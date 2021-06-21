Yes, you can use a mouse on your iPad. Here's our best deals for them on Prime Day

With Prime Day deals launching almost every hour, you may find a huge amount of mice on offer that could unlock the iPad's potential more than you think.

As Amazon Prime Day has now begun, you may be looking to see just what else your iPad can benefit from. Since it gained the ability to be used with a mouse, there's been plenty of these from manufacturers to take advantage of this.

With our guide to the best keyboards for your iPad, it only made sense to see how a mouse can complement this combination as you're doing work.

With a mouse cursor now possible on the iPad models, it's also opened up the floodgates to a plethora of mice that you can use with it. Thankfully, there's plenty on Prime Day to take advantage of, to easily pair it, and showcase it in some fantastical RGB flavors.

(Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Best iPad mice deals

TENMOS Wireless Bluetooth Mouse: $18.99 $15.99 on Amazon

Save $3 - If you've been having big FOMO from others having RGB on their peripherals, this mouse will scratch that itch for you when using it with your iPad. Able to charge through USB-C so you can plug it directly into an iPad Pro or iPad Air that also has the port, you can switch it between two devices as well if you wish.View Deal

OMOTON Bluetooth Mouse: $11.99 $9.59 on Amazon

Save $2.40 - A simple mouse for simple needs on your iPad, it's designed to ergonomically give comfort to your hand as you're dragging the cursor across the iPad's display. It has three adjustable speeds as well, so you can see which tracking speed best suits your workflow needs.View Deal

Microsoft Classic Intellimouse $30.99 $27.99 at Amazon

Save $3 - A legend reborn, this modern version of the Intellimouse is now available at a price too low to ignore. It's one of the most ergonomic mice you'll find anywhere, and on whichever iPad with iPadOS 13 and above you choose to use it on, your hands will thank you.

View Deal

Corsair Scimitar Pro MMO Gaming Mouse $79 $59 at Amazon

Save $20 - Conquer your favorite digital world on iPad with this MMO gaming mouse from Corsair, featuring iCue RGB lighting, 12-programmable thumb buttons, and up to 16,000 DPI for incredible mouse precision – all for 25% off right now.

MMK LED Slim Bluetooth Mouse: $14.99 $8.31 on Amazon

Save $6.68 - A mouse that's ready to make a statement, thanks to its RGB and color choices. It can also switch between two devices, so an iPad or a Windows laptop for instance, alongside a useful sleep mode that activates after 10 minutes. A mouse that's designed for comfort and vanity for under $10.View Deal

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the UK