Samsung's Galaxy Fold 2 probably won't launch alongside Galaxy Note 20

Following on from a rumor we reported last week, more evidence has surfaced suggesting that Samsung's Galaxy Fold 2 will not debut alongside the upcoming Galaxy Note 20 flagship at the company's virtual Unpacked event on August 5.

According to a series of tweets by Max Weinbach of XDA Developers, the Galaxy Fold 2's software "isn't even close to ready for a September launch", also stating that there is no evidence the device has been tested by carriers – something that would normally be done well ahead of launch.

This is absolutely no surprise. The software isn't even close to ready for a September launch and there is very few mentions of anything hardware wise. It's likely been delayed a bunch and that's why.July 11, 2020

As stated by Weinbach, carrier testing for an upcoming device is crucial because it allows carriers to "decide if they are going to support it, carry it, or even want it". He goes on to explain that "Samsung can't launch a phone without having a definitive price, launch partners, final software, etc".

As a comparison, Weinbach notes that Samsung's Galaxy S20 series underwent carrier testing in early January 2020 in order to launch by March 2020, leading him to believe the Galaxy Fold 2 won't arrive until October at the earliest.

That said, while the Galaxy Fold 2 probably won't launch at Samsung's next Unpacked event, it's still very likely the South Korean electronics giant will tease the device's updated form factor during its presentation, much like it did with the original Galaxy Fold.

Of course, all of the speculation above is admittedly based on one person's well-reasoned opinion, meaning nothing is set in stone at this stage. As always, we'll keep you updated of any developments that may occur in regards to the Galaxy Fold 2.