Disney+ reportedly cancels plans to make an offshoot series of The Princess and the Frog, and that’s not the only streaming project it’s abandoning

News
By
published

This isn't the hoppy news you might have wanted

Princess Tiana holding a frog in her hand and smiling in The Princess and the Frog.
(Image credit: Disney)
  • Disney+ has canned its offshoot animation series of The Princess and the Frog due to production costs.
  • A shortform project inspired by The Princess and the Frog movie is in early development instead.
  • The decision comes as Disney+ shifts away from creating original longform content for streaming and prioritizes theatrical releases.

Disney+ has reportedly axed its animated musical series Tiana, an offshoot of The Princess and the Frog movie, but there's more projects being shelved by the streaming service.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney+ is moving away from creating original longform content for streaming and focusing on theatrical releases. A spokesperson confirmed that this business strategy shift will lead to some layoffs in its Vancouver studio.

The offshoot series of the critically acclaimed 2009 movie was first announced in December 2020 and was intended to be a musical with Anika Noni Rose returning as Tiana, Disney's first Black princess. However, sources reportedly said that despite multiple creative team changes, Tiana could not meet production expectations due to costs.

Fans of the Disney Princess movie will understandably be disappointed by this news, but don't stop wishing on a star just yet as Disney is still going to continue Princess Tiana's story in another way. A shortform project inspired by The Princess and the Frog is said to be in early development at the animation studio, which is expected to feature new storytelling based on the film.

What other longform projects have been scrapped by Disney?

The Princess and the Frog - Trailer - YouTube The Princess and the Frog - Trailer - YouTube
Watch On

The Tiana series isn't the only project to end up on Disney's scrap heap as an unannounced feature-length movie that was set to go straight to Disney+ has also reportedly fell victim to the new business strategy.

The decision to cancel Tiana and the untitled Disney+ movie follows the news that Pixar would no longer prioritize developing longform TV shows after the release of its Inside Out 2 spin-off series Dream Productions and Win or Lose, the animation studio's first ever streaming series.

The reason why both studios are now shifting their focus from small screen animation is because of the huge success they've had with animated movies on the big screen. Moana 2, which was originally planned as a series and reworked into a theatrical release, went on to gross over $1 billion at the global box office. While Moana 2 sets sail for streaming on Disney+ on March 12, Pixar's Inside Out 2 became the biggest movie of 2024, earning $1.7 billion and the title of one of the best Disney+ movies.

From now on, Walt Disney Animation Studios remains committed to releasing one theatrical film per year along with shorts and special projects. There's already a lot in the pipeline with Zootopia 2 set to release on November 26, as well as an unannounced film in November 2026 and Frozen 3 set for November 2027.

You might also like

Grace Morris
Grace Morris
Entertainment Writer

After graduating with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, Grace dived into the world of entertainment where she started writing all about the must-watch shows and movies at What To Watch. Now Grace is on her next writing adventure at TechRadar, where she uses her expertise to help readers keep up to date on the biggest TV shows and movies in the ever-changing world of streaming. If she’s not writing about her passion for entertainment, you’ll find her watching reality shows while feasting on chocolate. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
A middle school softball team&#039;s players and coach cheer in Win or Lose
I wish Disney was as brave as its princesses after learning it cut a trans story from the new Pixar show Win or Lose
An animated girl holds up a paddle with a whale behind her
Moana 2 sets sail for streaming as it gets a confirmed Disney+ release date
Disney Plus homepage and Originals Collection
Disney Plus just lost 700,000 subscribers, but that won’t stop another price hike – far from it
Fern, Wim, Neel, and KB with a bright light shining on them in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew
Skeleton Crew's season 2 chances don't look great, but the Star Wars show's creators are 'happy to make more' if it is renewed
Benji and David looking up at something off-camera in A Real Pain
4 new Disney Plus movies and shows I can't wait to watch in January 2025
Amy Adams&#039; Mother runs down the street flanked by dogs in Nightbitch
New Disney Plus movies: every new film to stream in January 2025
Latest in Disney Plus
Princess Tiana holding a frog in her hand and smiling in The Princess and the Frog.
Disney+ reportedly cancels plans to make an offshoot series of The Princess and the Frog, and that’s not the only streaming project it’s abandoning
Ncuti Gatwa as The Fifteenth Doctor in Doctor Who
The trailer for Doctor Who's new season promises new mysteries, creepy cartoons and musical madness
Ncuti Gatwa, wearing a brown leather retro jacket, poses as Doctor Who
Ncuti Gatwa returns for Doctor Who season 15 on Disney+ soon, and it's a lot earlier than I expected
An animated girl holds up a paddle with a whale behind her
Moana 2 sets sail for streaming as it gets a confirmed Disney+ release date
A collage image showing Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk smiling at each other across a diner&#039;s table in Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil: Born Again cast and character guide: who's playing who in the Marvel TV show on Disney+?
Cassian looking at someone off-camera from a TIE fighter cockpit in Andor season 2
Andor season 2 trailer teases Orson Krennic and K-2SO's return, the Death Star's creation, an absurd amount of action and... a Star Wars dance number?
Latest in News
US President Donald Trump speaks to the press as he signs an executive order to create a US sovereign wealth fund, in the Oval Office of the White House on February 3, 2025, in Washington, DC.
US set to pause cyber-offensive operations against Russia - but CISA says it won't stop
Web DDoS attacks see major surge as AI allows more powerful attacks
Pulchra Fellini in Zenless Zone Zero.
Zenless Zone Zero Version 1.6 will finally let you play as a furry gunslinger
Two hands holding the Tecno Spark Slim phone
The world’s thinnest phone was just revealed, but a new iPhone 17 Air leak suggests it could be even slimmer
Polish space agency says it was hit by a cyberattack
The new limited edition Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses show a translucent design.
Ray-Ban and Meta just teased new limited-edition smart glasses – but they'll be in frustratingly short supply
More about disney plus
Ncuti Gatwa as The Fifteenth Doctor in Doctor Who

The trailer for Doctor Who's new season promises new mysteries, creepy cartoons and musical madness
A collage image showing Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk smiling at each other across a diner&#039;s table in Daredevil: Born Again

Daredevil: Born Again cast and character guide: who's playing who in the Marvel TV show on Disney+?
US President Donald Trump speaks to the press as he signs an executive order to create a US sovereign wealth fund, in the Oval Office of the White House on February 3, 2025, in Washington, DC.

US set to pause cyber-offensive operations against Russia - but CISA says it won't stop
See more latest
Most Popular
US President Donald Trump speaks to the press as he signs an executive order to create a US sovereign wealth fund, in the Oval Office of the White House on February 3, 2025, in Washington, DC.
US set to pause cyber-offensive operations against Russia - but CISA says it won't stop
Two hands holding the Tecno Spark Slim phone
The world’s thinnest phone was just revealed, but a new iPhone 17 Air leak suggests it could be even slimmer
Google Pixel 9 Pro
Google Password Manager may be set to introduce a nuclear option for its Android app
Pulchra Fellini in Zenless Zone Zero.
Zenless Zone Zero Version 1.6 will finally let you play as a furry gunslinger
Web DDoS attacks see major surge as AI allows more powerful attacks
The new limited edition Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses show a translucent design.
Ray-Ban and Meta just teased new limited-edition smart glasses – but they'll be in frustratingly short supply
Polish space agency says it was hit by a cyberattack
OnePlus Watch 3
The OnePlus Watch 2 won't get Wear OS 5 until Q3 of this year, and the news for the OnePlus Watch 3 is even worse
A MacBook Air on the left, showing the macOS lock screen, and the iPad Air in two sizes on the left, showing an abstract wallpaper
New MacBook Air launch expected imminently – all the latest news and rumors live
PCI Express bus interface connector, x16, x8, x4, x1, on the computer motherboard
AMD warns its RX 9070 GPUs are strictly ‘UEFI-only’ – and if that sounds worrying, don’t panic, it probably doesn’t affect you