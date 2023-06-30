7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Max, Prime Video and more this weekend (June 30)

This year’s latest headline-grabbing blockbuster, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, is now playing in theaters and IMAX worldwide, but if you aren’t heading out to watch Harrison Ford don his famous fedora for one last hurrah, the likes of Netflix, Max and Prime Video have plenty to keep you entertained from the comfort of your own home.

Leading the charge this weekend is The Witcher season 3 volume 1 – otherwise known as the first half of Henry Cavill’s final turn as famed monster hunter Geralt of Rivia – which is joined on Netflix by new star-studded animated adventure Nimona.

Disney Plus, Apple TV Plus, Max and Prime Video subscribers have several new movies and TV shows to pick from, too, and below, we’ve rounded up seven of the biggest.

The Witcher season 3 volume 1 (Netflix)

The first five episodes of Henry Cavill’s The Witcher swansong are now streaming on Netflix.

The Witcher season 3 volume 1 finds Geralt determined to protect Ciri of Cintra from the various – and nefarious – monarchs, mages and beasts of the Continent. However, as Netflix notes, the pair soon become embroiled “in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic and treachery.” Standard The Witcher fare, then.

In our The Witcher season 3 volume 1 review , we said the show’s new episodes “give Cavill’s Geralt a grander, more expansive and emotional arc,” while also suffering from “the same glaring errors that plagued [The Witcher season 2].” That said, this fantasy adventure still remains one of the best Netflix shows ever.

Hijack (Apple TV Plus)

Stone-cold action hero Idris Elba returns to his skull-crushing ways this weekend in Hijack on Apple TV Plus.

This seven-episode thriller – which unfolds, like 24 before it, in real time – stars Elba as Sam Nelson, a hard-nosed business negotiator who finds himself caught up in a plane hijacking during a seven-hour trip from Dubai to London.

Sure, that premise sounds suitably generic, but critics have hailed the new series as “beautifully daft” and “preposterously cool.” Oh, and Apple TV Plus subscribers can’t get enough of Hijack , either.

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan season 4 (Prime Video)

The fourth and final season of one of the best Prime video shows , Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, begins streaming this weekend.

Cue generic spy thriller synopsis: “Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan season 4 finds Jack Ryan on his most dangerous mission yet. As he investigates internal corruption, Jack discovers the convergence of a drug cartel with a terrorist organization, ultimately revealing a conspiracy much closer to home.” Yes, you probably have heard all that before.

Jokes aside, the final outing for John Krasinski’s titular hero has earned reasonably positive reviews from critics, so existing franchise fans will likely find plenty of familiar thrills to enjoy here.

Warrior season 3 (Max)

Former Cinemax series Warrior gets its first new episodes since 2020 this weekend with the arrival of the show’s third season.

New episodes of this underrated series – which is set in San Francisco during the 1870s – find martial arts maestro Ah Sahm grappling with the aftermath of race riots that upended Chinatown at the end of season 2.

The first three episodes of Warrior season 3 are now available to stream on Max, with the remaining seven installments set to arrive weekly every Thursday. There’s been no confirmation of the show’s season 3 release date in the UK just yet.

Nimona (Netflix)

If Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse got you in the mood for some more stylish animated adventures, look no further than Nimona on Netflix.

This feature-length adaptation of the award-winning graphic novel by ND Stevenson follows the titular Nimona, a teenager with the power to shapeshift who is targeted by an embattled knight for assassination. Chloë Grace Moretz, Riz Ahmed, Frances Conroy and RuPaul are among the film's voice cast.

Critics have heaped praise upon Nimona’s storytelling, art style and humor, which bodes well for its chances of making it onto our list of the best Netflix movies .

Is It Cake, Too? (Netflix)

Netflix's completely insane cake-making (or faking?) reality series, Is It Cake?, returns for a second season this weekend.

Across eight new episodes, a brand new lineup of contestants and judges will be confronted with the task of discerning, say, a real hamburger from a hamburger made entirely of cake – which, if you’ve ever watched this show before, is easier said than done.

Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian – The Making of Season 3 (Disney Plus)

This week’s documentary pick is Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian – The Making of Season 3, which might be the most unnecessarily long show title in history.

As you might’ve guessed, this feature-length production goes behind the scenes of The Mandalorian season 3, combining talking heads and archival footage to deliver another deep dive into one of Disney's most valuable contemporary properties.

