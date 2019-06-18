This Super Mario battle royale game challenges you to outrun 74 other Marios

After PUBG introduced the world to the concept of ‘battle royale’ games, a number of games in the genre starting cropping up overnight including Fortnite, Apex Legends and Tetris 99. Now, there’s a new battle royale game in the house that tests your Super Mario Bros. skills, appropriately called Mario Royale.

Mario Royale that pits you against 74 other identical Marios in a race to clear the game starting at either stage 1-1 or 2-1. Should you die, you're taken back to the waiting room lobby before the next match starts up.

The hook of the game isn’t just that you can see the other players as they race through the courses alongside you - although that’s part of it - it’s that they can impact your game by grabbing coins and power-ups first and, in the event they get a star, they can use it to wipe out other players. The last player standing - or the first three players who make it to the end of Bowser's Castle - wins.

The amazing part is that this game isn’t produced or affiliated with Nintendo - it’s created by a Youtuber-turned-developer who posted a video about the game’s creation over the weekend:

Just watch out for Bowser... Doug Bowser

For a one-man operation, you have to respect what the game's developer, InfernoPlus, has accomplished - Mario Royale is a surprisingly fun game, and one that Nintendo should consider itself.

Hopefully the company considers Mario Royale a successful proof-of-concept rather than a breach of copyright and lets the game stay up for a few more days. If not, InfernoPlus will have to deal with Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser and the Nintendo legal team. Talk about a tough boss battle.

That said, the game is still available to play as of right now on InfernoPlus's website, but that could change soon.

Via GamesRadar