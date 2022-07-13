The iPhone 14 Max could be absent when the other models launch

Audio player loading…

The iPhone 14 Max could be one of the more interesting entries in the iPhone 14 line, since it’s a completely new thing, rather than just an upgraded version of one of last year’s phones, but it could also be delayed according to a recent leak.

Analyst and leaker Ross Young (opens in new tab) – who has a good track record – claimed in a tweet that production of this model is behind schedule. The tweet is only visible to Super Followers, but it’s been seen by 9to5Mac (opens in new tab).

In any case, reportedly panel shipments for the iPhone 14 Max are “way behind” where they should be, based on Young’s supply chain information.

Young doesn’t go so far as to say whether the iPhone 14 Max will be delayed as a result of this or not, but with Apple likely planning to announce the iPhone 14 line in September, the company doesn’t have long to get its iPhone 14 Max production into good shape if this information is accurate.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard of iPhone 14 Max delays either, as a previous report suggested that one iPhone model – believed to be the iPhone 14 Max – was behind schedule. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo then claimed the situation was under control (opens in new tab), but that was back in May, so if Apple is still struggling here then maybe the situation isn’t under control anymore.

As such, we’d think a delay seems likely, or if not then the iPhone 14 Max might be in very short supply initially. Though even if the phone is delayed, there’s a high chance it will still be announced alongside its siblings.

An iPhone 13 Pro Max (Image credit: TechRadar)

Analysis: no delays for the iPhone 14 Pro Max

Despite the iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max both being expected to have a 6.7-inch screen, and it reportedly being display production that’s holding up the iPhone 14 Max, it doesn’t sound like the iPhone 14 Pro Max is behind too.

In fact, according to Young, panel supply volumes for the iPhone 14 Pro Max are more than three times higher than for the iPhone 14 Max.

So why can’t Apple repurpose some of the Pro Max screens for the Max? Because despite being the same size, these screens aren’t actually expected to be the same. The iPhone 14 Pro Max will apparently have a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, while the iPhone 14 Max will likely be stuck at 60Hz.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max is also expected to have camera cut-outs in the display, while the iPhone 14 Max is expected to stick with a notch, so the shape of the panels will likely differ slightly too.

So if you’re in the market for one of the best iPhones come September, you’re sure to have some new options – the iPhone 14 Max just might not initially be among them.