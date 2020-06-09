Samsung Galaxy Note 20 may be joined by two new folding phones at August 5 unveil

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 may be unveiled alongside two new folding phones, if a new leak is to be believed.

According to Jon Prosser, a Twitter leaker that has had success with a lot of Apple leaks in recent months, the Galaxy Note 20 will be joined by the Galaxy Fold 2 and a Galaxy Z Flip 5G.

His tweet just references those three names, and there's no clear sign of the Galaxy Note 20 Plus on this list. He also doesn't specifically say there isn't a Plus variant of the Note 20, so it may just be that he forget to note that device.

The tweet mentions a launch date of August 5, which matches a previous leak that we've seen from other sources. Prosser adds that the three phones will be available to buy on August 20, but he doesn't specify markets or pricing information.

That previous leak noted that there would be news on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 2 and Galaxy Tab S7 tablet, but Prosser's tweet is specifically about phones so doesn't note these.

Take all of this with a pinch of salt for now, but it seems that August 5 date is looking even more likely than ever before as we've heard that from two trusted sources.

A 5G variant of the Galaxy Z Flip is a new idea that hasn't been mentioned in a lot of previous leaks, but it'd make sense for the company to re-release its second folding phone with 5G compatibility built-in. It may be that other specs change in the device, but we're so far unclear on what to expect.

Rumors of the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 have been more thorough in recent months, and we've heard the company will be increasing the size of the display on the front of the device.

Hopefully we'll learn more ahead of the August 5 unveil, and we've contacted Samsung to see if there's any official news on when to expect these devices.