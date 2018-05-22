Surprise: You'll be able to watch Apple's WWDC 2018 keynote live stream on Chrome or FireFox

Apple's WWDC 2018 keynote could be its most watched developer conference in several years, with the Cupertino company confirming robust browser support for its forthcoming live stream video.

Google Chrome and Mozilla FireFox will be able to access the stream under the right circumstances, according the fine print on Apple's newly erected live stream page.

Specifically, it says: "Other platforms may also be able to access the stream using recent versions of Chrome or Firefox (MSE, H.264, and AAC required)."

That's unusual. Apple typically insists users switch to its Safari browser or, recently, Microsoft Edge if you're using a Windows 10 PC, if they want to tune into the Tim Cook-helmed keynote.

Developers, Developers, Developers!

We can't confirm what's behind Apple's sudden outreach to users on rival browsers, but it likely comes down to expanding its base of developers as much as possible.

This is a developer-focused conference, after all, and the more people who making apps and walk away inspired to learn the Switch programming language, the better of Apple's software ecosystem will be.

Of course, Apple begins that fine print suggesting: "This stream is best experienced on an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch using Safari on iOS 10 or later; a Mac using Safari on macOS Sierra 10.12 or later; or a PC using Windows 10 and Microsoft Edge. Streaming to Apple TV via AirPlay requires an Apple TV (2nd generation or later) with the latest Apple TV software or tvOS."

But the fine print below that about the inclusion of Chrome and FireFox suggests that Apple wants more eyes than ever on its conference.