How to watch Davis Cup Finals 2024 group stage: tennis live streams and schedule

Watch Davis Cup 2024 Finals group stage tennis to discover which eight teams will progress to knockouts day and try to win the title from reigning champions Italy. Below we have all the information on how to watch Davis Cup Finals 2024 tennis from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and free streams.

It's a great time to be an Italian tennis fan. On Sunday Jannik Sinner won the men's US Open for the first time in the country's history, and now the nation comes into the Davis Cup Finals defending the title he won alongside Matteo Arnaldi, Simone Bolelli and Lorenzo Sonego last November. The world number 1 may have been rested this week, but his compatriots will be confident of getting back to the knockouts and being crowned first back-to-back winners in over a decade.

Here's where to watch 2024 Davis Cup Finals group stage live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Watch Davis Cup 2024 tennis Quick Guide Key Dates Event dates: September 10-15 Best free streams Tennis Channel free trial (UK)

BBC iPlayer (GB Matches only)

CBC (Canada matches only)

FREE Davis Cup Finals 2024 tennis live stream broadcasters

Although there are a few avenues available to watch Davis Cup 2024 tennis for free around the world, there are no broadcasters or streaming services that are offering comprehensive free-to-air wall-to-wall coverage.

For example, all of Great Britain's games are being live streamed for free through the BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and Red Button.

Similarly, Canada's matches are all being shown on CBC Gem, cbcsports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Sports’ official YouTube channel.

We also see that some matches will be shown live on Italian channel Rai Sports, along with its RaiPlay app. But the coverage looks sporadic.

Other Davis Cup Finals free-to-air coverage is available on RTBF and VRT in Belgium, MTVA in Hungary and SRG in Switzerland.

Away from home? Use a VPN to watch Davis Cup Finals 2024 free streams on your regular streaming service.

Global Davis Cup Finals 2024 streams

The Davis Cup's own platform offers one of the best value ways to watch every single game of this year's group stage. Its Watch Live Service is available across all countries.

There are three subscription tiers available, all priced in euros. You can sign up to watch a single tie (€4.99), the full group stage (€7.99) or for a whole year (€39.99).

How to watch Davis Cup 2024 live streams in the US

The Davis Cup Finals group stage live streams will be shown on the Tennis Channel in the States.

The aptly named Tennis Channel is where to watch Davis Cup 2024 coverage (and plenty of other ATP tournaments) in the US. Many cable providers carry the Tennis Channel, so if yours does then you're good to go.

Not got cable? There are plenty of other ways to stream Davis Cup 2024 tennis. For starters, there's Tennis Channel Plus, where the only current subscription option is the $109.99 per year annual plan.

If you prefer a TV package that offers more than just tennis, Sling TV is one of the most affordable OTT services available. For $11 a month, you can add the Tennis Channel to any standard Sling TV plan (prices from $40 per month) thanks to its Sports Extra add-on.

Fubo is another great option, though you need its $99.99 a month Elite plan to get the Tennis Channel included alongside 200+ others. New customers can give Fubo a try with its FREE 7-day trial.

How to watch Davis Cup 2024 live streams in the UK and Europe

To get coverage of all 2024 Davis Cup Finals group games in the UK, you'll need to subscribe to the Tennis Channel streaming service. There's a seven day free trial, meaning you could watch the whole of this week's Davis Cup matches without paying a penny.

After the free trial is done, Tennis Channel subs cost only £2.49 per month or £25 for a whole year.

If all you're interested in is the matches played in Group D by the Great Britain team, they'll be available to live stream for free online on the BBC iPlayer streaming service and BBC website. On TV, you can use the Red Button service, too.

You can find a list of other public broadcasters with Davis Cup 2024 broadcast rights across Europe in the Rest of the World section below.

Official Davis Cup broadcasters by region

Africa

Click to see more Davis Cup Finals streams▼ BeIn Sports has the broadcast rights for the 2024 Davis Cup Davis Cup Finals. Specifically in Algeria, Djibouti, Egypt, Guinea Conakry, Libya, Mayotte, Morocco, Reunion, Socotra, Somalia, Sudan and Tunisia.

Americas

Click to see more Davis Cup Finals streams▼ Argentina Davis Cup tennis in 2024 is shown on DirecTV and TyC Sports. Brazil DSports is Brazil's listed Davis Cup broadcaster via SKY Brasil. Canada All Team Canada matches will be shown for free on CBC Gem, cbcsports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Sports’ official YouTube channel. TVA has previously shown a broader range of Davis Cup tennis, but the group stage games aren't showing in the network's listings this time. The Caribbean Flow Sports has the Davis Cup rights in the Caribbean. The countries covered are: Anguilla, Antigua & Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Bonaire, British Virgin Islands, Bermuda, Caribbean, Cayman Islands, Cuba, Curacao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, Saba, Sint Eustatius, Sint Maarten, St, Barthelemy, St, Kitts & Nevis, St. Lucia, Saint Martin, St. Vincent & the Grenadines, Suriname, Turks & Caicos Islands, Trinidad & Tobago Latin America The Davis Cup broadcast rights for Latin America are held by DirecTV. That covers: Belize, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, French Guiana, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Nicaragua, Uruguay, Venezuela

Europe

Click to see more Davis Cup streams▼ Belgium RTBF and VRT are Davis Cup host broadcasters in Belgium. Croatia, North Macedonia and Serbia Sportklub is the broadcaster for Davis Cup tennis. Czechia CT Sport is the Davis Cup 2024 broadcaster. Denmark The Discovery and Eurosport partnership holds Davis Cup rights in Denmark. Finland You'll need access to YLE for Davis Cup tennis. France beIN Sports is the host broadcaster of Davis Cup tennis in 2024 in France. Germany Sky Sport in Germany will broadcast coverage of the 2024 Davis Cup. Hungary MTVA is showing Davis Cup tennis in Hungary. Ireland You'll need access to the Tennis Channel to watch Davis Cup action in Ireland. Israel Israel's official broadcaster for Davis Cup 2024 is Sport5. Italy, San Marino and Vatican City There will be some free Davis Cup 2024 live streams on Rai Sports. Sky and Supertennis also have broadcast rights. The Netherlands Ziggo Sport will broadcast coverage of the 2024 Davis Cup in the Netherlands. Spain Movistar in Spain will broadcast coverage of the 2024 Davis Cup. Slovakia Davis Cup 2024 matches are shown by RTVS. Sweden TV4 is the broadcaster of Davis Cup 2024 tennis in Sweden. Switzerland SRG is the place to watch Davis Cup tennis. Turkey In Turkey, Davis Cup coverage rights are held by SSport+. Ukraine 2024 Davis Cup tennis has been shown on XSport and Poverkhnost in the Ukraine.

Asia

Click to see more Davis Cup streams▼ The Sony Sports Network has the rights to show Davis Cup tennis in much of Asia. Included countries are: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka Chinese Taipei Emtek will show coverage of the 2024 Davis Cup. Hong Kong Public broadcaster PCCW will show coverage of the 2024 Davis Cup. East Timor, Indonesia & Philippines IEG has the broadcast rights for the 2024 Davis Cup. South Korea 2024 Davis Cup is on Coupang in South Korea. Thailand TrueTennis is showing Davis Cup matches in Thailand. Vietnam Davis Cup 2024 is shown by OnMedia.

Oceania

Click to see more Davis Cup streams▼ Australia Davis Cup 2024 tennis is being shown on beIN Sports in Australia. beIN Sports costs $14.99 a month or you can get 12 months for the price of 10 with the $149.99 annual plan. And if you're new to the specialist sports streamer, you can take advantage of its FREE one-week trial.

Middle East

Click to see more Davis Cup streams▼ BeIN Sports is the primary Davis Cup broadcaster across the Middle East. You can watch the 2024 Davis Cup live streams with a subscription to BeIn Sports in the following Middle East countries: Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Monaco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, UAE and Yemen.

What are the Davis Cup Finals 2024 teams, venues and groups? Group A – Bologna, Italy Belgium

Brazil

Italy*

Netherlands Group B – Valencia, Spain Australia*

Czechia

France

Spain Group C – Zhuhai, China Chile

Germany*

Slovakia

United States Group D – Manchester, UK Argentina

Canada*

Finland

Great Britain (* denotes seeded team)

What is the Davis Cup Finals 2024 group stage schedule? Tuesday, September 10

Group A: Netherlands vs Belgium, 9am ET / 6am PT / 2pm BST

Group B: Australia vs France, 10am ET / 7am PT / 3pm BST

Group C: Germany vs Slovakia, 2am ET / 11pm PT (Mon), 7am BST

Group D: Canada vs Argentina, 8am ET / 5am PT / 1pm BST Wednesday, September 11

Group A: Italy vs Brazil, 9am ET / 6am PT / 2pm BST

Group B: Czechia vs Spain, 10am ET / 7am PT / 3pm BST

Group C: USA vs Chile, 11pm ET (Tue) / 8pm PT (Tue), 4am BST

Group D: Finland vs Great Britain, 8am ET / 5am PT / 1pm BST Thursday, September 12

Group A: Netherlands vs Brazil, 9am ET / 6am PT / 2pm BST

Group B: Australia vs Czechia, 10am ET / 7am PT / 3pm BST

Group C: Germany vs Chile, 11pm ET (Wed) / 8pm PT (Wed), 4am BST

Group D: Canada vs Finland, 8am ET / 5am PT / 1pm BST Friday, September 13

Group A: Italy vs Belgium, 9am ET / 6am PT / 2pm BST

Group B: France vs Spain, 10am ET / 7am PT / 3pm BST

Group C: USA vs Slovakia, 2am ET / 11pm PT (Thu), 7am BST

Group D: Great Britain vs Argentina, 8am ET / 5am PT / 1pm BST Saturday, September 14

Group A: Belgium vs Brazil, 9am ET / 6am PT / 2pm BST

Group B: France vs Czechia, 10am ET / 7am PT / 3pm BST

Group C: Germany vs USA, 2am ET / 11pm PT (Fri), 7am BST

Group D: Finland vs Argentina, 8am ET / 5am PT / 1pm BST Sunday, September 15

Group A: Italy vs Netherlands, 9am ET / 6am PT / 2pm BST

Group B: Australia vs Spain, 5am ET / 2am PT / 10am BST

Group C: Slovakia vs Chile, 11pm ET (Sat) / 8pm PT (Sat), 4am BST

Group D: Canada vs Great Britain, 8am ET / 5am PT / 1pm BST