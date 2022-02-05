Speed skating live stream: how to watch Beijing 2022 online for free

Audio player loading…

Speed skating features some of the greatest endurance athletes at the 2022 Winter Olympics. One look at the thighs trying to burst through speed skaters' lycra should be clue enough. At Beijing 2022, there are 14 speed skating events to watch, including men’s, women’s, and team races. Here's how to watch every speed skating live stream wherever you are.

FREE speed skating streams: 7Plus (AU), CBC (CA), BBC iPlayer (UK)

Beijing 2022 speed skating schedule Women's speed skating: Feb 5, 7, 10, 13, 17 Men's speed skating: Feb 6, 8, 11, 12, 18 Team Pursuit: Feb 12, 13, 15 Mass Start: Feb 19 Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN

Winter Olympics speed skating races vary in length from 500m to a whopping 10km. Cross the finish line first, and the gold medal is yours but so razor thin are the margins and so high-speed the skating, that the sport is always one to capture people's interest. Also known as “The Ice Ribbon,” the National Speed Skating Oval is the home of speed skating at Beijing 2022.

From the Netherlands, Sven Kramer is one to watch out for. This superstar skater is the first athlete ever to win four consecutive World All-round Championships which currently sit alongside his nine, yes, nine Olympic medals. But even Kramer's accomplishments pale next to those of fellow Dutch skater Ireen Wüst who is the most decorated active Winter Olympian with her 11 ribboned gongs.

The Winter Olympics speed skating takes place February 5–19. Below you'll find all the information on how to watch a speed skating live stream from the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, wherever you are in the world.

February 5

Women’s 3000m, Medals: 8:30am GMT, 3:30am ET, 12:30am PT

February 6

Men’s 3000m, Medals: 8:30am GMT, 3:30am ET, 12:30am PT

February 7

Women’s 1500m, Medals: 8:30am GMT, 3:30am ET, 12:30am PT

Click to see full speed skating schedule February 8 Men’s 1500m, Medals: 10:30am GMT, 5:30am ET, 2:30am PT February 10 Women’s 5000m, Medals: 12:00pm GMT, 7:00am ET, 4:00am PT February 11 Men’s 10000m, Medals: 8:00am GMT, 3:00am ET, 12:00am PT February 12 Women’s Team Pursuit Quarterfinals: 8:00am GMT, 3:00am ET, 12:00am PT Men’s 500m, Medals: 8:53am GMT, 3:53am ET, 12:53am PT February 13 Men’s Team Pursuit Quarterfinals: 1:00pm GMT, 8:00am ET, 5:00am PT Women’s 500m, Medals: 1:56pm GMT, 8:56am ET, 5:56am PT February 15 Women’s Team Pursuit Semifinals: 6:30am GMT, 1:30am ET, (Feb 14) 10:30pm PT Men’s Team Pursuit Semifinals: 6:52am GMT, 1:52am ET, (Feb 14) 10:52pm PT Women’s Team Pursuit Final D: 7:24am GMT, 2:24am ET, (Feb 14) 11:24pm PT Women’s Team Pursuit Final C: 7:30am GMT, 2:30am ET, (Feb 14) 11:30pm PT Men’s Team Pursuit Final D: 7:43am GMT, 2:43am ET, (Feb 14) 11:43pm PT Men’s Team Pursuit Final C: 7:49am GMT, 2:49am ET, (Feb 14) 11:49pm PT Women’s Team Pursuit Final B, Medals: 8:22am GMT, 3:22am ET, 12:22am PT Women’s Team Pursuit Final A, Medals: 8:28am GMT, 3:28am ET, 12:28am PT Men’s Team Pursuit Final B, Medals: 8:41am GMT, 3:41am ET, 12:41am PT Men’s Team Pursuit Final A, Medals: 8:47am GMT, 3:478am ET, 12:47am PT February 17 Women’s 1000m, Medals: 8:30am GMT, 3:30am ET, 12:30am PT February 18 Men’s 1000m, Medals: 8:30am GMT, 3:30am ET, 12:30am PT February 19 Men’s Mass Start Semifinals: 7:00am GMT, 2:00am ET, (Feb 18) 11:00pm PT Women’s Mass Start Semifinals: 7:45am GMT, 2:45am ET, (Feb 18) 11:45pm PT Men’s Mass Start Final, Medals: 8:30am GMT, 3:30am ET, 12:30am PT Women’s Mass Start Final, Medals: 9:00am GMT, 4:00am ET, 1:00am PT

Watch a speed skating live stream with a VPN

There are so many events going on at the Winter Olympics that not every country's TV and streaming coverage shows every discipline. If you can't get the speed skating where you are, then you can use a VPN to tune into a live stream from another country – something you might need to do if travelling abroad.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home in the same country as the streaming service that you're trying to access. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course.

Use a VPN to watch the speed skating from anywhere

Speed skating live stream: how to watch Beijing 2022 online in the UK

As ever, the BBC is providing FREE coverage of the 2022 Winter Olympics. The BBC won't have all the action of every sport but, with a handful of Team GB athletes involved in the speed skating, expect some online and televised coverage. Discovery+ is your best option for the most comprehensive Winter Olympics coverage, with a subscription costing £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year after a 7-day FREE trial. (Current Eurosport Player subscribers will get the same access ahead of their Discovery+ migration. There is also some TV coverage on Eurosport 1 and 2) Not in the UK during the Winter Olympics? No worries - residents of the country can just download and install a VPN to port themselves back home to a UK location, then watch live as usual.

USA speed skating live stream: watch every Beijing 2022 event on Peacock

NBC has the rights to show the Winter Olympics this year, with 200 hours' worth on its linear channel on cable and online at NBC website. That means you're not guaranteed that it will show all of the speed skating. To ensure you don't miss a thing, you'll need to get its streaming service Peacock TV. It's showing every single second of every single sport this year. It costs $4.99 a month for an ad-supported version of the service that offers coverage not only of Beijing 2022, but also a host of EPL soccer games, the Super Bowl, every big WWE event, plus plenty more live sports. -Start watching Peacock TV now If you're abroad right now, you can still tune in just like you would at home with the help of a good VPN. Or consult our guide to the best Peacock VPN options for more details.

Speed skating live stream: how to watch Beijing 2022 online in Canada

CBC is providing comprehensive coverage of the Winter Olympics in Canada, which will very likely include the speed skating. That's great because coverage on CBC is available absolutely FREE on its website and apps. CBC also offers a premium (ad-free) subscription to the channel's standalone streaming service, CBC Gem. There's currently a 1-month FREE trial. After that, a subscription costs CA$4.99 per month. And don't forget that using a VPN is the way to get your regular Winter Olympics live stream if you're away from Canada during the event.

Speed skating live stream: how to watch Beijing 2022 online in Australia

Aussie sports fans can watch the Winter Olympics for FREE Down Under, thanks to Channel 7. And if you’d like to stream the action from Beijing online instead, Channel 7's coverage is also available to watch via the network’s 7Plusstreaming service. Australian's get a huge choice of live events thanks to on-demand access on 7Plus which will very likely include the speed skating. A fantastic win for Aussie viewers! Not in Australia? Use a VPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your usual Winter Olympics coverage.

Watch the speed skating: live stream Beijing 2022 in New Zealand

Winter Olympics coverage in New Zealand comes courtesy of Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages. Subscribers can watch online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs $19.99 and a monthly pass costs $39.99 after a 7-day free trial. Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use the VPN route outlined earlier to access their preferred coverage just like they would at home.

