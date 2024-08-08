How to watch Beach Volleyball semi-finals at Olympics 2024: free live streams and schedule

Beach volleyball semi-finals TV channels and free streams

Brandie Wilkerson eyes the ball ahead of the Beach Volleyball semi-finals at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.
(Image credit: Getty Images / ARIS MESSINIS)
Watch the Beach Volleyball semi-finals at Olympics 2024 for a competition that's peaking at the right time. Below we have all the information on how to watch Beach Volleyball semi-finals at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters and free streams.

First up is Switzerland vs Canada (women), the two teams that ended American hopes. Brunner/Huberli's defeat of Cheng/Hughes was one of the upsets of the tournament, while Wilkerson/Humana-Paredes have made a mockery of their "lucky loser" tag. Up next is Germany vs Norway (men), with the dream of going back-to-back still very much alive for Mol/Sorum (NOR).

After that, it's over to Brazil vs Australia (women), with Patricia/Duda (BRA) still undefeated. While they stormed into the last four, Tokyo silver medalists Artacho/Clancy (AUS) had to dig deep to down Switzerland, though they've had an extra day of rest. Qatar vs Sweden promises to be the tie of the day, as Younousse/Tijan (QAT) got the better of No.1-rated Ahman/Hellvig in the group stage.

Here's where to watch Beach Volleyball semi-finals online from anywhere – including FREE options – and all the 2024 Olympic Beach Volleyball live streams.

Watch Beach Volleyball semi-finals at Olympics 2024 Quick Guide

Key Dates

  • Event date: August 8
  • Switzerland vs Canada start: 11am ET / 4pm BST
  • Germany vs Norway start: 12pm ET / 5pm BST
  • Brazil vs Australia start: 3pm ET / 8pm BST
  • Qatar vs Sweden start: 4pm ET / 9pm BST

Best free streams

FREE Beach Volleyball semi-finals Olympics 2024 live stream broadcasters

You can watch Beach Volleyball semi-finals at Olympics 2024 for free with English language commentary on the BBC and iPlayer in the UK, RTE in Ireland, CBC in Canada and Channel 9 in Australia.

Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service in Australia have the most comprehensive Olympics 2024 free-to-air coverage of all.

You can watch almost every session from every single 2024 Olympic event live and on demand through dedicated channels on the 9Now streaming service, including Olympic beach volleyball semi finals.

Other, non-English language Olympics free streams can be found on ORF (Austria), RTBF (Belgium), VRT (Belgium), RDS (Canada), Chilevision (Chile), Caracol (Colombia), DR (Denmark), France TV (France), RAI (Italy), Yle (Finland), ARD (Germany), ZDF (Germany), RUV (Iceland), JioCinema (India), TV3 (Lithuania), NOS (Netherlands), NRK (Norway), TVP (Poland), SABC (South Africa), RTVE (Spain), SNRT (Morocco), Canal 5 (Mexico) and the SRG SSR channels (Switzerland).

Use a VPN to watch Olympic Beach Volleyball semi-finals for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

Use a VPN to watch any Olympics 2024 stream

How to watch Beach Volleyball semi-finals live streams in the US

The Beach Volleyball semi-finals live stream from Olympics 2024 is on Peacock. All of the semi-finals will also be on E! except Norway vs Germany which is on NBC. There will also be a replay of the Beach Volleyball semi-finals on the evening NBC Primetime show.

Broadcast rights to the 2024 Paris Olympics belong to NBC. All Olympics 2024 sessions are available to watch on Peacock. Select events will also be on the NBC, USA and MSNBC cable channels.

If you don't have cable, Peacock is the best option. You'll need a subscription to the ad-supported Peacock Premium, which is $7.99 per month, or ad-less Peacock Plus, which is $13.99 per month.

How to watch Beach Volleyball semi-finals live streams in the UK and Europe

While many public and national TV broadcasters have the TV and live stream rights to the Paris Olympic Games in the UK and Europe, it's the Discovery Plus subscription service that offers comprehensive coverage across the region.

Plans start at £6.99 per month, or the local equivalent, with 3,800 hours of live coverage across 55 channels. There's also a special offer running until 10 August, where new subscribers pay £3.99 per month until the end of 2024.

The BBC and RTE are the places for free Olympics 2024 live streams in the UK and Ireland. You can find a list of other public broadcasters with Olympics 2024 broadcast rights across Europe in the Rest of the World section below.

Official Olympic Beach Volleyball semi-finals broadcasters by region

Africa

Americas

Europe

Asia

Oceania

Middle East

Can I watch 2024 Olympic Beach Volleyball semi-finals for free?

Check your local broadcaster above but people in the UK, Australia, Canada, Ireland and many other nations listed have free Olympics 2024 coverage, as well as subscription broadcasters.

Those in Australia and Canada can watch almost every session of every Olympics 2024 event for free on 9Now and CBC. That will include free beach volleyball live streams.

Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch the 2024 Olympics free from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When are the Beach Volleyball semi-finals at the 2024 Olympics?

All four of the Beach Volleyball semi-finals take place on Thursday, August 8. Up first at 11am ET / 4pm BST is Switzerland vs Canada, which will be followed by Germany vs Norway at 12pm ET / 5pm BST, Brazil vs Australia at 3pm ET / 8pm BST, and Qatar vs Sweden at 4pm ET / 9pm BST.

The Beach Volleyball semi-finals are available to stream on Peacock, with selected matches airing on E! and NBC (New York) in the USA. The action is on Discovery Plus in the UK. Use a VPN to watch Olympic beach volleyball semi finals for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

Can I watch 2024 Olympic Beach Volleyball semi-finals on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024 Olympic Games events on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@Olympics), Instagram (@Olympics), TikTok (@Olympics) and YouTube (@Olympics).

