which is available for iOS and Android, or you can access it on desktop or mobile web. Casting to a compatible TV or device is supported on all platforms.

Copa America 2024 venues & capacities

AT&T Stadium , Dallas, Texas (80,000)

, Dallas, Texas (80,000) Mercedes-Benz Stadium , Atlanta, Georgia (71,000)

, Atlanta, Georgia (71,000) Q2 Stadium , Austin, Texas (20,738)

, Austin, Texas (20,738) Bank of America Stadium , Charlotte, North Carolina (74,867)

, Charlotte, North Carolina (74,867) MetLife Stadium , East Rutherford, New Jersey, New York (82,566)

, East Rutherford, New Jersey, New York (82,566) NRG Stadium , Houston, Texas (72,220)

, Houston, Texas (72,220) SoFi Stadium , Inglewood, Los Angeles, California (70,240)

, Inglewood, Los Angeles, California (70,240) Levi's Stadium , Santa Clara, San Francisco, California (68,500)

, Santa Clara, San Francisco, California (68,500) State Farm Stadium , Glendale, Phoenix, Arizona (63,400)

, Glendale, Phoenix, Arizona (63,400) Allegiant Stadium , Paradise, Las Vegas, Nevada (61,000)

, Paradise, Las Vegas, Nevada (61,000) Arrowhead Stadium , Kansas City, Missouri (76,416)

, Kansas City, Missouri (76,416) Children's Mercy Park , Kansas City, Kansas (18,467)

, Kansas City, Kansas (18,467) Hard Rock Stadium , Miami Gardens, Miami, Florida (64,767)

, Miami Gardens, Miami, Florida (64,767) Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Florida (25,500)