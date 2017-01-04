TCL introduces two new TV series to rival high-end competitors

While other TV manufacturers are announcing crazy-thin OLED TVs and Quantum Dot-laden LED screens , TCL’s targeting a different kind of crowd – Roku lovers looking for a 4K UHD HDR TV to match their contemporary decor.

To that end TCL today announced two new high-end TV series, the C-Series and X-Series that, according to the Chinese electronics manufacturer, “marries stunning 4K high-dynamic range and super slim, elegant design for an upscale TV experience.”

Read more: TCL C-Series (55C807)

So what, exactly, constitutes an upscale TV experience? Well, if we're being specific, two types of HDR (HDR10 and Dolby Vision) and, in the case of the C-Series, an integrated Roku OS.

Hope you like Roku

The C-Series will be exclusive to North American markets and will be available this Spring with sizes ranging from 49 to 75 inches. The X-Series on the other hand will be a global product and will be available in two forms, the X2 and X3, both of which were announced at TCL's press conference at CES today.

While the C-Series focuses on implementing Dolby Vision, delivering brighter whites and deeper blacks, the X-Series' key feature is its Quantum Dot panel that offers 400-nit peak brightness. Both the C-Series and X-Series will also feature wide color gamut with advanced LED phosphor for more realistic colors, brighter highlights and increased light-to-dark contrast.

Better color, contrast and content

What if you can’t find HDR content? The C and X-Series smart TVs are also equipped with TCL 4K Creative Pro up-scaling so viewers can enjoy their existing HD content with increased detail and realistic clarity.

Beyond its high-end imaging processing capabilities, the C-Series also features an enhanced Roku TV remote with headphone jack for private listening and voice search, and both sets offer high-speed 802.11ac wireless and Ethernet networking for faster streaming and three HDMI 2.0a ports with HDCP 2.2.

The X-Series will be available globally starting in the second quarter of 2017 in two different series – the X2 and X3 – and both series will have two screen sizes, 55 and a 65-inches.