How to watch Bad Education Christmas Special 2023 – stream online from anywhere

The Bad Education Christmas Special is titled A Christmas Carol and airs on BBC Three at 9pm GMT on Wednesday, December 13 in the UK. The episode is FREE to stream on BBC iPlayer in the UK from now. Away from the UK and still want to watch? Use a VPN to watch Bad Education Christmas Special 2023 from anywhere.

Bad Education Christmas Special 2023 preview

Alfie Wickers (Jack Whitehall) channels his inner Jacob Marley in an all-singing, all-dancing Bad Education Christmas spectacular. Inspired by Charles Dickens' timeless masterpiece A Christmas Carol, the 30-minute special sees the ghost of Alfie return to Abbey Grove to teach dangerously self-absorbed Stephen Carmichael (Layton Williams) a lesson he'll never forget.

As if his ego wasn't outsized enough already, Stephen has just secured a role in a pantomime, and on the final day of term before the Christmas break he decides that the best way to sign off is by... staging his own elaborate funeral, at which everyone at the school can pay tribute to the greatest drama teacher there ever was.

Suffice to say, that's not quite how things pan out.

With the help of a few faces from Bad Education series past, Alfie shows Stephen what his colleagues and students really think of him, as a result of him unfailingly putting his own needs above those of everybody around him.

Mitchell Harper (Charlie Wernham), meanwhile, gets to live out his Die Hard Christmas fantasy, and that means no foreign exchange students are safe. Follow our guide below to watch the Bad Education Christmas Special 2023 from anywhere.

How to watch Bad Education Christmas Special 2023 free online

The 2023 Bad Education Christmas Special airs on BBC Three at 9pm GMT on Wednesday, December 13. For those wanting to watch Bad Education online, the episode will be also available to watch live and on demand on BBC iPlayer . It’s a FREE service, though you should be in possession of a valid UK TV licence, as these also cover digital content consumption. Away from the UK right now? Just use a VPN to alter your IP address so you can stream your favorite TV shows and films online just like you would at home.

If you are away from home when the Bad Education Christmas Special airs, you'll be unable to watch it like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions.

How to watch Bad Education Christmas Special 2023 in Australia

SBS is the place to watch the Bad Education Christmas Special in Australia, and best of all, you can watch it for FREE. The episode will be available to stream on the free-to-use SBS On Demand platform from Thursday, December 14. As well as apps for Android and iOS, you can access SBS On Demand on Android TV, Amazon Fire TV stick, Apple TV and most smart TVs. Outside Australia? Don't worry if you're out of the country and want to catch that free SBS stream – just grab a VPN and tune in as if you were back at home.

All previous episodes of Bad Education are available to watch on BritBox in the US and Canada, though at the time of writing there's no word on when or if the 2023 Christmas Special will hit the streamer. A subscription costs $8.99 per month or $89.99 per year after a 7-day BritBox FREE trial in the US. For Canadians, it's $9.99 per month or $99.99 for the year. As well as being a treasure trove of classic British TV shows, including timeless comedies such as The Office, Only Fools and Horses, and I'm Alan Partridge, it's home to new and modern hits too, including Downton Abbey, Luther, and Line of Duty. Brits currently away from home can use a VPN to watch the Bad Education Christmas Special on BBC iPlayer from abroad.