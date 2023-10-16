Invincible season 2 trailer features a lot of big stars, twists, punching

If I had a cookie for every person who gets punched in the trailer for Invincible season 2, I'd have a lot of cookies. The new season is coming November 3 and looks like it's going to deliver all the things we loved about the first season: great characters, winning humor, and a lot of people getting beaten up.

Based once again on the comic book by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley, season 2 delivers more adventures featuring Mark Grayson, who'd be like any other 17-year-old if his dad weren't the most powerful superhero on the planet. After his betrayal at the end of season 1, Grayson attempts to rebuild his life and come to terms with his own powers, not to mention battling a whole new bunch of enemies and trying not to turn into his dad.

Invincible is warm, witty and wise-cracking superhero fun, and it's stepping into some big superhero shoes: season 1 is currently sitting with 98% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes.

What to expect from Season 2 of Invincible

The short answer: more of the same. And that's a good thing, especially if you like shows such as The Boys, The Umbrella Academy or Gen V: this comes from a similarly irreverent place. It's adult in a grown-up way: its focus is on characterization rather than just dropping unpleasant things and f-bombs in for no good reason.

We don't know many details about the second season just yet, but Amazon has revealed that there will be a new villain from the comics – Angstrom Levy, voiced by Sterling K Brown – and that there will be more than 24 new voice actors this time around including Tatiana Maslany, Daveed Diggs, Peter Cullen, Cliff Curtis, Calista Flockhart, Scoot McNairy, Lea Thompson and Ben Schwartz. They're joining the already impressive voice cast from the first season, which includes Sandra Oh, Zachary Quinto and Seth Rogan among many more.

The first four episodes will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video from 3 November, with the remaining four episodes arriving "in early 2024".