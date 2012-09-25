Huawei's Ascend Y 201 budget smartphone launches

The Huawei Ascend Y 201 entry-level smartphone has arrived sporting an attractively low price tag, but is unfortunately hindered by a poor network selection.

You can only get the Ascend Y 201 on Tesco Mobile, and while it will set you back just £70 on PAYG, or free on contracts starting at £10 per month – the lack of uptake by the likes of O2, Vodafone and Orange may put some people off.

So what do you get for your 70 hard-earned pounds? We'll there's 3.5-inch IPS display, that's the same size as the screen on the iPhone 4S, but resolution is only HVGA (320 x 480) - no Retina quality here folks.

Stuck in the past

A little disappointingly the Ascend Y 201 comes running Android 2.3 Gingerbread, with no sign of an Ice Cream Sandwich upgrade, let alone Jelly Bean.

Huawei's relatively neat HAP 5.1 overlay is slapped on top, and is the same skin as found on the £100 Ascend G300.

There's a 3.2MP camera, 1,250mAh battery and Wi-Fi b/g/n packed into a handset which is 9.9mm thin, plus you get a 4GB microSD card in the box,.

At its super low price point the Huawei Ascend Y 201 goes head to head with the LG Optimus L3 at the bottom of the market – who will come out victorious? You'll have to wait for our Huawei Ascend Y 201 review to find out!