Hannspree TV gives us wood

Hannspree , Taiwanese maker of apple and flower-shaped TVs, has now launched a new 15-inch LCD TV finish in a natty wood finish.

Designed to look good from any angle, the Hannsvaas's looks have apparently been inspired by that of a cello and presents a 'unique visual symphony' to the world. Yeah, whatever.

What we're interested in here is the spec, and that's where we find the 15-incher slightly wanting. Take a look at the evidence:

Screen size: 15-inches

Aspect ratio: 4:3

Resolution: 1024 x 768 (XGA)

Brightness: 500cd/m2

Contrast ratio: 500:1

Viewing angle: 150 degrees horizontal / 130 degrees vertical

Response time: 16 miliseconds

Lamp life: 50,000 hours

SCART: 1

S-video inputs: 2 (via SCART, plus RCA)

Composite video inputs: 1 (via SCART)

Headphone jack: 1

Digital comb filter: 3D

3:2 pulldown: yes

Speakers: 2x 3W

That's a lamentable reponse time teamed with a poor contrast ratio, a complete absence of widescreen and the Hannsvaas is not HD-ready.

Perhaps it's just as well then that it only cost £399 from Amazon .