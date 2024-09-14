Canelo vs Berlanga live stream: how to watch boxing online from anywhere
Canelo vs Berlanga broadcasters, PPV prices and free streams
The Canelo vs Berlanga live stream sees Saul “Canelo” Alvarez put his WBA, WBC and WBO super middleweight titles on the line against undefeated WBA No. 1-Ranked Edgar Berlanga at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Below, is how to watch Canelo vs Berlanga live online from anywhere, and potentially for free.
Unlike the fight back in May, the IBF title won’t be on the line with Alvarez having been stripped of that championship back in the summer. Alvarez, for his part, seems unbothered, but at this stage of his career it’s about delivering in the ring.
Critics say Berlanga is not a worthy opponent and that this should be a fairly unchallenging bout for the 33-year old, with the New York native being seven years his junior and having 16 first-round stoppages to his name.
Either way, it’ll be an historic night, with either a new champion, or a blemish on an undefeated run. Here's where to watch Canelo vs Berlanga boxing live streams online from anywhere today – including free options – and not miss the Lara vs Garcia live stream either.
Watch Canelo vs Berlanga Quick Guide
Key Dates
- Event date: Sat, Sept. 14
- Start time: 8pm ET 1am BST (Sun)
- Main event: 11pm ET 4am BST (Sun)
Best free streams
- Azteca 7 (Mex)
- Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere
FREE Canelo vs Berlanga live stream broadcasters
You can watch Canelo vs Berlanga for FREE via Azteca 7 website in Mexico.
Traveling abroad right now? You can use NordVPN to watch Azteca 7 as if you were back home in Mexico. It's easy to download and use. Details below.
- Azteca 7 website – Mexico
Use a VPN to watch a Canelo vs Berlanga live stream
NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days
Use NordVPN to watch your usual Canelo vs Berlanga live stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 60% off with this deal.
Official Canelo vs Berlanga live streams around the globe
Fans in Mexico can live stream the Azteca 7 Canelo vs Berlanga feed on the Azteca website, which works across a range of different devices.
Globally (excluding Mexico and LATAM), you have a few options, with Canelo vs Berlanga PPV live streams being available on Prime Video, PPV.com and DAZN.
If you're planning to watch the fight on PPV, you should note that Canelo vs Berlanga PPV fees vary dramatically between different countries.
On DAZN for instance, in the US it's priced at $89.99, in Canada it costs CA89.99, and in Australia it's AU69.95.
The UK price is much more palatable, at £19.99. In Nigeria it costs NGN15,500 and in Japan viewers will be charged JPY2,500.
Full global pricing for DAZN can be viewed below.
All you need to know about the Canelo vs Berlanga live stream
What are the PPV prices for the Canelo vs Berlanga live stream around the world?
If you're looking to live stream Canelo vs Berlanga on DAZN, pricing in your country is as follows:
Can I watch Canelo vs Berlanga for free?
Check your local broadcaster above but fight fans in Mexico can watch a Canelo vs Berlanga free live stream.
Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch Canelo vs Berlanga free from abroad on your usual streaming service.
When does Canelo vs Berlanga start?
The card begins at 8pm ET / 5pm PT / 1am BST (Sep. 15) / 10am AEDT (Sep. 15). Main Event ringwalks are set for 11pm ET / 8pm ET / 4am BST (Sep. 15) / 1pm AEDT (Sep. 15).
What is the full card for the Canelo vs Berlanga live stream?
- Canelo Alvarez (c) vs. Edgar Berlanga for the WBA, WBC, WBO, and The Ring super middleweight titles
- Erislandy Lara (c) vs. Danny Garcia for the WBA middleweight title
- Caleb Plant vs. Trevor McCumby for the interim WBA super middleweight title
- Rolando Romero vs. Manuel James; Featherweights
- Stephen Fulton vs. Carlos Castro; Super Lightweights
Can I watch Canelo vs Berlanga on my mobile?
Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. This includes Azteca TV in Mexico.
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Tom is a freelance writer, predominantly focusing on film and TV. A graduate of Film Studies at University of South Wales, if he's not diving in to the Collector's Edition Blu Ray of an obscure 80s horror, you'll find him getting lost with his dog or mucking about in the water with his board.