How to watch Archie – stream the Cary Grant biopic from anywhere

All four episodes of Archie will be available to watch for free on Thursday, November 23 on ITVX in the UK. Viewers based in the US, Canada and Australia will be able to tune in fon BritBox from Thursday, December 7.

What does an ordinary Bristolian have in common with one of Hollywood's most celebrated leading men? Not a dicky bird on the surface, but the four-part biopic Archie attempts to untangle the disparate parallel lives both anchored and meticulously kept apart by that perma-tanned, immaculately clean-cut icon of the 20th century, Cary Grant.

Jason Isaacs, Dainton Anderson, Oaklee Pendergast and Calam Lynch depict Grant at various stages of his life, and you wonder if four actors are enough to unpick the multiple personae of this deeply fascinating individual.

Born Archibald Alec Leach to tailor press Elias (Henry Lloyd-Hughes) and seamstress Elsie (Harriet Walter, Kara Tointon), the future megastar's formative years were deeply unhappy, punctuated by the death of his brother, his father's alcoholism and his mother's debilitating depression.

As a child he was told by his father that his mother had died when, in fact, Elias had her committed to a mental institution. Leach, who would go on to legally change his name to Grant, the stage name he created to aid a career in showbiz, didn't learn of his mother's true circumstances until his father's death.

From his big break to his love affair with Dyan Cannon and much-disputed relationship with his Hot Saturday costar Randolph Scott, with whom he shared a roof for several years, Archie sheds light on the many lives of Cary Grant, and the experiences that shaped him.

All four episodes of Archie arrive on ITVX on Thursday, November 23. The Cary Grant biopic will air on ITV1 at a later date.

You can watch Archie for free from the UK but, bear in mind that if you're abroad and away from home, you won't be able to watch Archie online from abroad, or access ITVX.

Don't get deterred by geo-restrictions, though, which prevent certain services and content from being accessed outside of the UK. Instead, you can circumvent them by using a VPN, or Virtual Private Network. It's completely legal, very affordable and easy to use – and it also encrypts your browsing, offering protection against cybercriminals and government snooping. We have a helpful article on the best VPNs available if you want to read about them more.

