Bong Joon-ho's Mickey 17 trailer teases a new sci-fi movie that looks like Parasite meets Batman

The new trailer for Mickey 17 makes it look like the next best sci-fi movie. No seriously, Warner Bros. Discovery had me at Robert Pattinson and Bong Joon-ho. That was more than enough to reel me in even before I watched the trailer, and now that I have, this is shaping up to be one of my most anticipated movies of 2025.

The new movie sees Robert Pattinson as an ordinary man who takes on a very unique job in which his employer requires him to die for a living – I don't know about you, that seems pretty extreme to me...

While it's far too early to confirm streaming release details, given that the movie is being released by WBD, there is a likelihood that the Oscar-winning filmmaker's new movie will arrive on Max after its cinematic release, where it lands in theaters globally on January 31, 2025.

Take a look at the trailer below – this one looks like you'll have to strap yourself in for a very wild ride!

Mickey 17 | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

What else should we know about Mickey 17?

The full synopsis so far sees Robert Pattinson playing a "disposable employee" called Mickey who is sent on an expedition to colonize the ice world called Niflheim. The 17 refers to the amount of times he's been regenerated after his job requires him to die in the name of research – and you thought your boss was bad.

Whether or not this will go on to be one of the best Max movies is still a mystery, but it's got potential. Joining Pattinson in the cast includes huge names such as Hereditary's Toni Collette, Beef's Steven Yeun, and Poor Things' Mark Ruffalo, so we've got another iconic Bong Joon-ho line-up much like his work on Snowpiercer and Okja.

It's based on the novel Mickey 7 by Edward Ashton, with Bong Joon-ho choosing to mess with Robert Pattinson's protagonist even more by dialing the number up to 17, so that in itself is very exciting!

