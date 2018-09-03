Oppo Find X review

The Oppo Find X is a beautiful handset with innovative features, powerful performance and a futuristic design, but its star gimmick ultimately detracts from an otherwise top-notch (yet notch-free) flagship experience.

Price and availability

While many of Oppo’s latest releases have aped the major manufacturers in both hardware and software design (the Oppo R15 Pro , for instance), the Find X offers up some seriously fresh takes on the modern smartphone.

Immediately obvious to anyone who’s glanced at the phone is its all-encompassing display, with a whopping 93.8% screen-to-body ratio made possible by near-absent bezels and a headline-worthy camera trick.

But the handset isn’t solely relying on its novelty. Backing up this stylish aesthetic is an incredible array of internals, with an awesome 8GB of RAM that complements the powerful Snapdragon 845 at the heart of the device.

At the moment there’s a few unknowns in the Oppo Find X release schedule for the UK , with neither date nor price set in stone, but given Australia’s launch price of AU$1,099, and the €999 price tag in Europe, we’re likely looking at a handset that will cost £899 (around $1,099 if it ever lands in the US).

There’s no doubt that this is Oppo’s boldest offering to date – in both pricing and features – and whether or not it’s worth the investment is ultimately dependent on what you’re after, and what’s available in your region.

While its novel display and camera design won’t surpass gimmick-status for many, and may even be a hindrance to some, its premium power and prettiness is definitely worth weighing up against its more expensive flagship competition.

Key features

Brilliant notchless display

Pop-up camera and sensors

Top-shelf specs

3D facial recognition

Without a doubt, the notchless display and counterpart pop-up cameras are the features that define the Find X, for better and for worse. The sleek aesthetic that this allows for is at the forefront of Oppo’s marketing, and for good reason – it looks stellar.

It’s been a while since Oppo released anything in its Find series. The Find 7 launched in 2014 with a then-novel 2K display resolution, a feature that was only available in one other phone on the market at the time – the Vivo Xplay 3S .

Interestingly, a Vivo handset (the Vivo Nex ) was also the first to rock the bezel-free, notchless display and pop-up camera combo that the Find X is now banking on, although it’s worth noting that Oppo beat Vivo to market on this one in the West.

While the camera mechanism and trim styling marry up to make a noteworthy design, we find that this steals the limelight from some of the handset’s other strengths – namely, it’s insane performance.

The processing, graphical, and battery power of the Find X comfortably competes with, and often outdoes, phones in a significantly higher price range (such as the Galaxy Note 9). In fact, if Oppo were to have dropped the gimmick, this would be a potent contender for the best value Android on the market.

While we applaud innovation in the smartphone realm, we have our misgivings about the phone’s ‘star’ feature and, unfortunately, the phone is also held back by software grievances and missing hardware specs that are all-but standard flagship affair at this point.