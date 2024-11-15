7 new movies and TV shows to stream on Netflix, Prime Video, Max, and more this weekend (November 15)

I'm going to be honest, dear reader. There's only one thing I'll be streaming this weekend – and, surprise surprise, it'll be the second part of Arcane season 2. Yes, as I state in my Arcane season 2 review, I've already watched every episode multiple times, but can't a guy stream them again?

If, for some utterly bizarre reason, you won't be tuning into Arcane's next three episodes over the next 48 hours, there are other new movies and shows that'll surely grab your attention. Indeed, from the official streaming debut of a new Marvel movie to the return of hit series, you'll find something worth watching on the world's best streaming services. Have fun! – Tom Power, senior entertainment reporter

Deadpool and Wolverine (Disney Plus)

The only Marvel movie of 2024 has finally made its Disney Plus debut – and it's about darn time. Admittedly, I'm not surprised it's taken so long for Deadpool and Wolverine to join the streamer's movie library – indeed, when you're raking in money at the global box office, you'll stick around on the big screen for much longer than anticipated.

Nevertheless, I've been itching to see it again since late July, so I'm delighted that the Marvel Phase 5 film is now available to stream. It's one of the best Marvel movies to land in theaters as part of the Marvel Multiverse Saga, after all, so one of November's new Disney Plus movies has been high on my re-watch list for a while.

Before you watch The Merc With a Mouth and his adamantium-clawed bestie embark on a multiversal adventure, though, read my Deadpool and Wolverine review for a taste of what's to come. Once you've streamed it, be sure to read my Deadpool and Wolverine ending explained piece, plus my Deadpool and Wolverine cameos guide, for even more wondrous coverage.

Tom Power, senior entertainment reporter

Cobra Kai season 6 part 2 (Netflix)

Cobra Kai season 6 has decided to end on a dramatic note. We're used to Netflix dropping seasons in two parts, but this one is getting three so, if you thought season 6 part 2 was the end, you were wrong! The final five episodes arrive in 2025, so we don't have to say goodbye yet.

Personally, I've had an absolute blast with this series and it's been so great to see a modern day expansion of the iconic Karate Kid lore. Seeing some familiar faces and some big surprises along the way has been terrific and I know the ending is going to be bittersweet.

There's a reason this is one of our best Netflix shows. Cobra Kai's legacy simply cannot be ignored; it's cool, heartfelt, has a banging soundtrack, and we're all on the edge of our seats waiting for that grand finale. I just know it'll go out on a high, even if I will miss hanging out in the dojos. For now, though, I'll be enjoying this next batch of episodes.

Lucy Buglass, senior entertainment writer

Dune: Prophecy (Max)

Denis Villeneuve's Dune and follow up Dune: Part Two delighted viewers – myself included – by treating us all to a big screen epic that dives into the huge lore originally penned by Frank Herbert. There's so much going on in this world, so it's hardly surprising a prequel series has dropped on Max. They've even made a video game set in the world, so the possibilities are seemingly endless.

The six episode series is set 10,000 years before the ascension of Timothee Chalamet's Paul Atreides, following two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces and establish the sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit.

It's still too early to say whether or not it'll become one of our best Max shows, but HBO has a knack for smashing out huge hits. Just look at how much critics and general viewers loved The Penguin and you'll know what I'm talking about. I'm really hoping Dune: Prophecy will be just as good, but only time will tell.

Lucy Buglass, senior entertainment writer

Emilia Perez (Netflix)

Directed by Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez follows cartel leader Emilia (Karla Sofía Gascón) who enlists unappreciated lawyer Rita (Zoe Saldaña) to help fake her death so she can have sex-reassignment operations and live a new life under a new name: Emilia Pérez. I'm not usually a lover of musicals, but when I saw the trailer for Emilia Pérez, I instantly added one of November's new Netflix movies to my ever-growing watchlist for its audacious song and dance numbers.

Emilia Pérez doesn't fit within any conventional genre – indeed, it's been described as a musical crime saga, which also serves as an opera and a comedy. Whatever it is, it's something that both Netflix and I need right now. With 82% on Rotten Tomatoes, it's likely to earn a spot on our best Netflix movies list, too.

Grace Morris, entertainment writer

Cross (Prime Video)

Prime Video loves a good ol' book adaptation with the likes of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan and Alex Rider. Now, there's another one to add to the list in the form of crime drama Cross. Based on James Patterson's book series, albeit a show that tells an original story not depicted in the novels, Aldis Hodge steps into the role of talented homicide detective and forensic psychologist Alex Cross. As he and his partner John Sampson (Isaiah Mustafa) track down a serial killer, his personal struggles threaten to ruin his career and life.

I can always count on a high-octane cop thriller to keep me entertained. And, with Cross renewed for a second season before this chapter even aired, that's a hopeful sign it might be one of the best Prime Video shows. Alex Cross may have a new fan on his hands – and that fan is most certainly me.

Grace Morris, entertainment writer

Silo season 2 (Apple TV Plus)

It's time! The hit Apple TV Plus show Silo season 2 has finally re-emerged from its underground bunker to bring you the first episode of its new 10-episode installment. For fans of one of the best Apple TV Plus shows, it's been a long wait to get here. Following the show's renewal in June 2023, production had been forced to pause due to the Hollywood writers' strikes, which prompted Rebecca Ferguson to reveal (exclusively to TechRadar) that season 2 was a long way from makings its debut.

That wait is now over, which means fans can finally find out what happens next to Ferguson's character Juliette Nichols after season 1's shocking cliffhanger ending. Based on Hugh Howey's dystopian book series, the BAFTA award-winning Apple show is filled with "big mysteries" that are only set to get bigger in the next chapter, according to showrunner Graham Yost. If you want to keep the sci-fi thrills going this weekend, then here are four more highly-rated shows on Apple TV Plus.

Amelia Schwanke, senior entertainment editor

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson (Netflix)

We don't normally recommend sporting tournaments or live events, but when one of the greatest heavyweight champion world fighters is stepping into the ring with a YouTuber for a completely free event on Netflix, it's hard to ignore. After all, DAZN is the heavy hitter when it comes to boxing streaming rights – here's all you need to know about boxing on DAZN if you're a fan of the sport – so it's surprising that this is being aired for free (as long as you're a Netflix user, anyway).

Well, not that surprising when you see how much of a spectacle this fight is brewing online – Mike Tyson is known as an entertainer right? Critics are of course up in arms about what this fight means for the sport, saying it promotes profiteering and damages the legacy of the sport. Whichever corner of the ring you sit in, it's going ahead and you'll be able to tune in at 7:00pm ET tonight (November 15). Now if you'll excuse me, I'm off to watch Ridley Scott's latest sequel Gladiator II.

Amelia Schwanke, senior entertainment editor

