Australia vs Bahrain live stream: how to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier

The Australia vs Bahrain live stream brings action from the third round of qualifying for the FIFA World Cup 2026, on the Gold Coast, on Thursday. Below we have all the information on how to watch Australia vs Bahrain from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, free streams and start times.
Having come through the second round of qualifying by topping the group with a 100% record, Australia are one of the favorites to win Group C. The Socceroos have lost just one of their last 13 games and are confident that they will reach their sixth successive World Cup. Manager Graham Arnold has instilled plenty of confidence in a squad that boasts some serious talent in captain Jackson Irvine, midfielder Connor Metcalfe and winger Awer Mabil.
After an encouraging run to the last 16 of the Asian Cup, Bahrain are unbeaten in their last four games and will be delighted to have reached this stage of World Cup qualifying. Dragan Talajic's side now face a huge challenge after being drawn in a group with Asian powerhouses Australia, Japan and Saudi Arabia. They will start as huge underdogs but are well-drilled and can be extremely hard to break down.
Here's where to watch Australia vs Bahrain and all the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.
FREE Australia vs Bahrain live stream broadcasters
You can watch Australia vs Bahrain for free in Australia using the 10Play on-demand streaming service and on Network 10 on TV.
- 10Play – Australia
Use a VPN to watch an Australia vs Bahrain live stream
Official Australia vs Bahrain broadcasters by region
Africa
The Australia vs Bahrain broadcast rights for Africa belong to BeinSports.
Residents of the following African countries can watch Australia vs Bahrain live streams with a BeIn Sports subscription:
Algeria, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Republic of the Sudan, Republic of South Sudan, Somalia and Tunisia.
Americas
- Latin America
The Australia vs Bahrain broadcast rights for Latin America are via Disney+.
Residents of the following countries can watch Australia vs Bahrain live streams with a Disney+ subscription.
Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela.
Asia
DAZN Japan have the broadcast rights to the Australia vs Bahrain live stream in Asia. In India you can watch on Fancode. SINDOnews TV will air the match in Indonesia.
Oceania
- Australia
Network 10 will show the Australia vs Bahrain World Cup qualifier. Viewers can watch live streams for free on 10Play.
Paid subscription service, Paramount + will also provide coverage of the Australia vs Bahrain game.
Middle East
BeIN Sports is the primary broadcaster across the Middle East for Australia vs Bahrain.
You can watch Australia vs Bahrain live streams with a subscription to BeIn Sports in the following Middle East countries:
Algeria, Bahrain, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestinian Territories, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalis, Sudan, South Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates and Yemen.
Europe
- Austria, Germany and Switzerland
Australia vs Bahrain will be broadcast in Austria, Germany and Switzerland on Sportdigital Fussball 2.
It's also available on Blue Sport in Switzerland and Liechtenstein.
- Bulgaria
Nova Sport Bulgaria has the rights to air Australia vs Bahrain in Bulgaria
- Croatia, Macedonia, Montenegro and Serbia
Australia vs Bahrain will be broadcast on Sportklub 2 across the Balkans.
- Ukraine
Fans in Ukraine can watch Australia vs Bahrain on Sport 2 Ukraine.
