How to watch Rick and Morty season 7 – stream all-new episodes

How to watch Rick and Morty season 7

Get ready for another instalment of off-kilter space adventuring as Emmy Award-winning cartoon show comedy show Rick and Morty returns for its seventh season.

The latest batch of 10 episodes marks the first since Justin Roiland, Rick and Morty's co-creator and voice of its two main characters, left the show after his contract with Adult Swim was terminated earlier this year.

Fellow co-creator Dan Harmon revealed in a recent interview with Hollywood Reporter that two young, unknown voice actors will instead take on voice duties of the two protagonists for this latest run. Judging by the recent teaser trailer, they're damn good too. Go try to spot the difference for yourself.

As for plot information on what new season actually entails, good luck, and would you really want those spoilers anyway? What we do know for sure is that season 7 kicks off where season 6 ended: with the battle between Rick and Rick Prime very much still on.

With all sorts of viewing options wherever you are, read on to find out how to watch Rick and Morty season 7 on your streaming service and TV channels just below.

How to watch Rick and Morty season 7 FREE

If you're in the UK, then catching new episodes of season 6 will be an absolute breeze. New episodes air weekly in the UK for free thanks to E4. This means Rick and Morty season 7 is also free to stream (for those with a valid TV license) on the channel's All 4 service – just make sure you have a valid TV license. Away from home? Use a VPN to watch Channel 4 from abroad. New season 7 episodes are set to be broadcast every Tuesday at 10 p.m. BST on E4 from October 17th. That also means episodes will be available to watch at your connivence on demand on the Channel 4 streaming service after they've been broadcast.

How to watch Rick and Morty season 7 online from outside your country

You can watch Rick and Morty season seven for free from the UK but, bear in mind that if you're abroad and away from home, you won't be able to watch Rick and Morty online from abroad, or access Channel 4.

Don't get deterred off by geo-restrictions, though, which prevent certain services and content from being accessed outside of the UK. Instead, you can circumvent geo-blocks by using a VPN, or Virtual Private Network. It's completely legal, very affordable and easy to use - and it also encrypts your browsing, offering protection against cybercriminals and government snooping.

Use a VPN to watch Rick and Morty season seven from anywhere:

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location (a server in the UK in this case)

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to Channel 4 and start watching Rick and Morty season seven as if you were back at home.

How to watch Rick and Morty season 7 in the US

As ever, Adult Swim is the place to watch Rick and Morty season 7, with new episodes dropping each Sunday at 11pm ET, starting back on October 15. So if you're already set up with a TV package that includes Cartoon Network and Adult Swim then you're all ready to go! How to watch Rick and Morty without cable: For cord-cutters we recommend Sling TV channels, with Adult Swim offered as part of both Sling Blue and Sling Orange packages which cost $40 a month. Sling Orange is ideal for sports fans and young families, offering ESPN, Motortrend, Nick Jnr. and the Disney Channel, while Sling Blue is your best bet if you're into great TV dramas and documentaries, with National Geographic, Discovery, SyFy, A&E and FX. New or existing subscribers to US streaming services can still access the platform of their choice from abroad, too - all you need is the help of a good VPN.

How to watch Rick and Morty season 7 in Canada

Canadians wanting to stream Rick and Morty season 7 are in luck, as new episodes are airing in line with the US each Sunday at 11pm ET on STACKTV. STACKTV is offered for standalone streaming in Canada via Amazon Prime Video - and more specifically the STACKTV add-on available through the service. Prime membership in Canada costs CA$7.99 a month, and Stack TV will run you an additional $12.99 - but both offer free trials you can use to watch Rick and Morty season 7 online for free. If you're outside of Canada right now, don't worry - just grab a good VPN and you'll be able to stream your favorite shows and services just like you would at home.

How to watch Rick and Morty season 7 in Australia