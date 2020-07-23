How to watch Peacock from outside the US with a VPN

For the unacquainted, Peacock TV is the NBC network's very own on-demand and live streaming service. It has a free tier that hosts thousands of hours of TV shows and films to watch, with a paid, premium upgrade that will allow subscribers to enjoy original new shows exclusive to Peacock – with Brave New World and Psych 2 leading the way.

But if you've landed on this page, you'll likely already know all that. We imagine that you've tried to access the service while abroad from the US and been hit with a big, blunt message telling you that "This service is unavailable in your region."

So that means you can't watch everything that Peacock has to offer when abroad, right? Well, not quite. There is a very easy way around the problem in the form of a virtual private network – or VPN. So we'll explain how this ingenious bit of software can help you watch Peacock from overseas and, crucially, which is the best for the job.

How does a VPN work?

Your first question might be: "Well, what is a VPN, anyway?". You can click the link for a more detailed explanation, but in basic terms it's a piece of software that when turned on reroutes all of the internet data that you send and receive through a secure, encrypted third-party server.

That not only adds an extra level of security to everything you do online, but has extra functionality to let you 'geo-spoof' your IP address to somewhere completely different. That's why it comes in really handy for streaming when abroad, as the VPN server that you use can be in the US – thus fooling your laptop, smartphone or TV streaming device into thinking it's back in the States.

(Image credit: Peacock)

Using your VPN for Peacock

Once you've selected your VPN provider (more on which below) and downloaded it to your laptop or mobile, the process of accessing Peacock content from overseas is extremely straightforward.

First things first, turn on your VPN. Most providers make this bit very obvious, tending to have a big, unmissable on/off button.

You should then choose a US-based server. Once that's done, the effect will be that your IP address will be set to one in the States.

From there, you simply head over to the Peacock TV website or app and the foreboding message above will be gone. In its place will be a massive catalogue of free shows and films to watch – the only login requirements are an email address and password.

If you then wish to go for one of its premium plans (for original programming and/or no ads) you'll need US payment details or a PayPal account.

That's all there is to it. And even if you run into difficulties, the best VPN providers also have brilliant 24/7 live-chat support that will be on hand to get you heading in the right direction. Talking of which...

Choose the ideal VPN for Peacock

The good news is that we've tested all of the biggest names in the VPN world to see whether they unlock those pesky Peacock geo-restrictions, and they all pass with flying colors. So how do you choose the best?

We've talked about picking a provider with excellent customer support. But you also want one with a track-record for fast server connection speeds, so that you don't end up with the dreaded buffering symbol interrupting your shows.

And the best US VPNs have plenty of server locations in the States, so that even if you happen to have difficulties connecting to one, there will be plenty of others to choose from.

One name frequently stands head and shoulders above the rest – it's ExpressVPN. As well as ticking all of the above boxes – with superb 24/7 live chat support, blistering speeds and servers across more than 10 US cities – it also boasts watertight security protocols and 'no-logging' policies that have been audited by third parties.

Is using a VPN with Peacock allowed?

You may be aware that some streaming services such as Netflix and Disney Plus aggressively restrict the use of VPNs in their Ts&Cs.

But Peacock seems a lot more laid-back about VPN use – that's great news if you pay for the Peacock service and feel like you should be able to watch it when traveling away from the country. At the time of writing, its Ts&Cs state that:

"We make no representation or warranty that the Content or Peacock Services are appropriate or available for use outside the United States (including its territories and possessions). Without limiting the geographic eligibility requirements set forth in these Terms and any Additional Terms, if you choose to access the Peacock Services from other locations, you do so on your own initiative and at your own risk."

How to watch Peacock from outside the US with a VPN

By installing and using a VPN – or vitual private network – you can geo-spoof your location to one in the US. That means that you'll get around the geo-blocking that Peacock puts in place to prevent people abroad from watching all those free shows and films.

