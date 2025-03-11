3 Bong Joon-ho movies to stream after you've watched Mickey 17, including 2020's Best Picture winner
Each movie has over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes from the critics
Mickey 17 is the latest movie by celebrated director Bong Joon-ho, but I was disappointed it didn't quite reach the heights of his previous work.
Unfortunately, the acclaimed director seems to have set the bar too high following his previous films and so I was left feeling a little underwhelmed, even if there were scenes and moments I really did enjoy throughout one of this month's new movies.
Still, my lukewarm reaction to Mickey 17 shouldn't put you off, because Bong Joon-ho has some amazing movies including a Best Picture winner that everyone should watch, and an underrated horror movie you may not have heard of.
Here are three Bong Joon-ho picks you can stream now.
Parasite
Where to watch: Netflix (worldwide), also on Hulu (US); Stan (AU)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 99%
Age Rating: R
Runtime: 132 minutes
Cast: Song Kang-ho, Lee Sun-kyun, Cho Yeo-jeong, Choi Woo-shik, Park So-dam
Parasite absolutely blew me away. I made a point of staying up late to watch the Oscars during the year of its release, where I cheered a bit too loudly when it won Best Picture (sorry to my neighbors).
It deserved that award and then some, it's one of the smartest, funniest, downright shocking thrillers I've ever seen, and also provides some great critique of modern day society.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
The less you know about this movie, the better, as it's the kind that seeks to shock you at every turn. I couldn't have possibly predicted what goes down, and it's a movie I like to revisit often.
Snowpiercer
Where to watch: The Roku Channel (US); Netflix (UK); Prime Video (AU)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%
Age Rating: R
Runtime: 126 minutes
Cast: Chris Evans, Song Kang-ho, Tilda Swinton, Jamie Bell
I love dystopian thrillers, and Snowpiercer is such a great concept with an all-star cast. It's set aboard a huge train that people live on in the aftermath of a catastrophic ice age. The wealthy of society live at the front of the train, and the poor at the back, and conditions are drastically different in these carriages, creating a huge divide between the social classes. While the rich enjoy extravagance, the poor are crammed into bad conditions overseen by armed guards.
Finally, enough is enough, and one passenger leads a revolution against the oppressive Snowpiercer train and how it's managed. It's a really smart thriller with an important message, and there's a Netflix show based on it too.
The Host
Where to watch: Max, Hoopla (US); Apple TV (rent or buy - UK and AU)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%
Age Rating: R
Runtime: 119 minutes
Cast: Song Kang-ho, Byun Hee-bong, Park Hae-il, Bae Doona
The Host may be the lesser-known of my three picks, especially if you're not usually into horror. If you love monster movies, Bong Joon-ho's take on one is very good indeed. I'm keen to see him do even more horror, as he's so good at the genre. I find myself recommending The Host to people a lot!
When a huge monster emerges from Seoul's Han River and kidnaps a teenage girl, it forces her family to face it head-on and try and get her back safely. It's emotionally charged and thrilling with some great monster design, what's not to love?
You might also like
Lucy is a long-time movie and television lover who is an approved critic on Rotten Tomatoes. She has written several reviews in her time, starting with a small self-ran blog called Lucy Goes to Hollywood before moving onto bigger websites such as What's on TV and What to Watch, with TechRadar being her most recent venture. Her interests primarily lie within horror and thriller, loving nothing more than a chilling story that keeps her thinking moments after the credits have rolled. Many of these creepy tales can be found on the streaming services she covers regularly.
When she’s not scaring herself half to death with the various shows and movies she watches, she likes to unwind by playing video games on Easy Mode and has no shame in admitting she’s terrible at them. She also quotes The Simpsons religiously and has a Blinky the Fish tattoo, solidifying her position as a complete nerd.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
The Wheel of Time season 3 proves that Amazon's Lord of the Rings TV show isn't the only high fantasy heavyweight worth watching on Prime Video
Daredevil: Born Again is Disney+'s biggest series of 2025 so far, but another Marvel TV show has performed even better