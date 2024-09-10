How to watch Davis Cup Finals 2024 group stage: tennis live streams and schedule
Watch Davis Cup 2024 Finals group stage tennis to discover which eight teams will progress to knockouts day and try to win the title from reigning champions Italy. Below we have all the information on how to watch Davis Cup Finals 2024 tennis from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and free streams.
It's a great time to be an Italian tennis fan. On Sunday Jannik Sinner won the men's US Open for the first time in the country's history, and now the nation comes into the Davis Cup Finals defending the title he won alongside Matteo Arnaldi, Simone Bolelli and Lorenzo Sonego last November. The world number 1 may have been rested this week, but his compatriots will be confident of getting back to the knockouts and being crowned first back-to-back winners in over a decade.
Here's where to watch 2024 Davis Cup Finals group stage live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.
Watch Davis Cup 2024 tennis Quick Guide
Key Dates
- Event dates: September 10-15
Best free streams
- Tennis Channel free trial (UK)
- BBC iPlayer (GB Matches only)
- CBC (Canada matches only)
- Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere
FREE Davis Cup Finals 2024 tennis live stream broadcasters
Although there are a few avenues available to watch Davis Cup 2024 tennis for free around the world, there are no broadcasters or streaming services that are offering comprehensive free-to-air wall-to-wall coverage.
For example, all of Great Britain's games are being live streamed for free through the BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and Red Button.
Similarly, Canada's matches are all being shown on CBC Gem, cbcsports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Sports’ official YouTube channel.
We also see that some matches will be shown live on Italian channel Rai Sports, along with its RaiPlay app. But the coverage looks sporadic.
Other Davis Cup Finals free-to-air coverage is available on RTBF and VRT in Belgium, MTVA in Hungary and SRG in Switzerland.
Away from home? Use a VPN to watch Davis Cup Finals 2024 free streams on your regular streaming service.
- UK – BBC iPlayer
- Canada – CBC Gem / CBC Sports YouTube
- Italy – Rai Sports
- Switzerland – SRG
- Belgium – RTBF
- Hungary – MTVA
Global Davis Cup Finals 2024 streams
The Davis Cup's own platform offers one of the best value ways to watch every single game of this year's group stage. Its Watch Live Service is available across all countries.
There are three subscription tiers available, all priced in euros. You can sign up to watch a single tie (€4.99), the full group stage (€7.99) or for a whole year (€39.99).
Use a VPN to watch any Davis Cup 2024 stream
NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days
Use NordVPN to watch your usual Davis Cup 2024 live stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 60% off with this deal.
How to watch Davis Cup 2024 live streams in the US
The Davis Cup Finals group stage live streams will be shown on the Tennis Channel in the States.
The aptly named Tennis Channel is where to watch Davis Cup 2024 coverage (and plenty of other ATP tournaments) in the US. Many cable providers carry the Tennis Channel, so if yours does then you're good to go.
Not got cable? There are plenty of other ways to stream Davis Cup 2024 tennis. For starters, there's Tennis Channel Plus, where the only current subscription option is the $109.99 per year annual plan.
If you prefer a TV package that offers more than just tennis, Sling TV is one of the most affordable OTT services available. For $11 a month, you can add the Tennis Channel to any standard Sling TV plan (prices from $40 per month) thanks to its Sports Extra add-on.
Fubo is another great option, though you need its $99.99 a month Elite plan to get the Tennis Channel included alongside 200+ others. New customers can give Fubo a try with its FREE 7-day trial.
And to access your domestic sports coverage when overseas, don't forget that you can use a VPN – we rate NordVPN as the best overall.
How to watch Davis Cup 2024 live streams in the UK and Europe
To get coverage of all 2024 Davis Cup Finals group games in the UK, you'll need to subscribe to the Tennis Channel streaming service. There's a seven day free trial, meaning you could watch the whole of this week's Davis Cup matches without paying a penny.
After the free trial is done, Tennis Channel subs cost only £2.49 per month or £25 for a whole year.
If all you're interested in is the matches played in Group D by the Great Britain team, they'll be available to live stream for free online on the BBC iPlayer streaming service and BBC website. On TV, you can use the Red Button service, too.
You can find a list of other public broadcasters with Davis Cup 2024 broadcast rights across Europe in the Rest of the World section below.
Official Davis Cup broadcasters by region
Africa
Click to see more Davis Cup Finals streams▼
BeIn Sports has the broadcast rights for the 2024 Davis Cup Davis Cup Finals. Specifically in Algeria, Djibouti, Egypt, Guinea Conakry, Libya, Mayotte, Morocco, Reunion, Socotra, Somalia, Sudan and Tunisia.
Americas
Click to see more Davis Cup Finals streams▼
- Argentina
Davis Cup tennis in 2024 is shown on DirecTV and TyC Sports.
- Brazil
DSports is Brazil's listed Davis Cup broadcaster via SKY Brasil.
- Canada
All Team Canada matches will be shown for free on CBC Gem, cbcsports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Sports’ official YouTube channel.
TVA has previously shown a broader range of Davis Cup tennis, but the group stage games aren't showing in the network's listings this time.
- The Caribbean
Flow Sports has the Davis Cup rights in the Caribbean. The countries covered are:
Anguilla, Antigua & Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Bonaire, British Virgin Islands, Bermuda, Caribbean, Cayman Islands, Cuba, Curacao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, Saba, Sint Eustatius, Sint Maarten, St, Barthelemy, St, Kitts & Nevis, St. Lucia, Saint Martin, St. Vincent & the Grenadines, Suriname, Turks & Caicos Islands, Trinidad & Tobago
- Latin America
The Davis Cup broadcast rights for Latin America are held by DirecTV. That covers:
Belize, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, French Guiana, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Nicaragua, Uruguay, Venezuela
Europe
Click to see more Davis Cup streams▼
- Belgium
RTBF and VRT are Davis Cup host broadcasters in Belgium.
- Croatia, North Macedonia and Serbia
Sportklub is the broadcaster for Davis Cup tennis.
- Czechia
CT Sport is the Davis Cup 2024 broadcaster.
- Denmark
The Discovery and Eurosport partnership holds Davis Cup rights in Denmark.
- Finland
You'll need access to YLE for Davis Cup tennis.
- France
beIN Sports is the host broadcaster of Davis Cup tennis in 2024 in France.
- Germany
Sky Sport in Germany will broadcast coverage of the 2024 Davis Cup.
- Hungary
MTVA is showing Davis Cup tennis in Hungary.
- Ireland
You'll need access to the Tennis Channel to watch Davis Cup action in Ireland.
- Israel
Israel's official broadcaster for Davis Cup 2024 is Sport5.
- Italy, San Marino and Vatican City
There will be some free Davis Cup 2024 live streams on Rai Sports.
Sky and Supertennis also have broadcast rights.
- The Netherlands
Ziggo Sport will broadcast coverage of the 2024 Davis Cup in the Netherlands.
- Spain
Movistar in Spain will broadcast coverage of the 2024 Davis Cup.
- Slovakia
Davis Cup 2024 matches are shown by RTVS.
- Sweden
TV4 is the broadcaster of Davis Cup 2024 tennis in Sweden.
- Switzerland
SRG is the place to watch Davis Cup tennis.
- Turkey
In Turkey, Davis Cup coverage rights are held by SSport+.
- Ukraine
2024 Davis Cup tennis has been shown on XSport and Poverkhnost in the Ukraine.
Asia
Click to see more Davis Cup streams▼
The Sony Sports Network has the rights to show Davis Cup tennis in much of Asia. Included countries are:
Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka
- Chinese Taipei
Emtek will show coverage of the 2024 Davis Cup.
- Hong Kong
Public broadcaster PCCW will show coverage of the 2024 Davis Cup.
- East Timor, Indonesia & Philippines
IEG has the broadcast rights for the 2024 Davis Cup.
- South Korea
2024 Davis Cup is on Coupang in South Korea.
- Thailand
TrueTennis is showing Davis Cup matches in Thailand.
- Vietnam
Davis Cup 2024 is shown by OnMedia.
Oceania
Click to see more Davis Cup streams▼
- Australia
Davis Cup 2024 tennis is being shown on beIN Sports in Australia.
beIN Sports costs $14.99 a month or you can get 12 months for the price of 10 with the $149.99 annual plan. And if you're new to the specialist sports streamer, you can take advantage of its FREE one-week trial.
Middle East
Click to see more Davis Cup streams▼
BeIN Sports is the primary Davis Cup broadcaster across the Middle East.
You can watch the 2024 Davis Cup live streams with a subscription to BeIn Sports in the following Middle East countries: Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Monaco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, UAE and Yemen.
What are the Davis Cup Finals 2024 teams, venues and groups?
Group A – Bologna, Italy
- Belgium
- Brazil
- Italy*
- Netherlands
Group B – Valencia, Spain
- Australia*
- Czechia
- France
- Spain
Group C – Zhuhai, China
- Chile
- Germany*
- Slovakia
- United States
Group D – Manchester, UK
- Argentina
- Canada*
- Finland
- Great Britain
(* denotes seeded team)
What is the Davis Cup Finals 2024 group stage schedule?
Tuesday, September 10
Group A: Netherlands vs Belgium, 9am ET / 6am PT / 2pm BST
Group B: Australia vs France, 10am ET / 7am PT / 3pm BST
Group C: Germany vs Slovakia, 2am ET / 11pm PT (Mon), 7am BST
Group D: Canada vs Argentina, 8am ET / 5am PT / 1pm BST
Wednesday, September 11
Group A: Italy vs Brazil, 9am ET / 6am PT / 2pm BST
Group B: Czechia vs Spain, 10am ET / 7am PT / 3pm BST
Group C: USA vs Chile, 11pm ET (Tue) / 8pm PT (Tue), 4am BST
Group D: Finland vs Great Britain, 8am ET / 5am PT / 1pm BST
Thursday, September 12
Group A: Netherlands vs Brazil, 9am ET / 6am PT / 2pm BST
Group B: Australia vs Czechia, 10am ET / 7am PT / 3pm BST
Group C: Germany vs Chile, 11pm ET (Wed) / 8pm PT (Wed), 4am BST
Group D: Canada vs Finland, 8am ET / 5am PT / 1pm BST
Friday, September 13
Group A: Italy vs Belgium, 9am ET / 6am PT / 2pm BST
Group B: France vs Spain, 10am ET / 7am PT / 3pm BST
Group C: USA vs Slovakia, 2am ET / 11pm PT (Thu), 7am BST
Group D: Great Britain vs Argentina, 8am ET / 5am PT / 1pm BST
Saturday, September 14
Group A: Belgium vs Brazil, 9am ET / 6am PT / 2pm BST
Group B: France vs Czechia, 10am ET / 7am PT / 3pm BST
Group C: Germany vs USA, 2am ET / 11pm PT (Fri), 7am BST
Group D: Finland vs Argentina, 8am ET / 5am PT / 1pm BST
Sunday, September 15
Group A: Italy vs Netherlands, 9am ET / 6am PT / 2pm BST
Group B: Australia vs Spain, 5am ET / 2am PT / 10am BST
Group C: Slovakia vs Chile, 11pm ET (Sat) / 8pm PT (Sat), 4am BST
Group D: Canada vs Great Britain, 8am ET / 5am PT / 1pm BST
