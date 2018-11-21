Windows 10 October 2018 Update hits another duff note as fresh flaws found with Windows Media Player

Microsoft may have fixed the bigger problems with the Windows 10 October 2018 Update, and resumed the rollout of the upgrade, but it seems there are still gremlins in the works – the latest being a problem with Windows Media Player.

It seems that the issue affects the October 2018 Update, as well as the previous April 2018 Update, and it was introduced with a batch of cumulative updates for Windows 10 that were pushed out last week.

In a support document, as spotted by Windows Latest, Microsoft notes that updates KB4467708 and KB4464455, released on November 13, potentially cause an issue where you might find that the Seek Bar fails to work under Windows Media Player during playback of certain files.

Microsoft is apparently “working on a resolution and will provide an update in an upcoming release”. In other words, yet another fix is in the pipeline.

Media minority

Granted, this particular bugbear won’t likely affect that many people, as Windows Media Player (WMP) is hardly widely used anymore. While the media playing app is still available to Windows 10 users, Microsoft is no longer actively developing it.

In other words, WMP is likely living on borrowed time – particularly when you consider that earlier this year, Microsoft was prompting Windows 10 testers via a pop-up box to switch from WMP to the Movies & TV app.

At any rate, a problem is a problem, and even if it affects just a small minority of Windows 10 users, only in certain circumstances, it’s still yet another item to add to the pitifully long list of things that have gone wrong with Microsoft’s desktop operating system since the initial release of the October 2018 Update.