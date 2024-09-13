How to watch Lara vs Garcia live stream from anywhere

How-to
By
published

Lara vs Garcia broadcasters, PPV prices and free streams

Erislandy Lara (L) and Danny Garcia (R) pose at the weigh-on for their fight with sunglasses on and straps over their shoulders.
(Image credit: Getty Images / Anadolu)
Jump to:

The Erislandy Lara vs Danny Garcia live stream may well end up stealing the show in Las Vegas on Saturday. Both fighters are two-weight world champions with some serious skills inside the ring. Read on to find out how to get a Lara vs Garcia live stream from anywhere with a VPN.

Appearing on the Saul “Canelo” Alvarez vs Edgar Berlanga fight card, this bout promises to be every bit as enthralling . A champion at light middleweight and middleweight, Lara grabbed the WBA title in stunning fashion when he knocked out Ramon Alvarez, brother of “Canelo”, in the second round. The Cuban-born fighter then dominated Greg Vendetti before stopping Michael Zerafa via second-round TKO in the second defence of his WBA middleweight title.

It won’t be easy against Garcia, though, as the American has held multiple world championships in two weight classes. A slick operator with plenty of power, he beat the dangerous José Benavidez Jr. via a majority decision last time out (albeit two years ago) and does have 21 stoppage wins to his name. Here's where to watch Lara vs Garcia live streams from anywhere.

Watch Lara vs Garcia Quick Guide

Key Dates

  • Event date: Sat, Sept. 14
  • Start time: 10pm ET, 3am BST (Sun) 

Best free streams

FREE Lara vs Garcia live stream broadcasters

You can watch Lara vs Garcia for FREE via Azteca 7 website in Mexico.

Traveling abroad right now? You can use NordVPN to watch Azteca 7 as if you were back home in Mexico. It's easy to download and use. Details below.

Use a VPN to watch a Lara vs Garcia live stream

NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days

NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days
Use NordVPN to watch your usual Lara vs Garcia live stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 60% off with this deal.

View Deal

Official Lara vs Garcia live streams around the globe

Those in Mexico can live stream the Azteca 7 Lara vs Garcia feed on the Azteca website, which works across a range of different devices.

Globally (excluding Mexico and LATAM), you have a few options, with Lara vs Garcia PPV live streams available on Prime Video, PPV.com and DAZN

If you're planning to watch the fight on PPV, you should note that Lara vs Garcia PPV fees vary dramatically between different countries.

On DAZN for instance, in the US it's priced at $89.99, in Canada it costs CA89.99, and in Australia it's AU69.95.

The UK price is much more palatable, at £19.99. In Nigeria it costs NGN15,500 and in Japan viewers will be charged JPY2,500.

Full global pricing for DAZN can be viewed below.

All you need to know about the Lara vs Garcia live stream

Want to know all the details on the Lara vs Garcia PPV prices, start time and card? We have that just below.

What are the PPV prices for the Lara vs Garcia live stream around the world?

Can I watch Lara vs Garcia for free?

When does Lara vs Garcia start?

The card begins at 8pm ET / 5pm PT / 1am BST (Sep. 15) / 10am AEDT (Sep. 15). Lara vs Garcia is expected in the ring at 10pm ET / 7pm PT / 3am BST (Sep.15) / 12pm AEST (Sep.15).

What is the full card for the Lara vs Garcia live stream?

  • Canelo Alvarez (c) vs. Edgar Berlanga for the WBA, WBC, WBO, and The Ring super middleweight titles
  • Erislandy Lara (c) vs. Danny Garcia for the WBA middleweight title
  • Caleb Plant vs. Trevor McCumby for the interim WBA super middleweight title
  • Rolando Romero vs. Manuel James; Featherweights
  • Stephen Fulton vs. Carlos Castro; Super Lightweights

Can I watch Lara vs Garcia on my mobile?

Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. This includes Azteca TV in Mexico.

Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Tom Wardley
Tom Wardley

Tom is a freelance writer, predominantly focusing on film and TV. A graduate of Film Studies at University of South Wales, if he's not diving in to the Collector's Edition Blu Ray of an obscure 80s horror, you'll find him getting lost with his dog or mucking about in the water with his board. 