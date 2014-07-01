EU roaming charges slashed with data costs more than halved

The EU has cut roaming charges as new price caps come into effect from today which sees the cost of calls, texts and data reduced when abroad.

It's data roaming charges that have seen the biggest cut, with prices slashed to 16p per MB (before VAT) - down over 50% from 36p per MB.

Text messages have dropped by a pence, from 6p to 5p, while making a call from an EU country back home will now cost your a maximum of 15p per minute rather than 19p.

It's also cheaper to receive calls while abroad in the EU, with the price falling from 6p per minute to 4p per minute.

Travellers beware

Be aware though that these price caps only apply in countries which are part of the European Union, so if you're travelling elsewhere - Switzerland for example - prices are likely to be much steeper.

Three customers can feel even more smug however, as the network has also expanded its 'Feel at Home' service today to 16 countries, allowing you to use your contract allowance of minutes, texts and data abroad for no extra cost.

The additional destinations added on July 1 2014 are France, Switzerland, Israel, Finland and Norway - with Italy, Austria, Sweden, Denmark and the Republic of Ireland already part of the service.

Via BBC