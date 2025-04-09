Where to watch Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund live stream: How to watch today's Champions League match online, team news, lineups, betting

Tonight, the Olympic Stadium buzzes with anticipation as Barcelona clashes with Borussia Dortmund in a pivotal UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg encounter.

The high-stakes clash has already ignited debate over the Barcelona starting lineup and Champions League predictions, but one thing is for sure: it presents a fascinating tactical battle.

Barcelona, under Hansi Flick's guidance, have displayed a potent attacking force, particularly at home and their recent LaLiga form showcases their ability to dominate possession.

Key players like Robert Lewandowski remain a constant threat, and the youthful exuberance of Lamine Yamal adds a dynamic edge to their attack. The midfield, anchored by Frenkie de Jong and Pedri, will be crucial in controlling the tempo of the game.

However, Barcelona's defensive vulnerabilities, particularly with some injuries in the back line, namely Dani Olmo, could be exploited by Dortmund's quick and incisive attacking players.

Borussia Dortmund, captained by Emre Can, arrive with a reputation for counter-attacking. Serhou Guirassy's goal-scoring prowess is a major concern for Barcelona's defense, while midfielder Julian Brandt can unlock any defense.

Dortmund's recent Bundesliga form indicates they are capable of producing high scoring outputs. Though they are having to deal with some key injuries – Marcel Sabitzer and defender Nico Schlotterbeck are both out.

To watch Barcelona vs Dortmund live, read on as we reveal your streaming options and TV broadcasters, plus pre-match build-up and analysis ahead of this electrifying Champions League showdown.

Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund team news, predicted line up

BARCELONA TEAM LINEUP (predicted): Szczesny; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martinez, Balde; de Jong, Pedri; Yamal, Gavi, Raphinha; Lewandowski

OUT: Marc-Andre ter Stegen (knee), Dani Olmo (muscular), Marc Bernal (ACL), Marc Casado (ligament)

DORTMUND TEAM LINEUP (predicted): Kobel; Ryerson, Can, Anton, Bensebaini; Nmecha, Chukwuemeka; Adeyemi, Brandt, Beier; Guirassy

OUT: Marcel Sabitzer (MCL), Niklas Sule (leg) | QUESIONABLE: Cole Campbell (knock)

What time is Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund? The Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund kicks off on Wednesday, April 9 at 3pm ET / 8pm BST. You can watch live TV coverage of the build up from 2.15pm ET / 7.15pm BST.

What has Hans Flick of Barcelona said about today's 1st leg against Dortmund? “Dortmund are a very stable team and they play very attacking football. But we have been playing well at home and away in the Champions League. Niko [Kovac] will be able to field a good lineup [regardless of their injury situation]. They are strong defensively and I wish all the best to their injured players. They have very good players, and it is a shame [about their injuries], but they have enough players to cover their absences.”

What has Niko Kovač of Dortmund said about today's 1st leg against Barcelona? “[Flick and I] know each other well and appreciate each other as people. We also know how we view each other’s football. We’re aware of the quality of Barcelona’s forwards, and we’ll have to defend well. We want to take advantage of their weaknesses, and we come here to try to win the game. I think Barca are favourites tomorrow, but Dortmund played in last season’s final. Anything is possible here. We’re a bit of an underdog, but that doesn’t necessarily work in Barcelona’s favour.”

What are the latest Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund odds? Betting experts tip Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund to be a "one-sided affair", with the latest betting odds (2 hours before the game) placing Barcelona at -138 to overcome a -1.5 handicap and win the first leg outright.

When is the second leg? The second leg of Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund will take place on Weds, April 15. You can keep to date with 2024/25 Champions League fixtures and goals on TikTok (@ChampionsLeague) and UEFA's YouTube (@UEFA).