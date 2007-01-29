Hannspree TV gives us wood

Hannspree , Taiwanese maker of apple and flower-shaped TVs, has now launched a new 15-inch LCD TV finish in a natty wood finish.
Designed to look good from any angle, the Hannsvaas's looks have apparently been inspired by that of a cello and presents a 'unique visual symphony' to the world. Yeah, whatever.
What we're interested in here is the spec, and that's where we find the 15-incher slightly wanting. Take a look at the evidence:
Screen size: 15-inches
Aspect ratio: 4:3
Resolution: 1024 x 768 (XGA)
Brightness: 500cd/m2
Contrast ratio: 500:1
Viewing angle: 150 degrees horizontal / 130 degrees vertical
Response time: 16 miliseconds
Lamp life: 50,000 hours
SCART: 1
S-video inputs: 2 (via SCART, plus RCA)
Composite video inputs: 1 (via SCART)
Headphone jack: 1
Digital comb filter: 3D
3:2 pulldown: yes
Speakers: 2x 3W
That's a lamentable reponse time teamed with a poor contrast ratio, a complete absence of widescreen and the Hannsvaas is not HD-ready.
Perhaps it's just as well then that it only cost £399 from Amazon .