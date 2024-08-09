How to watch Brazil vs Canada women's Beach Volleyball final at Olympics 2024: free live streams and start times

By
published

Women's beach volleyball final broadcasters, TV channels and free streams

Brandie Wilkerson of Canada, with a white bikini top, black visor and mirrored sunglasses, eyes the ball through the net at the 2024 Olympic Beach Volleyball.
(Image credit: Getty Images / CARL DE SOUZA)
Watch Brazil vs Canada women's beach volleyball final at Olympics 2024 as South American pair Ana Patrícia and Duda Lisboa look for their second gold and the Great White North's Brandie Wilkerson and Melissa Humana-Paredes dig for their first ever medal. Below we have all the information on how to watch Brazil vs Canada women's beach volleyball final at the 2024 Paris Olympics from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters free streams and start times.

It's somehow been 28 years since Brazil took gold (and silver!) at the inaugural women's beach volleyball event in Atlanta, and the prized medal has evaded them ever since. Ana Patrícia and Duda Lisboa are no strangers to winning, though, having partnered their way to victory at the 2022 World Championships in Rome. With no US pair to get in their way in Paris, is Olympic glory their destiny in 2024?

Trying to stop them is Canada, who are in unchartered territory – they've never had a medal in this event. Brandie Wilkerson and Melissa Humana-Paredes dispatched Spain and the US-conquering Switzerland to get to the final, so have truly earned their place. Expect them to leave everything on the sand. 

Here's where to watch the women's beach volleyball final and all 2024 Olympics beach volleyball live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

Watch Brazil vs Canada women's beach volleyball final at Olympics 2024 Quick Guide

Key Dates

  • Event date: August 9
  • Start time: 4.30pm ET / 9.30pm BST

Best free streams

FREE Brazil vs Canada women's beach volleyball final Olympics 2024 live stream broadcasters

You can watch Brazil vs Canada women's beach volleyball final at Olympics 2024 for free with English language commentary on the BBC and iPlayer in the UK, RTÉ in Ireland, CBC in Canada and Channel 9 in Australia.

Channel 9 and the 9Now streaming service in Australia have the most comprehensive Olympics 2024 free-to-air coverage of all.

You can watch almost every session from every single 2024 Olympic event live and on demand through dedicated channels on the 9Now streaming service, including Brazil vs Canada Olympic women's beach volleyball final.

Other, non-English language Olympics free streams can be found on ORF (Austria), RTBF (Belgium), VRT (Belgium), RDS (Canada), Chilevision (Chile), Caracol (Colombia), DR (Denmark), France TV (France), RAI (Italy), Yle (Finland), ARD (Germany), ZDF (Germany), RUV (Iceland), JioCinema (India), TV3 (Lithuania), NOS (Netherlands), NRK (Norway), TVP (Poland), SABC (South Africa), RTVE (Spain), SNRT (Morocco), Canal 5 (Mexico) and the SRG SSR channels (Switzerland).

Use a VPN to watch Brazil vs Canada Olympic women's beach volleyball final for free on your usual streaming service above if you are away from home.

Use a VPN to watch any Olympics 2024 stream

How to watch Brazil vs Canada women's beach volleyball final Olympic 2024 live streams in the US

The Brazil vs Canada women's beach volleyball final live stream from Olympics 2024 is on Peacock and NBC in the US.

Broadcast rights to the 2024 Paris Olympics belong to NBC. All Olympics 2024 sessions are available to watch on Peacock. Select events will also be on the NBC, USA, MSNBC and other NBC cable channels.

If you don't have cable, Peacock is the best option. You'll need a subscription to the ad-supported Peacock Premium which is $7.99 per month, or ad-less Peacock Plus which is $13.99 per month.

How to watch Brazil vs Canada women's beach volleyball final Olympic 2024 live streams in the UK and Europe

While many public and national TV broadcasters have the TV and live stream rights to the Paris Olympic Games in the UK and Europe, it's the Discovery Plus subscription service that offers comprehensive coverage across the region.

Plans start at £6.99 per month, or the local equivalent, with 3,800 hours of live coverage across 55 channels.

The BBC and RTE are the places for free Olympics 2024 live streams in the UK and Ireland. You can find a list of other public broadcasters with Olympics 2024 broadcast rights across Europe in the Rest of the World section below.

Official Brazil vs Canada Olympic women's beach volleyball final broadcasters by region

Africa

Americas

Europe

Asia

Oceania

Middle East

Can I watch Brazil vs Canada 2024 Olympic women's beach volleyball final for free?

Check your local broadcaster above but people in the UK, Australia, Canada, Ireland and many other nations listed have free Olympics 2024 coverage as well as subscription broadcasters.

Those in Australia and Canada can watch almost every session of every Olympics 2024 event for free on 9Now and CBC. That will very likely include women's beach volleyball final free live streams.

Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch the 2024 Olympics free from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When is the Brazil vs Canada women's beach volleyball final at the 2024 Olympics?

The Brazil vs Canada 2024 Olympic women's beach volleyball final takes place on Friday, August 9.

The start time is at approximately 4.30pm ET / 9.30pm BST.

Can I watch Brazil vs Canada 2024 Olympic women's beach volleyball final on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser.

You can also stay up-to-date with all 2024 Olympic Games events on the official social media channels on X/Twitter (@Olympics), Instagram (@Olympics), TikTok (@Olympics) and YouTube (@Olympics).

