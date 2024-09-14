How to watch Canada vs Great Britain: Davis Cup Finals group stage free live stream

Canada vs Great Britain: Davis Cup Finals group stage broadcasters, TV channels and free streams

Dan Evans lunges for a forehand in the Davis Cup 2024, wearing a blue shirt and white shorts.
(Image credit: Getty Images / Alex Dodd - CameraSport)
Watch Canada vs Great Britain in the Davis Cup 2024 Finals group stage as both teams look to outline their title credentials. Below we have all the information on how to watch Davis Cup Finals 2024 tennis from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and free streams.

Champions in 2022, Canada arrived in Manchester with an extremely strong team and have excelled in the group stage, beating Argentina and Finland. Denis Shapovalov and Félix Auger-Aliassime have been sensational. Both players have previously been ranked in the world’s top 10 and have looked tough to beat over three sets.

However, Great Britain will be able to call upon Jack Draper who is the in-form player in Group D. The world No. 20 reached the semi-finals of the US Open and also reached the quarter-finals in Cincinnati last month, beating Auger-Aliassime along the way. Dan Evans is likely to play in the other singles match and it will be interesting to see whether he partners with Neal Skupski, Billy Harris or Draper.

Here's where to watch Canada vs Great Britain 2024 Davis Cup Finals group stage live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Watch Canada vs Great Britain: Davis Cup 2024 tennis Quick Guide

Key Dates

  • Event date: September 15
  • Start time: 1pm BST, 8am ET, 10pm AEST

Best free streams

FREE Canada vs Great Britain Davis Cup Finals 2024 tennis live stream broadcasters

Tennis fans in Great Britain and Canada are among the luckiest in the world as they can watch the Canada vs Great Britain match at the Davis Cup Finals for FREE.

That is because Canada's matches are all being shown on CBC Gem, cbcsports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Sports’ official YouTube channel, while Great Britain's games are being live streamed for free through the BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and Red Button.

Away from home? Use a VPN to watch Davis Cup Finals 2024 free streams on your regular streaming service.

Global Davis Cup Finals 2024 streams

The Davis Cup's own platform offers one of the best value ways to watch every single game of this year's group stage. Its Watch Live Service is available across all countries.

There are three subscription tiers available, all priced in euros. You can sign up to watch a single tie (€4.99), the full group stage (€7.99) or for a whole year (€39.99).

Use a VPN to watch any Davis Cup 2024 stream

How to watch Davis Cup 2024 live streams in the US

The Davis Cup Finals group stage live streams, including Canada vs Great Britain, will be shown on the Tennis Channel in the States.

Not got cable? There are plenty of other ways to stream Davis Cup 2024 tennis. For starters, there's Tennis Channel Plus, where the only current subscription option is the $109.99 per year annual plan.

If you prefer a TV package that offers more than just tennis, Sling TV is one of the most affordable OTT services available. For $11 a month, you can add the Tennis Channel to any standard Sling TV plan (prices from $40 per month) thanks to its Sports Extra add-on.

Fubo is another great option, though you need its $99.99 a month Elite plan to get the Tennis Channel included alongside 200+ others. New customers can give Fubo a try with its FREE 7-day trial.

And to access your domestic sports coverage when overseas, don't forget that you can use a VPN – we rate Surfshark as the best overall.

How to watch Davis Cup 2024 live streams in the UK and Europe

To get coverage of all 2024 Davis Cup Finals group games in the UK, including Canada vs Great Britain, you'll need to subscribe to the Tennis Channel streaming service. There's a seven day free trial, meaning you could watch the whole of this week's Davis Cup matches without paying a penny.

After the free trial is done, Tennis Channel subs cost only £2.49 per month or £25 for a whole year.

The Canada vs Great Britain match will also be available to live stream for free online on the BBC iPlayer streaming service and BBC website. On TV, you can use the Red Button service, too.

You can find a list of other public broadcasters with Davis Cup 2024 broadcast rights across Europe in the Rest of the World section below.

Can I watch Davis Cup 2024 for free?

You can watch Canada vs Great Britain in the 2024 Davis Cup for free. The match is free-to-air on CBC and on BBC iPlayer.

Not all Davis Cup 2024 matches are free but you'll generally be able to find a free live stream from the public broadcaster of one of the nations involved.

