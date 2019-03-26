Aside from the wireless charging case (which costs extra), the new AirPods don’t seem to be a huge improvement on their predecessors.

The world was expecting Apple to bring out a brand new version of the Apple AirPods that, supposedly, was water-proof and noise-cancelling – instead, Apple has simply updated the original with an H1 chip and wireless charging.

While this may feel like an anticlimax for some, Apple says the inclusion of a new H1 chip improves connectivity, battery life, and allows for a new “Hey Siri” voice activation feature, while an optional wireless charging case means you can use a Qi-compatible charging mat to power the case without the need to stick a cable into the Lightning charging port in the bottom of the case.

So, do the second generation AirPods live up to the hype? We spent a short time with them, and here are our initial thoughts.

Price and availability

The second generation of the Apple AirPods cost $159/£159/AU$249 with the standard charging case, and $199/£199/AU$319 with the new Wireless Charging Case bundled in.

The version with the standard case is the same price as their predecessors, which means you need to shell out a further $40 to get the benefits of wireless charging.

You can also purchase the charging case separately for $79 (£79/AU$129), which is good news if you have the original AirPods but want to upgrade your case to one that supports wireless charging.

Image Credit: TechRadar

Apple AirPods 2 Design

Design-wise, there’s not a huge amount of difference between the second generation AirPods and the originals with those long earbud stems and pillbox-style charging case - though, the 2019 charging case now features a small LED light on the front, which allows you to check the charge status of the buds that glows green if they’re fully charged, and orange if they’re not.

The charging case offers a further 20 hours of battery life on top of the five hours you get from the buds themselves, which is the same as the original AirPods. However, Apple says the second generation model offers “3 hours of talk-time from a single charge”, 50% more than the originals. This is thanks to Apple’s proprietary H1 chip, which is built into the new AirPods – more on that later.

It’s interesting that Apple hasn’t changed the design of the earbuds themselves; after all, those stem-like protrusions were widely mocked upon their original release in 2016 and they don't do the headphones any favours in 2019.

Image Credit: TechRadar

Another criticism of the first generation AirPods was the lack of adjustable silicone ear tips that would allow you to pick the best fit for your ears... and it’s the same story with the new AirPods.

Despite this, they do feel fairly snug and comfortable, although we probably wouldn’t wear them out running for fear of them falling out – this is something we can test when we come to carrying out our full review process.

That being said, the design of the AirPods has reached a somewhat iconic status, and you could argue that the originals popularized the true wireless earbud, which is a good enough reason to stick to a tried and tested design.

Features and performance

The main calling card of the second-gen AirPods is improved connectivity, thanks to Apple’s H1 Bluetooth chip, which replaces the previous chip, the W1.

Pairing was pretty rapid with the original AirPods, but it’s noticeably quicker with the new AirPods; if you’re using an iPhone, the AirPods and charging case will come up on your phone screen as soon as you open the charging case.

The H1 chip also means the new AirPods offer hands-free "Hey Siri" functionality. This means you can use the voice assistant command to place calls, change songs and more – basically anything Siri can do, direct from the earbuds, without needing to pull your iPhone out.

We found this feature worked really well, and the built-in microphone was adept at picking up our voice, even in loud environments.

Image Credit: TechRadar

If you prefer, you can set up the new AirPods to summon the voice assistant when you double tap the outer housing of the earbuds. Otherwise, the double tapping the right earbud will start your music up if it’s paused or skip to the next track if you’re currently playing a track.

Apple says that the H1 chip, means that the “AirPods deliver up to two times faster switching between active devices”, are “50% faster when transferring a call to your AirPods”, and “deliver 30% lower gaming latency”.

We didn’t get a chance to test this aspect out in the short time we spent with them, but we’ll be sure to test it thoroughly for our full review.

In terms of audio quality, nothing has changed between the original AirPods and the second generation model. They have a lively, powerful presentation, although they can sound slightly harsh when it comes to higher frequency sound.

Image Credit: TechRadar

We tried them out on Joanna Newsom’s Sawdust and Diamonds, and while we were impressed by the clarity of the vocal, we were slightly underwhelmed by the treatment of the bass, and found that the treble frequencies were sometimes uncomfortably harsh.

We had the same problem on Al Green’s Let’s Stay Together; while the mid-frequency vocals sounded smooth and detailed, the higher brass and woodwind accents overpowered the other frequencies.

So, like the original AirPods, the new AirPods sound great when it comes to mid frequency vocals, guitar, and keys, but they aren’t great when it comes to low and treble frequencies.

Early verdict

Aside from the wireless charging case (which costs extra), the new AirPods don’t seem to be a huge improvement on their predecessors.

Pairing is noticeably quicker, and having the option to charge wirelessly will certainly be an attractive prospect to many users – but it doesn't feel like Apple addressed any of the issues with the original AirPods like sound quality and design, instead improving features that were already pretty impressive to begin with.

Still, we only spent a short time with the new AirPods, so we will be able to explore these improved features more thoroughly when we come to our full review.