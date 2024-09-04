Australia vs Bahrain live stream: how to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier

Australia vs Bahrain broadcasters, TV channels and free streams

Jackson Irvine of Australia celebrates a goal with Adam Taggart.
(Image credit: Getty Images / Paul Kane)
The Australia vs Bahrain live stream brings action from the third round of qualifying for the FIFA World Cup 2026, on the Gold Coast, on Thursday. Below we have all the information on how to watch Australia vs Bahrain from anywhere in the world with details on worldwide TV channels, broadcasters, free streams and start times.

Having come through the second round of qualifying by topping the group with a 100% record, Australia are one of the favorites to win Group C. The Socceroos have lost just one of their last 13 games and are confident that they will reach their sixth successive World Cup. Manager Graham Arnold has instilled plenty of confidence in a squad that boasts some serious talent in captain Jackson Irvine, midfielder Connor Metcalfe and winger Awer Mabil.

After an encouraging run to the last 16 of the Asian Cup, Bahrain are unbeaten in their last four games and will be delighted to have reached this stage of World Cup qualifying. Dragan Talajic's side now face a huge challenge after being drawn in a group with Asian powerhouses Australia, Japan and Saudi Arabia. They will start as huge underdogs but are well-drilled and can be extremely hard to break down. 

Here's where to watch Australia vs Bahrain and all the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier live streams online from anywhere – including FREE options.

FREE Australia vs Bahrain live stream broadcasters

You can watch Australia vs Bahrain for free in Australia using the 10Play on-demand streaming service and on Network 10 on TV.

Use a VPN to watch an Australia vs Bahrain live stream

