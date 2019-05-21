Your Phone app for Windows 10 finally updated with MMS message support

Microsoft has updated its popular Your Phone app for Windows 10, so users can now send MMS (Multimedia Messaging Service) messages using the app on PC.

This will allow users to send images, videos and GIFs from the app, and it’s a feature that many people who have been using Your Phone have been waiting for.

Your Phone is a handy app for reading and replying to text messages that arrive on your smartphone from within Windows 10. You can also view and edit recent photos taken on your smartphone directly on your PC, and Microsoft has promised new features to make the app even better.

Early access

The new features are only available to people signed up to the Windows Insider program, which gives access to early versions of Windows 10 and its apps.

To get the feature, you’ll need to have Windows 10 Build OS 18362.113 (19H1) or 18885 (20H1) or later installed.

However, if you don’t want to sign up for early version of Windows, it looks like the updated Your Phone app could arrive with the Windows 10 May 2019 Update, which is due pretty soon.

