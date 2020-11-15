Wales vs Ireland live stream: how to watch 2020 Nations League football from anywhere

Wales and Ireland go toe-to-toe in the Nations League this evening with very different incentives. The Dragons are on the brink of promotion to Tier A, which is filled with the cream of the continent, while relegation to Tier C is a very real danger for the Boys in Green. There's a lot riding on today's game, so read on for a full guide to getting a Wales vs Ireland live stream - including for free in the UK.

Wales vs Ireland live stream Kick-off for Wales vs Ireland is scheduled for 5pm GMT. Full TV and streaming options are below, and you can get an early lead by netting a good VPN, which will let you watch you preferred Nations League live stream from anywhere in the world.

Wales are yet to be beaten by any of their Group B4 opponents, and they'll be led by the unfamiliar figure of assistant coach Rob Page, with Ryan Giggs set to sit out the national team's trio of November internationals after his recent arrest.

Gareth Bale could feature after gradually working his way to fitness at Tottenham, though Wales' star man still looks some way off his best, but Aaron Ramsey is out of contention with a thigh injury.

Wales currently top the group, but they're only a point ahead of second-placed Finland, who play Group B4 whipping boys Bulgaria today. If Finland win, as they're expected to, it will all boil down to the final group game - against Wales in midweek.

Stephen Kenny will be praying for a Finland victory against Bulgaria, who are just one point behind Ireland in the standings. If his men beat Wales today and Bulgaria lose Ireland will be safe, but otherwise their fate will be decided on Wednesday evening, when they face Bulgaria.

The build-up to this international period has been far from ideal though, with Callum Robinson and Aaron Connolly out of action because of Covid-19 and injury respectively, while David McGoldrick, the FAI's senior international player of the year, has just announced his retirement from international duty.

Kenny is still searching for his first victory as Ireland boss, and it could barely come at a better time. Follow our guide below for all the ways to watch Wales vs Ireland free and get a Nations League live stream wherever you are right now.

How to watch Wales vs Ireland from outside your country

For those looking to watch the game in the UK, US, Australia, Canada and New Zealand, we've got your viewing options listed out below. But if you're out of the country for today's match are worried that you'll miss the Wales vs Ireland game, don't sweat it.

With the option of using one of the best VPNs , you can tune into the match no matter where you are in the world. Here's how to get started.

Use a VPN to watch Nations League football from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.

How to watch a FREE Wales vs Ireland live stream in the UK and Ireland

Sky has the rights for the 2020/21 UEFA Nations League in the UK and Ireland, but Wales vs Ireland is also set to be shown on free-to-air TV. In Wales, you can watch the game for free on S4C, which is available to stream via BBC iPlayer, and in Ireland you can tune in for free on RTE and the RTE Player service, which can be access via your browser or via dedicated iOS and Android apps. Kick-off is set for 5pm GMT. Sky Sports Main Event is also showing Wales vs Ireland. If you're a subscriber you can enjoy the game on your TV or on the Sky Go app for your mobile device. For those of you without a subscription who still want to enjoy the action, Now TV is most likely your best bet. More specifically, a Now TV Sky Sports Pass can get you a whole MONTH of Sky Sports access for just £33.99 - that's all 11 channels, so as well as as UEFA Nations League action, you'll also be able to tune into the Premier League, F1, PGA Tour golf, NFL and much more. If you're outside the UK but want your usual coverage, you can check out this 30-day ExpressVPN trial and follow the instructions above.

Wales vs Ireland live stream: how to watch Nations League soccer online in the US

Cord-cutters are really in luck when it comes to the UEFA Nations League, and Wales vs Ireland is one of 120 matches that are being shown on the ESPN+ streaming service. Kick-off is set for 12pm ET/9am PT.

How to watch a Wales vs Ireland live stream in Australia

Having snapped up the rights to the Nations League, you'll need to tune in to Optus Sport to watch live coverage of Wales vs Ireland if you're Down Under. Kick-off is set for 4am AEDT on Monday morning. If you're not in Oz, using a VPN will allow you to watch the coverage on your Optus account.

Can you live stream Wales vs Ireland in Canada?

The bad news for Canadian footy connoisseurs is that no broadcaster in the region currently has the rights to show the UEFA Nations League in the region. We don't see much alternative other than to grab a VPN as discussed above and try and catch the coverage from somewhere else in the world (although you'll likely need credit card details in your country of choice).

How to live stream Wales vs Ireland in New Zealand

Live coverage of the Wales vs Ireland Nations League clash comes courtesy of Sky Sport 7, with kick-off lined up for 6am NZDT on Monday morning. Sky Sport is available in New Zealand as part of a range of pay TV packages. Subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99. Kiwis away from the islands can use the VPN route described above to tune in to their service of choice just like they would at home.