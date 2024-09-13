How to watch Lara vs Garcia live stream from anywhere

The Erislandy Lara vs Danny Garcia live stream may well end up stealing the show in Las Vegas on Saturday. Both fighters are two-weight world champions with some serious skills inside the ring. Read on to find out how to get a Lara vs Garcia live stream from anywhere with a VPN.

Appearing on the Saul “Canelo” Alvarez vs Edgar Berlanga fight card, this bout promises to be every bit as enthralling . A champion at light middleweight and middleweight, Lara grabbed the WBA title in stunning fashion when he knocked out Ramon Alvarez, brother of “Canelo”, in the second round. The Cuban-born fighter then dominated Greg Vendetti before stopping Michael Zerafa via second-round TKO in the second defence of his WBA middleweight title.

It won’t be easy against Garcia, though, as the American has held multiple world championships in two weight classes. A slick operator with plenty of power, he beat the dangerous José Benavidez Jr. via a majority decision last time out (albeit two years ago) and does have 21 stoppage wins to his name. Here's where to watch Lara vs Garcia live streams from anywhere.

Watch Lara vs Garcia Quick Guide Key Dates Event date: Sat, Sept. 14

Sat, Sept. 14 Start time: 10pm ET, 3am BST (Sun) Best free streams Azteca 7 (Mex)

(Mex) Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere

FREE Lara vs Garcia live stream broadcasters

You can watch Lara vs Garcia for FREE via Azteca 7 website in Mexico.

Traveling abroad right now? You can use NordVPN to watch Azteca 7 as if you were back home in Mexico. It's easy to download and use. Details below.

Azteca 7 website – Mexico

Use a VPN to watch a Lara vs Garcia live stream

NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days

Use NordVPN to watch your usual Lara vs Garcia live stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 60% off with this deal.

Official Lara vs Garcia live streams around the globe

Those in Mexico can live stream the Azteca 7 Lara vs Garcia feed on the Azteca website, which works across a range of different devices.

Globally (excluding Mexico and LATAM), you have a few options, with Lara vs Garcia PPV live streams available on Prime Video, PPV.com and DAZN.

If you're planning to watch the fight on PPV, you should note that Lara vs Garcia PPV fees vary dramatically between different countries.

On DAZN for instance, in the US it's priced at $89.99, in Canada it costs CA89.99, and in Australia it's AU69.95.

The UK price is much more palatable, at £19.99. In Nigeria it costs NGN15,500 and in Japan viewers will be charged JPY2,500.

Full global pricing for DAZN can be viewed below.

All you need to know about the Lara vs Garcia live stream

Want to know all the details on the Lara vs Garcia PPV prices, start time and card? We have that just below.

What are the PPV prices for the Lara vs Garcia live stream around the world?

Can I watch Lara vs Garcia for free? Check your local broadcaster above but fight fans in Mexico can watch a Lara vs Garcia free live stream. Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch Lara vs Garcia free from abroad on your usual streaming service.

When does Lara vs Garcia start? The card begins at 8pm ET / 5pm PT / 1am BST (Sep. 15) / 10am AEDT (Sep. 15). Lara vs Garcia is expected in the ring at 10pm ET / 7pm PT / 3am BST (Sep.15) / 12pm AEST (Sep.15).

What is the full card for the Lara vs Garcia live stream? Canelo Alvarez (c) vs. Edgar Berlanga for the WBA, WBC, WBO, and The Ring super middleweight titles

Erislandy Lara (c) vs. Danny Garcia for the WBA middleweight title

Caleb Plant vs. Trevor McCumby for the interim WBA super middleweight title

Rolando Romero vs. Manuel James; Featherweights

Stephen Fulton vs. Carlos Castro; Super Lightweights

Can I watch Lara vs Garcia on my mobile? Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. This includes Azteca TV in Mexico.