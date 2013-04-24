Samsung S9 Ultra HD TV hits Selfridges today

The Samsung S9 Ultra HD TV is now available to buy in the UK, and we're sure these £35,000 TVs will be flying off the shelf.

The 85-inch 4K TV was announced back at CES 2013 and impressed us with its super-sharp, sleekly-designed ways.

Selfridges is pretty excited about the "future-readiness" of the TV, which uses 'Smart Evolution technology' to 'meet the demands of current and future 4K technology' which all sounds very made up but apparently isn't.

Happily there's built-in upscaling, with Samsung's quad-detail enhancement proving essential for quality control.

Future gazing

It's just as well it's future-proofed, for that money and the fact that the amount of stuff you can actually watch in Ultra HD doesn't amount to much more than a hill of beans at the moment.

Let us know if you're popping to Selfridges Bond Street or Birmingham to pick up a Samsung S9 today - we promise not to silently curse you. Much.