'Just the beginning of the process': Wish producer hints at long road ahead for Frozen 3 and 4

Two new Frozen movies are in the works, but don't expect to see them any time soon.

Disney producer Peter Del Vecho has confirmed that the Frozen team are currently "hard at work" on the hugely successful film franchise's third and fourth movies.

Speaking to TechRadar at the UK press junket for Wish, Disney’s latest animated feature film, Del Vecho – who served as producer on both Frozen films, which are available to stream on Disney Plus – also suggested it'll be some time before fans travel back to Arendelle for more snow-filled adventures with Anna, Elsa, and company.

Last Friday (November 17), Disney CEO Bob Iger surprisingly revealed that Walt Disney Animation Studios wasn't just developing a third Frozen flick. Indeed, speaking to Good Morning America (see the video below), Iger confirmed Frozen 4 was also in the works – a revelation that's sure to have delighted fans of the multi-billion dollar making film series.

Unfortunately, Del Vecho couldn't provide any further details on Iger's unexpected reveal when we asked him about the entertainment behemoth's plans for Frozen 3 and Frozen 4.

"I noticed Bob made that announcement," Del Vecho said. "Look, Frozen [3 and 4] are in development, for sure. They’re hard at work at it, [but] it’s just the beginning of the process, so there’s more to come on that."

Chris Buck, Wish's co-writer and co-director, who also co-wrote and co-directed Frozen 1 and 2, enigmatically added: "I can’t really say much. All I can say is Bob has said there are more stories to tell and I’ll leave it at that."

The Oscar-winning Frozen – inspired by Hans Christian Andersen’s 'The Snow Queen' – was a global box office smash when it was released in 2013, pulling in $1.33 billion. Frozen II, its 2019 follow-up, surpassed that colossal figure to become the biggest animated release of all-time with its $1.45 billion haul. It wasn't a huge surprise, then, when Iger confirmed (per Deadline) Disney's sequel plans for Frozen – one of the best Disney Plus movies, in our view – and other money-spinning film series in February.

Wish is the latest Disney animated film to launch in theaters. (Image credit: Walt Disney Animation Studios)

Considering it celebrated its 100th birthday in mid-October, there's plenty more inspiration Disney can draw from its expansive well of characters, stories, and other notable franchises. So, which specific Disney characters would Buck be keen to center a movie around? It turns out he'd go old-school and chose someone from 1951’s Alice in Wonderland. "Do you know who would be a wild one?," he said. "I would love to revisit the Cheshire Cat and do the origin story."

"Working on the character of King Magnifico [played by Chris Pine]," Wish co-director Fawn Veerasunthorn added when we put the same question to her. "This was a character I wanted to know more than was shown on screen, because we only have so much real estate. We wanted a villain with an intriguing back story: where did he come from and what happened [to him]? We did talk jokingly about doing the prequel of Magnifico." If you’re listening, Bob, that’s not a bad idea.

Wish is out now in theaters across the US and debuts in UK cinemas on November 24. Read our spoiler-free Wish review to see if it's worth catching at a multiplex near you, and keep an eye out for more from our chats with its creative team in the near future.