7 new movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Prime Video, Max, and more this weekend (January 26)

Masters of the Air takes to the skies on Apple TV Plus this weekend.

The final full week of January is almost over and, if you're like us, you'll be looking forward to relaxing and watching a good TV show or movie this weekend.

It's slim pickings on the latter front, however, so this week's streaming guide is packed with top-tier TV-based options. Leading the charge are Apple's Masters of the Air series and Netflix's latest crime drama Griselda, but there are other choices on this list if neither of those sounds appealing.

So, without further ado, these are the seven small-screen offerings you won't want to miss on some of the world's best-streaming services over the next few days.

Masters of the Air (Apple TV Plus)

The third installment in Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks' World War II epic franchise, Masters of the Air has taken flight on Apple TV Plus.

The sky-faring cousin of Band of Brothers and The Pacific, this live-action adaptation of Donald L. Miller's book of the same name follows the men of the 100th Bomb Group. Also known as the Bloody Hundredth for the sheer number of casualties they suffered, the airborne division conducted perilous bombing runs over Nazi Germany during the devastating global conflict. As well as dodging enemy fire, they had to contend with freezing conditions, lack of oxygen, and other life-threatening incidents that exacted a psychological toll on those who survived.

With a supremely talented cast including Austin Butler, Callum Turner, Barry Keoghan, and Ncuti Gatwa, Masters of the Air should be a soaring success and join our best Apple TV Plus shows list shortly.

Masters of the Air's first two episodes are out now. New entries release weekly until its March 15 finale.

Griselda (Netflix)

Sofia Vergara looks almost unrecognizable in this hard-hitting gangster series, which retells the story of one of Colombia's most fierce and brutal criminals.

Griselda follows Griselda Blanco (Vergara), an ambitious and savvy drug baron who created one of the most profitable cartels in 1970s and 1980s South America. Thanks to her ruthless underdog status, Blanco had an unprecedented rise to prominence. This saw her dubbed 'The Godmother' among her peers, but her devotion to her family – which some, including the authorities, saw as a weakness – eventually led to her downfall.

A shoo-in for our best Netflix shows guide, Griselda should dominate the Netflix charts with its heady mix of crime-laced drama, no-holds-barred violence, and Vergara's titanic performance.

All six episodes of Griselda are available to watch now.

Queer Eye season 8 (Netflix)

The Fab Five are back – that's right, the Queer Eye gang is returning for its eighth season. This time, the group is heading back to New Orleans to, according to Netflix, "jazz up the lives of their heroes – one makeover at a time".

A runaway reality success, Queer Eye is sure to draw in lots of viewers with its latest season. Expect laughs and tears aplenty as Antoni, Bobby, Jonathan, Karamo, and Tan transform even more lives and continue to prove kindness goes a long way.

Queer Eye season 8 is available in full now.

Expats (Prime Video)

Nicole Kidman's latest Prime Video offering, which is based on Janice Y.K. Lee's novel 'The Expatriates' and helmed by Lulu Wang, will attempt to captivate audiences with its suspense-filled mystery drama.

Kidman stars as Margaret, whose life suddenly intersects with two other women – Hilary (Sarayu Blue) and Mercy (Ji-young Joo) – following a Hong Kong-based family tragedy in 2014.

Will it have enough about it to join our best Prime Video shows article? Perhaps, but a lot will depend on whether Expats is thrilling enough to keep viewers glued to Amazon's primary streamer.

Expats' first two episodes are available to stream now, with new episodes airing weekly until February 26.

Masters of the Universe: Revolution (Netflix)

Kevin Smith's Masters of the Universe reboot proved extremely divisive when it arrived in July 2021. Indeed, Masters of the Universe: Revelation was panned by long-time fans – reactions that infuriated Smith at the time.

Smith, plus the show's cast and crew, will be hoping Revolution fares better. Set soon after Revelation's finale, Netflix's reimagining will pit technology against magic as the newly mechanized Skeletor and his legion of Motherboard warriors take the fight to Prince Adam/He-Man and company.

Netflix has pumped out plenty of highly-rated animated shows in recent years, so we expect this to do reasonably well, too. Sure, considering the shows we've covered thus far, Revolution is up against it from a viewership standpoint, but you never know, it might surprise us.

Masters of the Universe: Revolution's five episodes are all viewable on Netflix today.

Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero (Max)

This week's documentary offering comes from American rapper Lil Nas X, the artist behind viral hits including 'Old Town Road' and 'Montero'.

An HBO Original that's coming to Max tomorrow (January 27), Long Live Montero lifts the lid on the Grammy award-winning creative's life away from the stage and studio. Filmed as he prepares to embark on his first US headline tour, Lil Nas X pulls back the curtain on his meteoric rise and personal journey to this point, which includes reflecting on coming out in June 2019 and being installed as a queer Black icon.

HBO has made a habit of producing fantastic documentaries, so Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero feels like it's already onto a winner. One to add to our best Max documentaries list soon.

Sexy Beast (Paramount Plus)

A Paramount Plus prequel series to the 2000 crime drama film of the same name, Sexy Beast might be viewed as a curious addition to this week's streaming list. But, with few other options to include, it's snuck its way in.

James McArdle stars as Gal Dove, a thief who teams up with best friend and fellow delinquent Don Logan (Emun Elliot) to rise through London's criminal underworld in the 1990s. When Gal begins a romantic dalliance with seductive adult film star Deedee (Sarah Greene), though, things become more complicated than the pair initially realized.

Sexy Beast may have enough about it to join our best Paramount Plus shows ranks, but that has more to do with the streamer's lack of barnstorming TV series than anything else. One to stick on if you've exhausted every other option available.

All eight episodes of Sexy Beast are out now.

