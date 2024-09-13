How to watch Lara vs Garcia live stream from anywhere
Lara vs Garcia broadcasters, PPV prices and free streams
The Erislandy Lara vs Danny Garcia live stream may well end up stealing the show in Las Vegas on Saturday. Both fighters are two-weight world champions with some serious skills inside the ring. Read on to find out how to get a Lara vs Garcia live stream from anywhere with a VPN.
Appearing on the Saul “Canelo” Alvarez vs Edgar Berlanga fight card, this bout promises to be every bit as enthralling . A champion at light middleweight and middleweight, Lara grabbed the WBA title in stunning fashion when he knocked out Ramon Alvarez, brother of “Canelo”, in the second round. The Cuban-born fighter then dominated Greg Vendetti before stopping Michael Zerafa via second-round TKO in the second defence of his WBA middleweight title.
It won’t be easy against Garcia, though, as the American has held multiple world championships in two weight classes. A slick operator with plenty of power, he beat the dangerous José Benavidez Jr. via a majority decision last time out (albeit two years ago) and does have 21 stoppage wins to his name. Here's where to watch Lara vs Garcia live streams from anywhere.
Watch Lara vs Garcia Quick Guide
Key Dates
- Event date: Sat, Sept. 14
- Start time: 10pm ET, 3am BST (Sun)
Best free streams
- Azteca 7 (Mex)
- Use NordVPN to watch from anywhere
FREE Lara vs Garcia live stream broadcasters
You can watch Lara vs Garcia for FREE via Azteca 7 website in Mexico.
Traveling abroad right now? You can use NordVPN to watch Azteca 7 as if you were back home in Mexico. It's easy to download and use. Details below.
- Azteca 7 website – Mexico
Use a VPN to watch a Lara vs Garcia live stream
NordVPN – try it risk-free for 30 days
Use NordVPN to watch your usual Lara vs Garcia live stream from abroad. We test all the providers and we rate Nord as the best VPN. There's 24/7 support available, a money-back guarantee and, best of all, there's currently over 60% off with this deal.
Official Lara vs Garcia live streams around the globe
Those in Mexico can live stream the Azteca 7 Lara vs Garcia feed on the Azteca website, which works across a range of different devices.
Globally (excluding Mexico and LATAM), you have a few options, with Lara vs Garcia PPV live streams available on Prime Video, PPV.com and DAZN.
If you're planning to watch the fight on PPV, you should note that Lara vs Garcia PPV fees vary dramatically between different countries.
On DAZN for instance, in the US it's priced at $89.99, in Canada it costs CA89.99, and in Australia it's AU69.95.
The UK price is much more palatable, at £19.99. In Nigeria it costs NGN15,500 and in Japan viewers will be charged JPY2,500.
Full global pricing for DAZN can be viewed below.
All you need to know about the Lara vs Garcia live stream
Want to know all the details on the Lara vs Garcia PPV prices, start time and card? We have that just below.
What are the PPV prices for the Lara vs Garcia live stream around the world?
Click to see more Lara vs Garcia PPV prices▼
If you're looking to live stream Lara vs Garcia on DAZN, pricing in your country is as follows:
- Aland Islands: 19.99 EUR
- Albania: 19.99 USD
- Algeria: 19.99 USD
- Andorra: 19.99 EUR
- Angola: 19.99 USD
- Antarctica: 19.99 USD
- Argentina: 19.99 USD
- Australia: 69.95 AUD
- Austria: 19.99 EUR
- Azerbaijan: 19.99 USD
- Bahrain: 19.99 USD
- Bangladesh: 19.99 USD
- Belarus: 19.99 USD
- Belgium: 19.99 EUR
- Benin: 19.99 USD
- Bhutan: 19.99 USD
- Bosnia and Herzegovina: 19.99 USD
- Botswana: 19.99 USD
- Bouvet Island: 19.99 USD
- British Indian Ocean Territory: 19.99 USD
- Brunei Darussalam: 19.99 USD
- Bulgaria: 34.99 BGN
- Burkina Faso: 19.99 USD
- Burundi: 19.99 USD
- Cambodia: 19.99 USD
- Cameroon: 19.99 USD
- Canada: 89.99 CAD
- Cape Verde: 19.99 USD
- Central African Republic: 19.99 USD
- Chad: 19.99 USD
- Christmas Island: 19.99 USD
- Cocos (Keeling) Islands: 19.99 USD
- Comoros: 19.99 USD
- Congo: 19.99 USD
- Cook Islands: 19.99 USD
- Ivory Coast: 19.99 USD
- Croatia: 19.99 EUR
- Cyprus: 19.99 EUR
- Czech Republic: 459.00 CZK
- Democratic Republic of the Congo: 19.99 USD
- Denmark: 135.00 DKK
- Djibouti: 19.99 USD
- Egypt: 949.99 EGP
- Equatorial Guinea: 19.99 USD
- Eritrea: 19.99 USD
- Estonia: 19.99 EUR
- Eswatini (Swaziland): 19.99 USD
- Ethiopia: 19.99 USD
- Falkland Islands: 19.99 USD
- Faroe Islands: 19.99 USD
- Fiji: 19.99 USD
- Finland: 19.99 EUR
- France: 19.99 EUR
- French Polynesia: 19.99 USD
- French Southern Territories: 19.99 USD
- Gabon: 19.99 USD
- Gambia: 19.99 USD
- Georgia: 19.99 USD
- Germany: 19.99 EUR
- Ghana: 19.99 USD
- Greece: 19.99 EUR
- Greenland: 19.99 USD
- Guinea: 19.99 USD
- Guinea-Bissau: 19.99 USD
- Heard Island and McDonald Islands: 19.99 USD
- Hong Kong: 160.00 HKD
- Hungary: 7,000.00 HUF
- Iceland: 19.99 USD
- India: 1,650.00 INR
- Indonesia: 315,000.00 IDR
- Iraq: 19.99 USD
- Ireland: 19.99 EUR
- Israel: 74.90 ILS
- Italy: 19.99 EUR
- Japan: 2,500.00 JPY
- Jordan: 19.99 USD
- Kazakhstan: 8,900.00 KZT
- Kenya: 19.99 USD
- Kiribati: 19.99 USD
- Kosovo: 19.99 EUR
- Kuwait: 19.99 USD
- Kyrgyzstan: 19.99 USD
- Laos: 19.99 USD
- Latvia: 19.99 EUR
- Lebanon: 19.99 USD
- Lesotho: 19.99 USD
- Liberia: 19.99 USD
- Libya: 19.99 USD
- Liechtenstein: 19.90 CHF
- Lithuania: 19.99 EUR
- Luxembourg: 19.99 EUR
- Macau: 19.99 USD
- Madagascar: 19.99 USD
- Malawi: 19.99 USD
- Malaysia: 90.00 MYR
- Maldives: 19.99 USD
- Mali: 19.99 USD
- Malta: 19.99 EUR
- Mauritania: 19.99 USD
- Mauritius: 19.99 USD
- Mayotte: 19.99 USD
- Federated States of Micronesia: 19.99 USD
- Marshall Islands: 19.99 USD
- Moldova: 19.99 USD
- Mongolia: 19.99 USD
- Montenegro: 19.99 USD
- Morocco: 19.99 USD
- Mozambique: 19.99 USD
- Myanmar: 40,000.00 MMK
- Namibia: 19.99 USD
- Nauru: 19.99 USD
- Nepal: 19.99 USD
- Netherlands: 19.99 EUR
- New Caledonia: 19.99 EUR
- New Zealand: 44.99 NZD
- Niger: 19.99 USD
- Nigeria: 15,500.00 NGN
- Niue: 19.99 USD
- Norfolk Island: 19.99 USD
- North Macedonia: 19.99 USD
- Northern Mariana Islands: 19.99 USD
- Norway: 215.00 NOK
- Oman: 19.99 USD
- Pakistan: 5,500.00 PKR
- Palau: 19.99 USD
- Palestine: 19.99 USD
- Papua New Guinea: 19.99 USD
- Philippines: 1,120.00 PHP
- Pitcairn: 19.99 USD
- Poland: 79.99 PLN
- Portugal: 19.99 EUR
- Qatar: 69.99 QAR
- Reunion: 19.99 USD
- Romania: 89.99 RON
- Rwanda: 19.99 USD
- Saint Helena: 19.99 USD
- Samoa: 19.99 USD
- Sao Tome and Principe: 19.99 USD
- Saudi Arabia: 69.99 SAR
- Senegal: 19.99 USD
- Serbia: 19.99 USD
- Seychelles: 19.99 USD
- Sierra Leone: 19.99 USD
- Singapore: 26.98 SGD
- Sint Maarten: 19.99 USD
- Slovakia: 19.99 EUR
- Slovenia: 19.99 EUR
- Solomon Islands: 19.99 USD
- Somalia: 19.99 USD
- South Africa: 369.99 ZAR
- South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands: 19.99 USD
- South Korea: 25,000.00 KRW
- South Sudan: 19.99 USD
- Sri Lanka: 19.99 USD
- Sudan: 12,000.00 SDG
- Svalbard and Jan Mayen: 19.99 USD
- Sweden: 210.00 SEK
- Switzerland: 19.90 CHF
- Tajikistan: 19.99 USD
- Tanzania: 50,000.00 TZS
- Thailand: 729.00 THB
- Timor-Leste: 19.99 USD
- Togo: 19.99 USD
- Tokelau: 19.99 USD
- Tonga: 19.99 USD
- Tunisia: 19.99 USD
- Turkey: 649.99 TRY
- Turkmenistan: 19.99 USD
- Tuvalu: 19.99 USD
- Uganda: 19.99 USD
- Ukraine: 815.00 UAH
- United Arab Emirates: 69.99 AED
- United Kingdom: 19.99 GBP
- United States of America: 89.99 USD
- Uruguay: 19.99 USD
- Uzbekistan: 19.99 USD
- Vanuatu: 19.99 USD
- Venezuela: 19.99 USD
- Vietnam: 500,000.00 VND
- U.S. Virgin Islands: 19.99 USD
- Wallis and Futuna Islands: 19.99 USD
- Western Sahara: 19.99 USD
- Yemen: 4,999.00 YER
- Zambia: 19.99 USD
- Zimbabwe: 19.99 USD
Can I watch Lara vs Garcia for free?
Check your local broadcaster above but fight fans in Mexico can watch a Lara vs Garcia free live stream.
Remember that, if you're traveling away from home, you can use a VPN to watch Lara vs Garcia free from abroad on your usual streaming service.
When does Lara vs Garcia start?
The card begins at 8pm ET / 5pm PT / 1am BST (Sep. 15) / 10am AEDT (Sep. 15). Lara vs Garcia is expected in the ring at 10pm ET / 7pm PT / 3am BST (Sep.15) / 12pm AEST (Sep.15).
What is the full card for the Lara vs Garcia live stream?
- Canelo Alvarez (c) vs. Edgar Berlanga for the WBA, WBC, WBO, and The Ring super middleweight titles
- Erislandy Lara (c) vs. Danny Garcia for the WBA middleweight title
- Caleb Plant vs. Trevor McCumby for the interim WBA super middleweight title
- Rolando Romero vs. Manuel James; Featherweights
- Stephen Fulton vs. Carlos Castro; Super Lightweights
Can I watch Lara vs Garcia on my mobile?
Of course, most broadcasters have streaming services that you can access through mobile apps or via your phone's browser. This includes Azteca TV in Mexico.
