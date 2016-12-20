Tim Cook says we can expect more great desktop Macs in the future

Good news Mac fans: Apple CEO Tim Cook has said the company has no plans to leave the desktop business.

When Apple debuted its new line of Macbook Pros earlier this year, many of its consumers looked past the new laptops, wondering whether they might see news of a Mac update behind it.

Read more: iMac Pro

When no announcement was forthcoming, naturally rumor began to spread that Apple is no longer committed to its desktop business and was planning to let its portables overtake it.

In the meantime, here's what you can expect from the MacBook Pro

Return of the Mac

In a post to an employee message board found by TechCrunch, though, Tim Cook has decided to shut down this particular rumor mill, writing that though “Some folks in the media have raised the question about whether [they’re] committed to desktops”, he wants to be “very clear” that Apple has “great desktops in [its] roadmap. Nobody should worry about that.”

Cook acknowledges that high performance desktops are “really important and in some cases critical” to users that require larger screen sizes, more memory, and storage.

So, if you’re looking at your aging Mac and wondering when it’s going to need to be sent to the great retirement home in the sky, worry not, there’s an update on the horizon.

It’s not certain whether it’ll be an iMac or a Mac Pro, but it’ll be a desktop and that’s something.