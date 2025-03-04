3 new movies and shows on Disney+ and Hulu that I can't wait to stream

What can I say except 'you're welcome!'

Disney+ is already one of the best streaming services around, but its library just got even bigger and better with March's new arrivals.

The streamer has added a bunch of new Disney+ movies and shows to make your watching choices even harder, so I've picked three titles out of everything new on Disney+ and everything new on Hulu in March that I can't wait to watch. You never know, they may even end up on our best Disney Plus movies and best Disney Plus shows lists.

Moana 2

Moana 2 | Official Trailer - YouTube Moana 2 | Official Trailer - YouTube
Watch On
  • RT score: 61%
  • Age rating: PG
  • Length: 99 minutes
  • Directors: David G. Derrick Jr., Jason Hand, and Dana Ledoux Miller
  • Release date: March 12 on Disney+ in the US, UK and AU

Moana 2 finally sets sail for streaming on March 12 and after grossing over $1 billion at the global box office, it's about to reach new heights on the streaming service. Set three years after the first Moana movie, the sequel sees Moana (Auliʻi Cravalho) receive an unexpected call from her ancestors and assemble a wayfinder crew to track down the hidden island of Motufetu. TechRadar's Lucy Buglass wrote in her Moana 2 review that: "I did have high hopes going into this movie, and I am happy to say that most of my expectations were met. Such bright and beautiful visuals are always a welcome treat." It sounds like Moana 2 will brighten any gloomy day, indeed.

Good American Family

Good American Family | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Good American Family | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube
Watch On
  • Age rating: TV-MA
  • Creator: Katie Robbins
  • Release date: March 19 on Hulu in the US and Disney+ in Australia, and May 7 on Disney+ in the UK

Good American Family is inspired by the true story of Natalia Grace, a Ukrainian orphan with a form of dwarfism who was adopted by the Barnett family. However, Natalia's adoption became a disturbing legal showdown when her adoptive parents claimed she was lying about her age and was trying to harm them. These sinister events are dramatized in this series, with Grey's Anatomy's Ellen Pompeo and Mark Duplass (The Morning Show) starring as Kristine and Michael Barnett.

Good American Family is "told from multiple points of view, as a means to explore issues of perspective, bias, and trauma," so if you're looking for something with a more serious tone rather than an animated spectacle, then this compelling drama is the one for you.

O'Dessa

O'DESSA | Official Trailer | Searchlight Pictures - YouTube O'DESSA | Official Trailer | Searchlight Pictures - YouTube
Watch On
  • Age rating: PG-13
  • Length: 106 minutes
  • Director: Geremy Jasper
  • Release date: March 20 on Hulu in the US, and Disney+ in the UK and Australia

A post-apocalyptic rock opera isn't something you see everyday, so I'm eager to watch O'Dessa bring the music to Disney+ and Hulu in an intriguing way. Stranger Things star Sadie Sink plays the titular character, a farm girl on a mission to recover a cherished family heirloom. O'Dessa's quest leads her to a strange and dangerous city where she meets her true love, but to save his soul she must put the power of destiny to the test.

