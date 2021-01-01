Ohio State vs Clemson live stream: how to watch Sugar Bowl 2021 online from anywhere

There's just one place left in college football's National Championship Game (NCG) - and two of the nation's iconic programs, No. 2 Clemson and No. 3 Ohio State, competing tonight to fill it. Read on as our guide explains how to get an Ohio State vs Clemson live stream and watch the Super Bowl online, no matter where you are in the world right now.

This New Year's Day matchup has all the makings of an instant classic and is difficult to call, but led by the irrepressible Trevor Lawrence - a Heisman Finalist and NFL No. 1 draft pick in waiting - the Tigers are favored to make it three straight appearances in the NCG, having won it all in 2019 but lost out to LSU last year.

Ohio State vs Clemson live stream: Sugar Bowl 2021 Date: January 1, 2021 Time: 8pm ET/ 5pm PT/1am GMT/12pm AEDT Venue: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans TV channel: ESPN Live stream: Get ESPN with a FREE Sling TV trial Watch anywhere: try this top VPN 100% risk-free

They boast a 10-1 record coming into tonight's clash down at the Superdome - home to the NFL's New Orleans Saints - with their lone loss being to Notre Dame in a game Lawrence missed due to a positive Covid test.

How much of difference does Sunshine (Lawrence) make to the Tigers? In last week's ACC Championship game with their star QB back under center, they routed the Fighting Irish 34-10 - having lost a 47-40 double OT thriller without the generational talent calling the snaps back in November.

Ohio State have plenty of talent, but have played a shortened season due to Covid-19 health and safety issues - at 6-0, roughly half the games of the other teams in this year's college football playoffs, leaving many to question if they've a right to even be in this game. Many of their stars, including top WR Chris Olave, are also still on the brink of full fitness, leading to their underdog status.

But anything could happen down in the Big Easy tonight, so follow our guide as we explain how to get a 2021 Sugar Bowl live stream and watch Ohio State vs Clemson online from anywhere.

How to watch Ohio State vs Clemson from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Use a VPN to stream college football live from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Ohio State vs Clemson live stream: Sugar Bowl 2021 TV channel and how to watch online in US

Today's Ohio State vs Clemson playoff semi-final game is being shown exclusively on ESPN in the US, with kick-off scheduled for 8pm ET / 5pm PT. If you have the channel as part of your cable package, you can stream the game directly through the network's website by logging in with details of your TV provider. For cord-cutters, ESPN is also available through select over-the-top streaming services - and we recommend Sling TV to college football fans interested in catching this game and the rest of the playoffs this year. That's because all remaining NCAA playoff games (so this semi-final and the National Championship Game) are exclusive to ESPN, which is offered as part of a great value Sling Orange package. Normally $30 a month, you can grab a FREE Sling TV trial for a limited time to see if it's right for you And don't forget, you can take your college football streaming coverage with you wherever you are with the help of a good VPN.

How to watch Ohio State vs Clemson: live stream Sugar Bowl 2021 in Canada

Canadian college football fans are in luck today, as cable broadcaster TSN is showing the big Ohio State vs Clemson game from 8pm ET / 5pm PT. You can watch the playoff semi-final game on TV on TSN 1/3/5, but the network also offers a streaming-only option in the form of its TSN Direct service. This costs just $7.99 a day (before tax) if all you want to do is get a Ohio State vs Clemson live stream and watch the Sugar Bowl online right now - or you can save a fair chunk of change by going for the $19.99 monthly plan. And remember, anyone in Canada from a country where that offers additional ways to live stream has the option of grabbing hold of an effective VPN and following our instructions above.

Select college football games are broadcast by BT Sport in the UK and Ohio State vs Clemson is understandably one of the chosen ones this weekend. You can watch the playoff semi-final gridiron action from 1am GMT tonight (Fri Jan 1/Sat Jan 2) on BT Sport ESPN. BT TV customers can add BT Sport to their service for just £10 extra a month. If you don't want the commitment of a full BT TV contract, there's now also the option of the BT Sport Monthly Pass. Want to catch the college football action in the UK just like you would at home? Or tune back into your UK streaming service from abroad? Then grabbing a VPN will let you log into a compatible IP address so you can live stream as usual

For those Down Under, select college football coverage is available through Foxtel, which offers ESPN and has the Foxtel Go app so you can stream the action on your laptop or other mobile device (logging in with your Foxtel ID). Ohio State vs Clemson and the rest of the college football playoffs are firmly on the menu, so Buckeyes and Tigers are in luck. Better still, if you don't have ESPN through a Foxtel pay TV package, you can still stream the big game online via Kayo Sports . It's the official over-the-top provider for Foxtel and offers extensive streaming-only coverage of all the Aussie network giant's sports channels, including Fox Sports, ESPN and ESPN2, and beIN Sports. Plans start at just AUD$25 a month and the best bit is you can try a FREE 14-day Kayo trial, so if you're looking just to watch a specific game or two, you might not even end up paying a penny. Ohio State vs Clemson kick-off is set for 12pm AEDT on the morning of Saturday, January 1 - and Aussies abroad can watch just like they would at home with the help of a good VPN.